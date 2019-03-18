Utomi reacts as court sacks Ogboru APC faction in Delta …vows to challenge Okowa’s victory in court

By OBINNA EZUGWU

Political Economist and Professor of Entrepreneurship, Pat Okedinachi Utomi, has expressed satisfaction with the sacking of the Jones Erue-led faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) by a Federal High Court sitting in Asaba, Delta State, saying the decision has vindicated him.

The Asaba High Court presided over by Justice Toyin Adegoke had on Monday, sacked Erue-led APC faction which produced Great Ogboru as the party’s governorship candidate for the recently concluded gubernatorial election in the state, and recognised the Cyril Ogodo led Executive Committee which nominated Utomi as candidate.

“All who believe in the Rule of Law and pursue Justice with a clean heart, coming to equity with clean hands will be vindicated,” Utomi said in a statement to Business Hallmark.

“This is how I view the ruling of the Federal High Court Asaba with Justice Adegoke presiding which ruled that the Cyril Ogodo led Executive Committee which nominated me APC candidate for Governor of Delta is the authentic Exco of the Party.

“I regret that some people acting extra judicially conducted matters in a manner that negatively impacted what could have been an easy APC win, and sacrificed prospects of the Party. But it is not too late. Full justice can still be obtained.

“The celebrations that erupted across Delta state today on news of the judgement tells the story.

“I want to assure Deltans of an inclusive future in which the Party is the Party of the man on the street, our farmers who I have been working with and the youth I have committed much to orienting towards an entrepreneurial people’s capitalism supported by an educational system unmatched anywhere in Nigeria. We must procure a demographic dividend for our youth bulge. Our Party will not rest until this is done in Delta.”

Utomi vowed to challenge the outcome of the March 9 governorship election in the state, which was won by the incumbent governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, to ensure that the people gets justice.

“We will challenge the conduct of the March 9 elections to ensure the people get justice,” he said.

“First we must reconcile and unite our people. Our doors are open to all who decamped because they saw poor prospects in those who tried to usurp the will of the people. This is a season for welcoming back brothers gone astray. From National to state and local governments we shall sow peace.”

© 2019, Hallmarknews. All rights reserved. Reference and link to this site is required if you wish to reuse any article.

Reactions from Facebook