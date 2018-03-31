Use your influence wisely, Presidency tells prominent Nigerians

257 POST SHARES --- Facebook Twitter

The Presidency has appealed to prominent Nigerians who have national influence to use their positions wisely to promote unity in the country.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Garba Shehu, on Saturday in Abuja.

They also asked them not to engage in public declarations that are likely to inflame emotional passions and threaten national security.

The Presidency noted that it was worrisome that criminal gangs would feel justified in defying legal governing and democratic institutions, and authority of legitimately elected democratic government if unrestrained pronouncements were made.

“Silence can be dignified, but sometimes it can be misinterpreted and exploited. It is both shocking and scary to hear the recent comments by a senior citizen calling for Nigerians to defend themselves.

“What country would survive if its citizens rise against the country’s organised, trained and equipped military?” they questioned.

The Presidency further commended the military’s commitment to maintaining peace and stability, despite “being pulled in various directions by elements determined to destabilise the country and government for their selfish reasons.”

They, however, advised former leaders to take advantage of the various fora where people with a history of national security can offer advice to the government without resorting to the exploitation of emotional sentiments.

The Presidency urged Nigerians not to forget the civil war motto: “To Keep Nigeria One Is A Task That Must Be Done,” especially at this time in the nation’s history.

They also asked them to be careful to avoid the mess that destroyed some African countries.