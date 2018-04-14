" /> //pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js
Published On: Sat, Apr 14th, 2018

US, Britain, France bomb Syria

In the biggest intervention by Western powers in Syria,  U.S., British and French forces pounded Damascus and Homs  with air strikes early on Saturday in response to a poison gas attack that killed dozens of people last week, in Ghouta.

A bomb explodes mid-air over Damascus as U.S, France, Britain launch air strikes

Hit among others were a scientific research facility in Damascus and Syrian army depots in the Homs area, state media said, and a Reuters witness said the Syrian capital was rocked by explosions as smoke rose into the sky.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced the military action from the White House late on Friday. As he spoke, explosions rocked Damascus. Trump said he was prepared to sustain the response until Assad’s government stopped its use of chemical weapons.

Trump announces the military strike in White House

British Prime Minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron said the UK and France had joined in the attack.

Syria’s seven-year-old civil war has pitted the United States and its allies against Russia, which itself intervened in the war in 2015 to back Assad.

Syrian state media said the attack would fail and called it a “flagrant violation of international law.” Russia’s ambassador to the United States said Moscow had warned that “such actions will not be left without consequences”.

In a televised address from the White House, Trump said he had ordered U.S. armed forces to launch “precision strikes” associated with Assad’s chemical weapons capabilities.

“The combined American, British, and French response to these atrocities will integrate all instruments of our national power — military, economic, and diplomatic. We are prepared to sustain this response until the Syrian regime stops its use of prohibited chemical agents,” Trump said.

Speaking of Assad and his suspected role in last week’s chemical weapons attack, Trump said, “These are not the actions of a man. They are crimes of a monster instead.”

READ  Kachikwu among 100 most influencial Africans

At least six loud explosions were heard in Damascus in the early hours of Saturday and smoke was seen rising over the Syrian capital, a Reuters witness said. A second witness said the Barzah district of Damascus had been hit in the strikes. Barzah is the location of a major Syrian scientific research center.

At a Pentagon briefing, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Joseph Dunford said the targets included a Syrian research facility and a chemical weapons storage facility.

The combined U.S., British and French assault appeared to be more intense than the strike Trump ordered almost exactly a year ago against a Syrian airbase in retaliation for an earlier chemical weapons attack that Washington attributed to Assad.

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said twice as many weapons were used in the strikes on Saturday compared to last April’s strike.

Mattis, who U.S. officials said had earlier warned in internal debates against too large an attack that would risk confrontation with Russia, described the strikes as a “one time shot” to dissuade Assad from “doing this again.”

Asked what chemicals were used in the weekend attack, Mattis confirmed that chlorine gas had been used and did not rule out the nerve agent sarin.

Dunford said that manned U.S. aircraft were used in the military operation and that the strike was planned to minimize the risk of casualties among Russia’s military forces in Syria. A U.S. official told Reuters that Tomahawk cruise missiles also were involved.

Syrian air defenses shot down 13 missiles fired in the U.S.-led attack on the country on Saturday, Syrian state TV said. The missiles had been shot down in the Kiswah area south of the capital Damascus, it said.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said a total of three scientific research centers had been hit in the attacks, two in Damascus and one in the Homs area, in addition to military bases in Damascus.

READ  Buharinomics crashes Inflation rate further

In his televised address, Trump said, “The purpose of our actions tonight is to establish a strong deterrent against the production, spread and use of chemical weapons.”

The U.S. president, who has tried to build good relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, had sharply critical words for Russia and Iran, which have backed Assad’s government.

“To Iran and to Russia, I ask, what kind of a nation wants to be associated with the mass murder of innocent men, women and children?” Trump said.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May said she had authorized British armed forces “to conduct coordinated and targeted strikes to degrade the Syrian regime’s chemical weapons capability.” She described it as a “limited and targeted strike” aimed at minimizing civilian casualties.

Trump made clear in his eight-minute televised address that he was wary of a deeper entanglement in Syria, where about 2,000 U.S. troops have been deployed to fight Islamic State.

Last year, the United States fired 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles from the guided missile destroyers USS Porter and the USS Ross that struck the Shayrat air base. The targets of that strike included Syrian aircraft, aircraft shelters, petroleum and logistical storage facilities, ammunition supply bunkers, air defense systems and radar. At the time, the Pentagon claimed that a fifth of Syria’s operational aircraft were either damaged or destroyed.

A U.S.-led attack on Syria will be seen as limited if it is now over and there is no second round of strikes, said a senior official in the regional alliance that has supported President Bashar al-Assad in the Syrian war.

“If it is finished, and there is no second round, it will be considered limited,” the official told Reuters.

The air strikes, however, risk dragging the United States further into Syria’s civil war, particularly if Russia, Iran and Assad opt to retaliate.

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Most Shared

Recent posts

  • NNPC records N250b trading surplus

    The Group Executive Director, Finance and Account of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mr Isiaka Abdulrazak said the corporation recorded a trading surplus of N250 billion in 2016. Abdulrazak said this in a quarterly publication of the NNPC, a copy of which was obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in […]

  • Kachikwu among 100 most influencial Africans

    The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr Ibe Kachikwu, has been named among 100 Most Influential Africans of 2017 by a London-based magazine, the `New African’.   A statement by Mr Idang Alibi, the Director, Press and Public Relations in the ministry, said Kachikwu was chosen in the category of Business and Finance. The statement […]

  • US adds India to currency watch list with China

    The US Treasury added India to its watch list of countries with potentially questionable foreign exchange policies, joining China and four others, according to a report issued Friday. Treasury said the “monitoring list” includes those “major trading partners that merit close attention to their currency practices.” In addition to India, the semi-annual report to Congress […]

  • Adeosun kicks out Zubair as head of SEC, Uduk takes over

    Mrs Kemi Adeosun, Minister of Finance, on Friday appointed Ms Mary Uduk, as the new Director -General, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) following the  redeployment of Dr Abdul Zubair, who had held forte since December last year. Mr Oluyinka Akintunde, Special Adviser, Media & Communications to the  Minister of Finance made the changes known […]

  • Buhari: Govt-Boko Haram talks on Chibok schoolgirls stalled

    President Muhammadu Buhari has revealed  the reason for the non-release of the remaining Chibok schoolgirls by their Boko Haram abductors, months after over 100 of them were freed. In a statement commemorating the 4th anniversary of the abduction at Chibok Girls Secondary School, in Borno State, on 14 April 2014, Buhari said talks with Boko […]

  • UBA Plc, Access, Lafarge join NSE’s elite Premium Board

    The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) said it will be migrating from Monday 16 April Access Bank Plc, Lafarge Africa Plc, Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc and United Bank for Africa Plc to its Premium Board. In a statement, NSE said the four companies qualified for migration after they met the Exchange’s listing requirements for the […]

  • 6.4m Oando shares sold at the exchange

    Oando shares rose from N5.90k to N6.60 at today’s trading session at the Nigerian bourse, after the technical suspension was lifted fully by the Nigerian Stock Exchange. About 6.4 million units of the shares of the Nigerian energy conglomerate were exchanged at a value of N42.7million, according to the NSE. Ayotola Jagun, Oando’s Chief Compliance […]

  • Senate intervenes as oil well tears 3 states apart

    The renewed agitation over ownership of oil wells being claimed by Kogi, Anambra and Enugu will soon be a thing of past as Senate has mandated its Committee on Petroleum (Upstream) to investigate the matter and report back to it. Sen. Chukwuka Utazi (Enugu-PDP) at plenary on Thursday raised a Point-of-Order on the matter seeking the […]

  • Buharinomics crashes Inflation rate further

    The economic policy of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has dealt another blow to the country’s inflation rate, with the National Bureau of Statistics reporting yet another fall, the 14th month in a row. According to the NBS report on Consumer Index for March, Nigeria’s inflation rate dropped from 14.33 in February to 13.34 per cent […]

  • New anti-mosquito net boosts malaria protection

    A trial by the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine involving 15,000 children in Tanzania has found that using a bed net treated with piperonyl butoxide reduced malaria infections by 44 percent in the first year compared to nets only treated with pyrethroid. The result of the trial has boosted hopes of protecting more […]

  • NSE restates lifting of suspension of trading in Oando shares

    FELIX OLOYEDE Investors will now be able to resume trading in the shares of Oando Plc, following the lifting of the technical suspension placed on the company’s shares, says the The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE). The Exchange in a release signed by Joseph Kadiri, Media Relations Officer Corporate Communications, NSE on Wednesday stated that following […]

  • China vows to open markets amid United States’ trade dispute

    China said Wednesday it would further open its financial markets in the latest apparent attempt to cool economic tensions with the United States, as IMF chief Christine Lagarde warned the world trade system was in danger of being “torn apart” by protectionism. China’s securities regulator said foreign investors would be able to buy more Chinese […]

  • Oando shares move up 10% on Stock Exchange

    The shares of troubled energy trader, Oando Nigeria Plc, moved up the maximum 10 per cent to N6.99, within the first one hour of trading on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Wednesday. Stock trader and Chief Executive of Cowry Asset Management, Mr Johnson Chukwu, told Channels Television that investors demand for the shares of […]

  • Check activities of illegal Universities, NUC begs EFCC

    The National Universities Commission (NUC) has called for the intervention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), in checking the activities of fraudsters operating illegal universities in the country. Executive Secretary of NUC, Professor Abubakar Rasheed, made the call on Tuesday during a visit to the Acting Chairman of the EFCC, Mr Ibrahim Magu, […]

  • New compound that repairs cancer cells found

    Biologists from St. Petersburg have created a compound that causes cancer cells to repair their DNA or self-destruct after fatal genome damage occurs. The efficacy of the new compound is much higher than that of the most powerful drugs developed in the U.S. and Europe, TASS reported, quoting Alexander Garabagiu, professor of St. Petersburg State Technological […]

  • Nigerians now 198m: NPC boss

    The National Population Commission (NPC) has put Nigeria’s current population at 198 million people with urban population growing at an average annual growth rate of about 6.5 per cent . Chairman of NPC, Mr Eze Duruiheoma, stated this in New York while delivering Nigeria’s statement on Sustainable Cities, Human Mobility and International Migration at the 51st […]