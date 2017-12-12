UPP commends PDP on successful convention, extend hand of fellowship

320 POST SHARES --- Facebook Twitter

By Obinna Ezugwu

United Progressive Party (UPP) has congratulated the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on the successful conduct of its December 9 convention and tasked it to join hands with other credible opposition parties to deepen the country’s democracy

This was contained in a statement signed by the founder and National Chairman of the party, Chief Chekwas Okorie on Monday.

Okorie welcomed the newly elected chairman of the country’s main opposition party, Prince Uche Secondus and other elected officers of the party, while calling on the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) to engage the opposition in a more constructive manner.

“We commend the PDP for conducting a successful elective National Convention. We expect the new leadership of the PDP to join hands with other credible opposition parties to raise the quality of opposition in Nigeria and deepen our democracy,” the statement read.

“In the same token, we seize this opportunity to advise the All Progressives Congress and the Government of President Muhammadu Buhari to engage the opposition more constructively in the interest of our

dear country, Nigeria and her citizens. Name-calling, acerbic remarks and malicious propaganda with the concomitant counter propaganda can only heat up the polity with its destabilizing impact on all facets of our national life.

“UPP will engage all registered political parties in robust encounter that will uplift our democratic process ahead of 2019 general election. It is a new dawn in the country’s political process,” it concluded.