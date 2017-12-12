-
World Cup: FIFA deducts points from Nigeria, fine NFF for fielding ineligible player in qualifier
By Obinna Ezugwu Nigeria has come under a heavy hammer by the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) disciplinary committee for fielding an ineligible player, Shehu Abdullahi for the World Cup qualifier against Algeria on November 10, 2017, a statement by the committee said on Tuesday. The world football’s governing body fined Nigerian Football Federation […]
-
UPP commends PDP on successful convention, extend hand of fellowship
By Obinna Ezugwu United Progressive Party (UPP) has congratulated the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on the successful conduct of its December 9 convention and tasked it to join hands with other credible opposition parties to deepen the country’s democracy This was contained in a statement signed by the founder and National Chairman of the party, […]
-
Nigeria lacks leaders with moral compass – Amb Keshi
By Obinna Ezugwu Former Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Joe Keshi has decried what he called the lack of moral compass among Nigeria’s political elite, noting that poor leadership was the country’s biggest challenge. Keshi who bared his mind in a chat with BusinessHallmark in his Lagos home recently, regretted that virtually all […]
-
Non Yoruba in S/West inaugurate forum, vow to take rightful place in zone’s politics
By Obinna Ezugwu Political and cultural leaders of various ethnic groups resident in the South West, Saturday last week at Ota, Ogun State, came together under the aegis of Non Yoruba Indigenes Empowerment Initiative, to seek ways of working together for a fair deal in the zone’s polity ahead of the 2019 general election. Various […]
-
Don’t celebrate yet, agitation for restructuring not over- Uko warns presidency
By Obinna Ezugwu Founder, Igbo Youth Movement (IYM) and Secretary General, Eastern Consultative Assembly (ECA), Evang Elliot Uko has warned against any suggestion that the South East geopolitical zone has been “forcefully” and “violently” pacified as according to him, such is false. Evang Uko who is also the Deputy Secretary of Igbo Leaders of Thought […]
-
Nigeria’s Debt Service ratio falls to 45%
Nigeria has made significant improvement in its debt-service-to-revenue ratio as it dropped from 66 per cent to 45 per cent. This is coming on the back of improved revenue mobilisation from both domestic and foreign sources. The government has been aggressively driving its tax reform with the introduction of Voluntary Assets and Income Declaration Scheme […]
-
Banks’ NPLs reach 10-month high in Q3
FELIX OLOYEDE Non-Performing Loans (NPLs) in the Nigerian banking industry hit 10-month in September, latest data from the the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has shown. The report quoted by CNBC states that NPLs in the Nigerian banking sector reached N2.42 trillion at the end of Q3 2017, which is 10-month record high. Muyiwa Oni, […]
-
OPEC Crude Output Drops to Six-Month Low
Crude production from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries dropped again in November to a six-month low. Total production fell 80,000 barrels a day to 32.47 million a day last month, according to a Bloomberg News survey of analysts, oil companies and ship-tracking data. That was the lowest level since May, when output was 32.29 […]
-
Lagos revives abandoned waste to energy resourcing projects
By ABATAN ADEWALE JOSEPH Lagos state government is exploring every available opportunity to ensure power supply in the state in view of the dwindling performance of the energy companies in the country. As the business and industrial hub of the economy, Lagos has suffered huge economic losses on account of poor power supply. Governor Akinwumi […]
-
FG appoints Abdul Zubair to replace suspended SEC DG
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Monday announced the appointment of Abdul Zubair as acting Director General. The commission while making the announcement, also reassured the investing public of continued stability of the Nigerian capital market following last week’s suspension of its Director General, Mounir Gwarzo. It would be recalled that Gwarzo was directed […]
-
Kano spends N9bn monthly on salary payment, says Ganduje
The Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, has said his administration spends N9 billion monthly on payment of workers’ salaries. He added that this effort was commendable in a period where most state governments have not been able to pay salaries as a result of the economic situation in the country. He spoke in Kano state […]
-
FG’s Npower scheme derailing, faces imminent collapse – Investigation
By AYOOLA OLAOLUWA The N-Power scheme, introduced by the Federal Government, as a social safety net to reduce the rate of graduate unemployment afflicting the country, is fast derailing from its original objective, and faces imminent collapse, Business Hallmark findings have revealed. While the Federal Government, particularly its major proponent, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, had […]
-
Gwarzo: The many troubles of a regulator
By FELIX OLOYEDE These are unpleasant times for Mounir Gwarzo, Chief Executive Office, of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as he was placed on suspension last week by a previously gun shy Minister of finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun. Gwarzo’s position as SEC boss became shaky as a nongovernmental organisation, Centre for Anti-Corruption and […]
-
2018 budget: High on hope, low on prospects
. Promises of growth and development may be unattainable The 2018 budget will go down in history as the most vilified and repudiated by the legislature that is supposed to give it a stamp of authority. Last week, the two chambers of the National Assembly took a perfunctory appraisal of the budget and consigned […]
-
Anxiety rises over health of banks
…as recent Fitch downgrade poses new questions BY TESLIM SHITTA-BEY All may not be as well with Nigerian banks as the domestic regulator, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), would have many believe. Buried in a heap of poor quality loan assets in the guise of high none performing loans (NPL’s), a growing number of banks […]
-
Maina’s can of worms
By OBINNA EZUGWU At the hearing conducted by the Hon. Aliyu Madaki-led House of Representatives adhoc committee investigating the reinstatement of former chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina into the federal civil service last week, Nigerians were treated to a show of childish buck-passing. One could draw a parallel between […]