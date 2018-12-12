UNDOC urges FG to take anti-corruption campaign to school

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNDOC), has advised the Federal government to start early to teach Nigerian Children the right things to help effort in fighting corruption in the country.

Mr Oliver Stolpe gave the advice at the 2018 commemoration of the International Anti- Corruption day, in Abuja.

The Theme of the day was “ Corruption: An impediment to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) with Campaign Slogan “United Against Corruption’’

He said that government must ensure that they teach children how to respond to situations that have ethical challenges.

According to him, if such is not done, there is the tendency to produce a failed generation of youths in the country.

He said that UNDOC had introduced programmes through electronic applications that would help teachers, policy makers and the youths to learn .

This application, he said would help to produce lawfulness and culture of integrity.

.He urged nations to be committed and united in the fight against corruption to ensure sustainable development.

Also, Mrs Ene Obi,Country Director ActionAid Nigeria said that Nigeria declared as the world’s capital of poverty must fight corruption to the last.

He said that citizens must rise to join forces to fight corruption adding that it was unfortunate that Nigeria with its human resources was still underdeveloped.

She called on the Judiciary to ensure that corrupt cases in the country were finalised and guilty persons made to face the law.

“So many corrupt cases in courts are 10 years and above, the judiciary must do something. National Assembly should not be a safe haven for governors who have stolen so much money in the country.

“It is time for Parents to stand up and be patriotic. Let us for once do what we sing in our national Anthem and pledge,” she said (NAN)

