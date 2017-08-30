" /> UBA: it is United Bank for Africa, but how does it unite with customers in Nigeria? | Hallmarknews
Published On: Wed, Aug 30th, 2017

UBA: it is United Bank for Africa, but how does it unite with customers in Nigeria?

ENIOLA ILORI

 

United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc is one of Africa’s largest financial institutions with operations in 19 African countries and three global financial centers; New York, London and Paris.
With well over eight million customers, and 700 offices across the globe, UBA is obviously a leading brand in Africa, and beyond. Its claim of being Africa’s global bank is not just rhetoric; it is largely a statement of fact. But how does this bank conduct its affairs in Nigeria? How does it attend to its numerous customers? Business Hallmark visited a few branches in Lagos to ascertain.

IYANA IPAJA BRANCH
Our first point of call was the Iyana Ipaja branch, located at Iyana Ipaja Road opposite the NYSC Camp. It is your typical UBA branch; medium parking space, good enough for about 12 vehicles on the average.
Standing outside is a well dressed security guard, who was handy to provide assistance to those that might have issues getting inside or those who can’t use the ATM machines on their own. There were three of such machines close to the entrance, all were dispensing cash. Each had a queue of about 13 customers and it took an average of 4 minutes to withdraw cash.
Inside, the branch has a medium size banking hall with with four staff on the counter. The customers were sizeable, about 25 in number, and it took an average of 5 minutes to attend to each.
There were two customer care representatives seated at the ground floor and attending to customer’s complaints. It has two clean conveniences at the upper floor close to the operating room, butno water dispenser insight.
OBA AKRAN 1
From Iyana Ipaja,we proceeded to Oba Akran where there are indeed a cluster of UBA branches. We proceeded to check the first, the Oba Akran branch 1.
Here, what could serve as parking space is just a little lot in front that takes about four vehicles. There were two ATM machines at a corner, beside the entrance. Both were dispensing cash and it took each customer about 5minutes to complete a transaction.
The banking hall here is quite large. There were four uniformed staffers across the counter attending to a handful of customers. It took about 5 minutes to attend to each.

There were three customer care representatives also seated at a corner attending to the customers. They were attentive and devoted about 7 minutes to each customer.
Here, there is a water dispenser stocked with disposable cups. The environment was neat and tidy. Their convenience was hidden somewhere on the upper floor, behind some offices. You might need a map to locate it, if you do not wish to ask your way around, but like the rest of the environment, it is clean and sparkling.
OBA AKRAN 2
This branch is only a stone throw from the first branch and not too far from the third either. Unlike the first, it has a big parking lot that can take several cars at a time. Entering inside the bank was a big ATM gallery before making your way into the banking hall. With the big ATM gallery, there were just two ATMs and each one of it was fixed at the extreme end of each side and both dispensing, taking a customer 5 minutes to complete their transaction. There was a private security personnel inside the banking hall.
The banking hall is of big size, very spacious and can accommodate many customers at ago. This branch is well organized and very conducive for banking. All the staffs were well dressed and friendly. There were four Tellers at the counter, on their well fitted UBA Uniforms, attending to the few customers on the queue. It took 4 minutes to attend to each customer.
There were several customer care representatives and other operations staffs indifferent offices also attending to some of the customers who had come to lodge complaints or make enquiries. The banking hall was neat and well lightened.
It has a water dispenser that was filled up with water and stocked with cups for the use of the customers and staffs that are thirsty. It has two conveniences for Gents and Ladies which were very neat.
OBA AKRAN 3
This branch is among the several banks at Oba AkranAvenueIkeja, Lagos.It has a medium parking lot for customers and staffs to secure and safely park their cars; it also has two ATMs in the bank premises which are both dispensing cash as at the time of our arrival in this bank. There was a security personnel in the bank premises.
The banking hall was of a medium size and was empty as at the time of our arrival at this branch, around 1:30 pm. There were three Tellers at the counter being idle as there were no customer to attend to. There were also three customer care representative at a corner on the right hand side of entering into the hall. They were also sitting doing nothing.
This branch has only one convenience for both Male and Female which was a bit clean but gave an offensive odour and obviously needed deodorizing. There was a water dispenser with disposable cups.

Reactions from Facebook

comments and opinions

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Recent posts

  • Ikpeazu, Onu, Anya, others drum support for made in Nigeria goods at Hallmark lecture

    OBINNA EZUGWU| Prominent Nigerians have emphasized the need for Nigeria to develop its export capacity, insisting it is the only way out of the current economic recession. They made this declaration at the August 2017 Edition of Business Hallmark’s Public Policy Forum (PPF), with the theme: “The Made in Nigeria Campaign and National Economic Revival”, […]

  • Liquid detergent production

    DANIEL ZUBAIR | The business outlook for liquid soap or detergent production like every other viable small scale business that demands investment of skills and capital, must be given a fair deal of a business name, NAFDAC registration and a defined operating environment such like a structured warehouse. If given the necessary packaging and a […]

  • Access Bank Redeems $350 million Eurobond

      Access Bank Plc has announced the final redemption of the $350,000,000.00 Eurobond Notes due July 25, 2017.    The Securities were issued in 2012 by Access Finance B.V. – a direct, wholly owned subsidiary of the Bank – on the back of an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of the Bank. In October 2016, holders of $113 Million of this note elected […]

  • UBA: it is United Bank for Africa, but how does it unite with customers in Nigeria?

    ENIOLA ILORI   United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc is one of Africa’s largest financial institutions with operations in 19 African countries and three global financial centers; New York, London and Paris. With well over eight million customers, and 700 offices across the globe, UBA is obviously a leading brand in Africa, and beyond. Its […]

  • Nigeria partners Morocco on agric insurance to boost diversification

    EMEKA EJERE| Nigeria and Morocco last week raised a steering committee to develop a sustainable crop insurance scheme for the country in a move expected to boost agriculture and economic diversification. Agricultural insurance premium financing is one important but neglected area government ought to pay attention to in its efforts to boost food production in […]

  • 2O19: Voters’ camps shall be for, or against restructuring –Chekwas Okorie

    National chairman of the United Progressive Party [UPP], Chief Chekwas Okorie, has come up with a startling prediction – that the currently, raging divide of ‘Restructuring’ will separate political parties and candidates in the 2O19 general elections, whereby voters would flow with the candidates who represent what they believe in. In his interview with CHIBUISI […]

  • President Buhari’s return fuels more controversy

    OBINNA EZUGWU After spending 104 days in London, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari, having significantly recovered from his undisclosed ailment fortnight ago, returned to the country. The generality of his party members and supporters were happy to welcome him back after such long absence. Rallies were held in Abuja, Kaduna, Ekiti, Benue, Enugu and elsewhere. Kogi […]

  • UBA: Uzoka announces bumper harvest

    FELIX OLOYEDE | As the economy continues to show signs of gradual, though feeble recovery, Corporate Nigeria is tapping into the tentative growth to demonstrate strength in adversity. The impressive results which some of the companies have delivered in the half year ended June 2017 signal that the second half of the year may be […]

  • NPA Scandal: How N111trillion was lost to joint partners

    Funso Olojo|   The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) is profusely bleeding from the financial wounds inflicted on it by the vicious but serial looting of its treasury by its joint ventures partners.  Ironically, the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) initiative which was evolved by the Federal government to fund some of its statutory infrastructural obligations to the sector […]

  • Six choice banking stocks to bet on

    TESLIM SHITTA-BEY|   Banking sector stocks have always been investors fast choices. Nigerian investors buy up bank stocks like fish take to water. But over the last twenty four months, the sector has seen its own fair share of trouble as cost-to-income ratios rise, net interest incomes (the difference between interest income and interest expense) […]

  • Nigeria can achieve greatness through agriculture, says Sanjay Jain

    RUME OYITSO | The President of the Indian Cultural Association, Chief Sanjay Jain, has said that Nigeria has a very good opportunity to become a major player in the area of agriculture, which he claimed the country has started exploring. He made the declaration while speaking with Business Hallmark during India’s 71st Independence Day celebration […]

  • Maltina Teacher of the Year 2017 attracts record entries

    EMEKA EJERE |   As entries closed for this year’s Maltina Teacher of the Year, organisers of the initiative, Nigerian Breweries Plc, has said the edition attracted entries from all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. The Corporate Affairs Adviser, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Mr. Kufre Ekanem, who disclosed this last week as the […]

  • Hard work, practice my secret formula – Cowbellpedia contestant

    EMEKA EJERE | Oluwanifise Onafowokan, a student of The Ambassador College, Ota, Ogun State has revealed that long hours of work and practice are the factors responsible for her deep knowledge of Mathematics, a subject that is a nightmare for many of her colleagues. Onafowokan, who is participating in the Senior Category of the 2017 […]

  • Unity Bank: Still United, but where are the customers?

    ENIOLA ILORI |   Quite a number of people forget that there is a bank called ‘Unity Bank Plc’. Indeed the bank these days is more renowned for its anonymity than for its commercial business. For those who are still aware that a bank called Unity Bank exists and may have sighted one or two […]

  • ADEOSUN’S TAX REVOLUTION: ‘every income must be taxed’

    OKEY ONYENWEAKU | As far as revolutions go the Federal government’s recent onslaught on tax evasion and tax avoidance is as gentle as a puppy. The Minister of Finance (MoF), Kemi Adeosun’s, admonition on the need for voluntary payment of tax by Nigerians has been more plaintive and appealing than aggressive and combative. But the […]

  • Expert provides recipe for rising electronic banking fraud in Nigeria

    CHIBUISI AMA-OHAKA [Abuja]|   As startling and revealing as the online fraud situation in Nigeria is, going by a recent Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation [NDIC] report, an Abuja based financial analyst, Mr Tope Fasua, has said that as a global phenomenon, Nigerians, including perhaps bankers themselves, may just have to live with frauds perpetrated via […]


Categories

Visit us on Google+