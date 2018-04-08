UAC loses steam with 61% PAT decline

224 POST SHARES --- Facebook Twitter

By OKEY ONYENWEAKU

Once-upon-a-time household goods and office equipment giant, UACN, has continued to see its fortunes plummet as the group fails to find ways to stop the decline in corporate earnings. The business conglomerate’s operating performance in 2017 represents a now familiar story of underlying organizational weakness as most of the firms under its wings, with the exception its real estate subsidiary (UPDC), seem to be struggling to keep heads above troubled financial waters.

UACN betrays weakness

A insight into UACN’S wobbly state of health is gleaned from its annual accounts for the year ended December 31, 2017. The Group’s profit before tax plunged 61 per cent from N8.368billion in 2016 to N3.246billion in 2017. However, revenue rose 8 per cent from N82.572billion in 2016 to N89.178billion in 2017. But this could not lift profit after tax which fell from N5.666billion in 2016 to N962.8million in 2017. This clearly suggests that the group is having a hard time reeling in costs in the different business divisions.

A further look at the books reveal that the company’s saw profit before tax tumble from N8.37 billion in 2016 to a much smaller ₦3.25 billion in 2017, meaning that operating numbers are getting uglier as costs drown out marginal growth in revenues. Earnings per share also dropped 74 per cent from 195kobo in 2016 to 50 kobo in 2017, as the conglomerate’s total assets dipped marginally from N138.2billion in 2016 to N130.6billion in 2017.

Analysts have obviously attributed the company’s woes to higher operating costs, occasioned by a troubled business environment characterized by more difficult access to foreign exchange in the first half of last year and steeper domestic cost of borrowing, in addition to rising costs of goods sold.

Looking at its historic antecedents, UAC of Nigeria has, for over a century, been a foremost mixed product industry leader until the last two decades. A leading food-focused Company, UAC operations, also stretches across logistics, real estate and the automobile sectors of the economy.

The company’s business portfolio includes UACN Property Development Company Plc (UPDC), the first company in the real estate sector to be on the Nigerian Stock Exchange; Warm Spring Waters Nigeria Limited, manufacturer of ‘GOSSY’ Spring Water. The bottling plant is located in Ikogosi-Limited Ekiti, Ekiti State. The company has majority stakes in Grand Cereals Limited, Spring Waters Nigeria Limited (SWAN) and Opticom Leasing Company Limited. UAC’s interest, also, includes Chemical and Allied Products Plc (CAP), UAC Registrars Limited and GM Nigeria Limited, a joint venture with General Motors Corporation of Detroit, USA. Following the new pension reforms in the country, UAC obtained the licence of the National Pension Commission for UNICO CPFA limited, a subsidiary of the Company to operate as a closed Pension Fund Administrator. As a food –focused conglomerate, the company has re-aligned its food business architecture to unlock the values in the business. This has led to the merger of UAC Franchising Division with UAC Restaurants to create a new UAC Restaurants Division. UAC Restaurants operates leading Quick Service Restaurant brands including Mr Bigg’s, Village Kitchen, Chicken Inn, Pizza Inn, Creamy Inn and Dial –a-Delivery. UAC, also, operates Nando’s, the renowned Casual Dining Restaurant which has been rested.

The challenges

Al though, the company expanded rapidly into several economic sectors prompting many analysts to raise concern over the ability of the management to harness its operational potentials to return value to shareholders in a sustainable manner, some people still held out hope for its grand vision. However, commenting on the issue, Chairman Progressive Shareholders Association of Nigeria, (PSAN), Mr. Boniface Okezie, expressed concern over the company’s foray into diverse sectors . “It is bothering me that the company wants to invest in every sector. But how does it translate into shareholder value. What goes into the pockets of investors?’ he queried. There is deep suspicion that stiff competition in the major sectors of the company’s supposed points of competitive strength could be eating into its market. For instance, UAC’s food chain ‘Mr BIGGS’ is experiencing stiff competition from other food chains like Tantalizers, Sweet Sensation, KFC, Chicken Republic, Tastee Fried Chicken among others. Similarly,Gala its flagship snacks is competing with several others such as beefy, superbite, biggy for market share. Berger paints and others are also competing strongly with CAP Plc and Portland Paints. Observers are also aware that Swan and Gosy table water which are products of UAC are also facing stiff competition from Ragolis water, PureLife table water, Eva Water among numerous others including satchet water. This may be the reason the company’s profit declined in 2008,2009 and 2010 and at other times, even in 2017. Analysts recognize that UAC’s bumper result in 2011 was fuelled by the 49% stake it sold to Tiger Brands limited of South Africa. Senator Udoma recognizes that “the profit on sale of shares of N5.7billion represents the disposal of N49% of our 100% stake in UAC Foods Limited to Tiger Brands limited of South Africa”, Actis, a Private equity investor which had invested 20.5% into the company in 2004 and gave it additional credibility divested in 2008. It would be recalled that UAC lost its first credible investor in 1994 when Unilever Plc divested its 40% stake in the company. Many analysts believe that UAC’ s popularity and vigour started waning when Unilever divested in 1994.

Although Business Hallmark had reported the shrinking market share of the company in 2009, it can be noted that the company has since tried to achieve economies of scale with the new acquisitions. But not even the over N15billion it raised from a recent rights issue has scaled up its fortunes.

‘’ UACN’S slide in margins was the consequence of a sharp rise in the cost of goods sold by its major subsidiaries, a consequence of the massive decline in the external value of the naira in the last two years. But management cannot be totally absolved of blame as the unfolding economic headwinds were foreseeable and for an institution with such high pedigree analyst had expected that the company would have taken early countervailing measures to substitute imports and reduce the impact of naira devaluation on its bottom line. According to one observer, ‘the group got caught committing a silly foul in the eighteen yard box. The group needed to adopt a proactive strategy in containing foreign exchange dependency but allowed itself to get caught ball watching’’ laments a Lagos based financial analyst, Mr. Teslim Shitta-Bey in a previous Business Hallmark article.

According to him, being comfortable with things as they were, left the conglomerate without hunger and determination to do things differently and rethink the whole business architecture.

This he explains may be its greatest undoing going into the various years. Shitta-Bey, argues that outside observers, need to do a forensic review of each business and hope that the managers of the behemoth begin to set fresh targets and highlight new opportunities to lift the conglomerates weakening circumstances.

Managing Director of High Cap Securities Limited, David Adonri reckons that though the outlook for manufacturing firms appear bright going forward, the last two years have been very tough for these businesses, UACN inclusive.

The company however, still paid a dividend of N100 to investors as its share price closed on Friday at N17.30, having gained 2.3 per cent year to date from N16.90 at the beginning of the year.

UAC was first incorporated in Lagos, Nigeria under the name Nigerian Motors Ltd on April 22, 1931, as a wholly-owned subsidiary of the United Africa Company Ltd. (a subsidiary of Unilever), which later became UAC International.

The Company’s name was changed to United Africa Company ( Nigeria ) Ltd on 23rd July 1943.

In 1994, following the divestment of 40% interest in the Company by Unilever PLC, the Company became a wholly-owned Nigerian Company

The company is a diversified conglomerate with interest in several portfolios including:

Food and beverages which operates under the UAC foods limited and manufactures packaged snacks, fruit juice, ice-cream, and bottled spring water.

Other subsidiaries include UACN Property Development Company, MDS Logistics, and UAC Restaurants Limited.

Popular brand portfolios include leading brands such as Gala Sausage Roll, Mr. Biggs, Funtime Coconut Chips, Supreme Ice cream, Swan Natural Spring Water, Dulux, Grand Soya Oil, Grand Groundnut Oil, Vital Feeds, and Livestock Feeds.