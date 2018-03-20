Trump wants death penalty for drug traffickers

-
8 retained as Obiano names 19 commissioners
Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano, on Tuesday, sent a list of 19 Commissioner designates to the state of Assembly for screening. The List contains eleven new entrants while eight of those who served in his first tenure would be making a return. The returnee commissioners are: Dr. Mrs Uju Nwogu (Anaocha), former […]
-
Osinbajo: FG speeds up rail, to develop Warri, Onitsha ports
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said the Federal Government is taking multi-pronged measures, such as speeding work on the Lagos-Ibadan rail and developing Onitsha and Warri ports to ease the congestion at the nation’s premier port in Apapa. Government, he said, is also working on reducing the frustrations of importers at the seaports and passengers arriving […]
-
NNPC set to revive four refineries
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has vowed to get the nation’s four refineries back to their optimal, working capacities. Group Managing Director of the corporation, Dr. Maikanti Baru made the promise last weekend, shortly after receiving the Man of the Year Award from a Lagos-based daily. According to a statement signed on Monday by […]
-
Unity Bank denies Milost’s $1bn investment
FELIX OLOYEDE Unity Bank has refuted claim that Milost Global Inc plans to invest $1 billion in Unity Bank Plc, saying it has not reached any agreement with Milost to warrant such speculation. A statement from the Bank signed by the Head, Corporate Communications, Mr. Matthew Obiazikwor said: “we categorically dismiss media claims of any such […]
-
Zuckerberg loses $5b, Facebook shares fall
Facebook shares plunged Monday as the social media giant faced an onslaught of criticism at home and abroad over revelations that a firm working for Donald Trump’s presidential campaign harvested and misused data on 50 million members. On Wall Street, Facebook shares skidded 6.8 percent amid concerns about pressure for new regulations that could hurt […]
-
NNPC operations to go digital
The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr Maikanti Baru, says the corporation is poised to go paperless in its operations soon, as part of efforts to ensure transformation of country’s oil sector. Baru said this while inaugurating two committees to achieve this purpose. A statement by the NNPC Spokesman, Mr […]
-
Debt bomb:Nigeria plays with fire
By TESLIM SHITTA-BEY As far as financial bombs go Nigeria’s N22 trillion public debt is in a class of its own. Indeed the country’s total external and internal debt has exploded to a thundering 21.7 trillion according to data released recently by the Nigerian Debt Management Office (DMO). The agency’s report notes that the country’s […]
-
Banks search for lending opportunities
…explore FOREX, trade finance and other businesses By FELIX OLOYEDE The thinning out of yields in Nigeria’s fixed income market has spurred banks to look for new sources of revenue in 2018. A large number of banks in 2017 took advantage of the federal government’s aggressive borrowing by way of domestic bonds to earn risk […]
-
Profitability: GTB, Zenith raise the bar as bumper returns set new industry pace
By FELIX OLOYEDE As the results of firms in different sectors of the economy tumble on to the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), GT and Zenith bank are setting the pace in the financial services sector as their gross revenues and post-tax profits for 2017 pierce new heights. Both banks that rank as […]
-
Analysts caution over MTN’s bumper offering
By TESLIM SHITTA-BEY Telecoms giant MTN, Africa’s largest telecommunications group, may be facing one off its tough times yet in recent years as it prepares to declare a full year 2017 headline earnings per share (EPS) of between R1.70 and R1.90 and a basic EPS of between R2.35 and R2.55. The weakening performance of the […]
-
Nestle Nigeria excites investors with high investment yield
…but traders complain of market illiquidity By OKEY ONYENWEAKU With a dividend payout of N42.50 per share for the year ended 2017, shareholders would ordinarily have had broad smiles plastered on their faces as they pick up their dividend slips (or more recently received credit notices on their phones). The payment of N42.00 as dividend […]
-
Economy: CBN policies will double growth in 2018 –Dr Boniface Chizea
With the Nigerian economy beating analysts’ 2017 projections for growth by about 20 basis points or 2% over the 1.7 % consensus forecast earlier in the year, private sector economists are growing in confidence that the 2018 growth rate would settle somewhere between 2.6 and 2.9 %. This would mean that gross domestic product (GDP) […]
-
Food Security: Sustainable cassava seed systems critical – IITA
Scientists and experts in agriculture have converged on the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA), Ibadan to concretize efforts on ways to develop sustainable cassava seed systems in Nigeria. This according to them, would enable them to solve problems of low productivity and improve the livelihood of farmers while ensuring food security. Coordinator, Dr Hemant […]
-
Measles campaign in Oyo: Govt deploys over 8,000 officials
The Oyo State Government has deployed over 8,000 officials for the 2018 Measles Immunisation across the state. The officials, numbering 8,351, will serve as House to House mobilisers, facilitators and town announcers. They will carry out the campaign from March 15 to March 27. The Commissioner for Health in the state, Azeez Adeduntan, while monitoring […]
-
Falana slams NNPC for failing to reveal financial information
Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, has criticised the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) for rejecting a Freedom of Information request he made concerning the operations and finances of the corporation. Falana said the submission that the NNPC is not a public institution is embarrassing in that NNPC’s Counsel did not advert her mind to section […]
-
Exercise Cat Race: Troops nab 12 herdsmen in Benue
The Nigerian Army on Sunday said 12 herdsmen have been arrested in Benue State. Channels TV reports that the suspects were arrested by troops of 707 Special Forces Brigade presently taking part in the Exercise Cat Race called Ayem Akpatuma in the state. They were arrested for alleged involvement in the destruction of farmlands in […]