Troops, police ready for planned Boko Haram attack

The military and police in Borno State have expressed joint readiness to stop a planned attack by Boko Haram terrorists on Maiduguri metropolis.

The police in a statement on Thursday said rampaging Boko Haram terrorists are planning an attack on high traffic locations in the Borno State capital.

“The Borno State Police Command in collaboration with “Operation Lafiya Dole” high command wishes to get the attention of the public.

“Information at the disposal of the theatre command reveals that dislodged and rampaging Boko Haram terrorists have concluded arrangements to attack parts of Maiduguri metropolis notably, populated and crowded areas to maximise casualty through the use of vehicles fully primed with IEDs,” the statement read in part.

The statement which was signed by Borno State Command’s, ACP Ahmed Bello said security forces have however been deployed to counter the attack.

Residents of Borno State and other members of the public are therefore prompted to alert security personnel of any suspected person(s), suspicious movement, vehicles, objects, etc for prompt action.