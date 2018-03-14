Treatment abroad: Metuh seeks Court’s permission

Banker jailed three years for N450m fraud Justice S.S Ogunsanya of the Lagos High Court today sentenced Paul Onwughalu, a former Head of Operations, Union Bank Plc, Head Office, Marina, Lagos to three years imprisonment. Onwughalu was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC , Lagos Zonal office on February 24 on a four-count charge bordering on failure to conduct […]

Nigerian inflation declines 13th consecutive times to 14.33% in February FELIX OLOYEDE Nigerian inflation rate slowed to 14.33 percent (year-on-year) in February 2018, which was 13th consecutive decline since January 2017, data released on Wednesday by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed. This is the country’s lowest inflation rate since April 2016; having reached 18.72 per cent in 201 as cost rose less for […]

GTBank grows PBT by 21.3%, declares N2.40 dividend per share FELIX OLOYEDE Guaranty Trust Bank Plc rode on the back of the country’s economic recovery to grow its profit-before-tax (PBT) by 21.3 per cent to ₦200.2 billion in 2017 and investors will be smiling to the bank with a better dividend of N2.40 per share compared to N2.00 they got in 2016. It had declared […]

Trump fires Secretary Of State, Rex Tillerson a day after he visited Nigeria United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday sacked U.S. Secretary of State, Mr Rex Tillerson. The President made this announcement in a tweet on his official Twitter handle @realdonaldtrump. He consequently named Director of CIA, Mike Pompeo as his successor. “Mike Pompeo, Director of the CIA, will become our new Secretary of State. He […]

Electoral Act Amendment: Buhari writes NASS to withhold assent President Muhammadu Buhari, has written to the National Assembly to withhold assent to the amendment of the 2010 Electoral Act. The letter was read on the floor during plenary by the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki. In a letter addressed to Senate President Bukola Saraki, President Buhari stated that he is declining assent to the […]

Trump blocks Broadcom takeover of Qualcom over China fears U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday blocked microchip maker Broadcom Ltd’s proposed takeover of Qualcomm Inc over fears of Chinese dominance of 5G mobile communications. The presidential order reflected a calculation that the United States’ lead in creating technology and setting standards for the next generation of mobile cell phone communications would be lost to […]

Toyin Saraki named Health For All Champion Mrs Toyin Ojora Saraki, Founder-President of the Wellbeing Foundation Africa (WBFA), has been named as “Health-for-All Champion” by an international media platform, Devex. Mrs Saraki is one among four other women in the world to be conferred with the recognition by the media platform for their giant strides in the health sector. Mrs Saraki who […]

Establishment of modular refineries will reduce militancy- Boroh The Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP),Brig-Gen. Paul Boroh, says the establishment and operations of modular refineries in the Niger Delta will end youth restiveness in the region. Boroh, who is also the Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta Affairs, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) […]

How securities trading, commissions lift Zenith Bank’s profitability in 2017 FELIX OLOYEDE Significant improvement in Zenith Bank’s securities trading income and commission on turn-over influenced its better-than-expected performance in 2017. The lender’s just released 2017 financial statement showed its profit-after-tax was up 37 per cent to N177.93 billion in Q4 2017, buoyed by 456 per cent rise in securities trading gains to N157.97 billion compared […]

How Access, GTB lead others in keeping low NPL By FELIX OLOYODE Access and GT Bank have led their rivals in keeping down non-performing loans (NPLs) as a proportion of their total loan portfolios as the industry delicately recovers from a meltdown that started in 2016. The two banks navigated around a recession (the first in 25 years) that sent manufacturers and other businesses […]

Corporate Nigeria sends mixed messages as companies release results By OKEY ONYENWEAKU Investors in corporations listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) are having a sense of being between good times and bad times both at the same time as a growing number of companies release their operating results for the year ended December 2017. The heavenly signs looked good for some (Nestle Plc) […]

Nigerians groan over high cost of living By AYOOLA OLAOLUWA His election as president on May 29, 2015 was greeted with euphoria. Many had hoped that the former general would quickly drag Nigerian out of the economic crisis he had inherited. They can hardly be blamed for having such huge hope, as the ‘Change’ machinery of the All Progressives Congress (APC) that […]

Lagosians reject controversial land use charge With the introduction of Land Use Charge Law 2018, Lagos State government may have overreached itself, and definitely sailing in troubled waters as Lagosians reject the law, and threatening to vote out anti-people’s party in government behind the edict. Adebayo Obajemu reports Since the controversial Land Use Charge Law 2018 was signed given legal teeth […]

Facebook to assist Nigeria with 2019 general elections Facebook will be helping Nigeria with its upcoming 2019 presidential elections scheduled to take place on February 16. This comes after a team from Facebook, led by Facebook’s Public Policy Director for Africa, Ebele Okobi, visited and met with Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu to explore various ways in which […]

Group accuse EFCC officials of unlawful harassment of businessman A civil right organisation, Save Lagos Group (SLG) say it has dragged some personnel of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) before its chairman, Mr. Ibrahim Magu over their “undue” harassment of a Lagos based businessman, Mr .Albert Abani Uduma. In a petition dated Monday 5th of February 2018, the group accused some staff […]