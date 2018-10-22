Transcorp Group retrategizes, announces new executives

Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc (Transcorp), has announced new appointments to its executive board and management.

Valentine Ozigbo has been appointed President/CEO of conglomerate with effect from January 1, 2019. Ozigbo succeeds Mr. AdimJibunoh, who will be retiring on December 31, 2018. Ozigbo, is presently the Managing Director/CEO of Transcorp Hotels Plc, owners of the prestigious Transcorp Hilton Abuja, will be bringing over 20 years’ experience in a variety of sectors ranging from banking and business development to hospitality. A multiple award winner, Ozigbo holds an M.Sc. Finance from the University of Lancaster, United Kingdom; an MBA in Banking & Finance and a B.Sc. in Accounting from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria.

Meanwhile, Mrs Owen Omogiafo has been appointed the new Managing Director/CEO of Transcorp Hotels Plc effective January, 2019. She is currently the Executive Director, Corporate Services at Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc. She has over 18 years’ experience in organisational development strategy, human capital management, banking, change and business management. She holds a B.Sc. in Sociology & Anthropology from the University of Benin and a M.Sc. in Human Resource Management from the London School of Economics and Political Science. Omogiafo is a member of the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD), UK and a Certified Change Manager with the Prosci Institute, USA.

The Board of Transcorp also approved the appointments of Ms. Obi Ibekwe and Mrs. Toyin F. Sanni as Non-Executive Directors, following the retirement of Mr. Kayode Fasola and Alhaji AbdulqadirJeli Bello. These appointments are effective October 30, 2018.

Oluwatoyin F. Sanni was Group Chief Executive Officer at United Capital Plc , a position she retired from in June 2018. She has over 25 years of experience in investor services, law and finance. Mrs. Sanni holds a Bachelor of Law degree from the University of Ife, an LLM (Hons) from the University of Lagos as well as a professional qualification of the I.C.S.A. UK and the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (C.I.S) Nigeria.

Obi Ibekwe holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in International Relations from Tufts University, Medford, Massachusetts, U.S.A., a Bachelor of Law degree from the University of Lagos and an MBA degree from the Ross School of Business, University of Michigan, U.S.A. She has over two decades experience in banking, holding senior executive and senior management positions spanning credit and marketing, credit risk management, human resources and customer service.

Transcorp Hotels Plc has also announced the appointment of Emmanuel Nnorom as the Chairman of its Board, following the retirement of Alhaji Abdulqadir Bello.

Mr. Nnorom is the Group Chief Executive Officer of Heirs Holdings, after retiring as the President/CEO of Transcorp. He brings over three decades of professional experience in the corporate and financial sectors, working with publicly listed companies. He is an alumnus of Oxford University’s Templeton College, and a prize winner and Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria.

Speaking on these appointments, the Chairman of the group, Mr. Tony O. Elumelu, CON, expressed his confidence that the newly appointed chief executives and non-executive directors will further strengthen Transcorp’s core purpose of improving lives across Nigeria.

“We are pleased to have the diversity, depth and quality of experience that these directors bring to our group. The executive appointments are a testament to our internal succession capacity and the appointees will build on the achievement of their predecessors. By these appointments, we have further deepened our corporate governance capabilities, and firmed up our leadership position in the sectors we invest in”

Elumelu went further to thank the retiring Directors for their meritorious service to the Group over the years. He highlighted that the Board of Transcorp will continue to implement its defined strategy, which has led its investee companies being leaders in their industries and to take the Group to the next level.

