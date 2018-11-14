Transcorp, Flour Mill, 13 others drag equity market downward

The Nigerian equity market reversed Tuesday’s gained, shedding 0.14 per cent, underpinned on losses recorded by Transcorp, Flour Mill, Dangote Sugar and 12 other decliners.

The All Share Index (ASI) dropped 43.98 absolute points, representing a decrease of 0.14 per cent to close at 32,108.92 points, while the Market Capitalization dipped by N16.11 billion representing a dip 0.14 per cent to close at N11.72 trillion.

Unity Bank added 8.97 per cent to top 15 other gainers, Diamond shed -9.52 per cent to emerge the highest loser among 14 other losers.

Investors traded on 229,264,469 shares valued at N2.5 billion in 2,726 deals with FBNH emerging as the most active volume and value wise, exchanging 72,070,538 shares worth N541.22 million.

