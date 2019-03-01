Tougher times ahead for Nigerians, Buhari warns

By YUSUF MOHAMMED

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday warned of tougher times for Nigerians following his reelection to govern the country in the next four years.

President Buhari gave the warning when he received members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), who congratulated him over his victory at the presidential election conducted by the country’s Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Buhari polled 15,191,847 votes to beat his main opposition candidate, Atiku Abubakar of the People Democratic Party (PDP), who recorded 11,262,978 during the keenly contested election on February 23.

“My last lap of four years, I think is going to be tough. People are very forgetful and that’s why during the campaign, I spoke about our cardinal agenda.”

According to him, the next phase of his administration will continue with the focus on tackling insecurity, fighting corruption and creating jobs for Nigeria’s teeming youths of the country among others.

President Buhari said his ability to traverse the 36 states of the country including Abuja during the campaigns was proof to the sceptics of his medical fitness to continue with the rigorous task of governance.

He said he campaigned sometimes in two states per day, a proof of his sound disposition and readiness to provide leadership for the next four years.

