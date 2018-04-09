Tor Tiv tasks LGA, traditional institutions on CVR

-
ECOWAS targets self-sufficiency in rice by 2025
The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) says its rice offensive programme will make self-sufficiency in rice a reality in the sub-region by 2025.Mr Ernest Aubee, Principal Programme Officer and ECOWAS Head of Agriculture Division, made the disclosure in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Monday. Aubee said that […]
-
Entrepreneurship: Escape route from poverty
Poverty and unemployment in Nigeria have remained hydra-headed in spite of many government intervention programmes. The situation is even worsened yearly as the country’s tertiary institutions turn out graduates, who join the endless search for elusive jobs. The reality is that every job seeker can no longer be guaranteed a paid job but every citizen […]
-
2019: Buhari declares intention to run for second term
President Muhammadu Buhari has declared the intention to run for the second term after months of speculation. The President said this on Monday at a meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) leadership. The national publicity secretary of the APC, Bolaji Abdullahi and the Chief Whip, House of […]
-
Controversy trail Gowon’s silence on national issues
By OBINNA EZUGWU For most Nigerians, General Yakubu Gowon will remain an eternal hero for leading the Nigerian side during the 30-month Nigeria-Biafra war which ended with the defeat of the breakaway Republic of Biafra peopled mainly by the Igbo of Eastern Nigeria, leading to the reintegration of the ill-fated republic into the Nigerian federation. […]
-
SPECIAL REPORT: The UBA Spreadsheet…challenging for a piece of the global market
By TESLIM SHITTA-BEY United Bank for Africa (UBA) has come a long way from its iconic ‘wise men bank with UBA’ advert days in the 1990’s, but its wise men reference resonates with a younger generation of millennials as the bank steps onto the global stage with greater determination to diversify its corporate risk […]
-
UAC loses steam with 61% PAT decline
By OKEY ONYENWEAKU Once-upon-a-time household goods and office equipment giant, UACN, has continued to see its fortunes plummet as the group fails to find ways to stop the decline in corporate earnings. The business conglomerate’s operating performance in 2017 represents a now familiar story of underlying organizational weakness as most of the firms under its […]
-
GT Bank rebases 2018 Profitability forecast
By OKEY ONYEWEAKU Against the backdrop of healthier economic growth projection for the Nigerian economy in 2018, GT Bank, Nigeria’s most popular millennial banking service provider has set fresh targets for the institution going into the second quarter of the year. With the economy expected to grow by between 2.6 and 2.8 per cent […]
-
Tinubu’s APC; hurdles before the beautiful bride
By OBINNA EZUGWU On Wednesday last week, governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa to finally agree that there will be no tenure elongation for the party’s chairman, Chief John Oyegun. It is a decision that could very well seal Oyegun’s fate, however the party could […]
-
Gloom over budget as experts query growth forecasts
By UCHE CHRIS With the 2018 budget still to be passed by the National Assembly at the end of the first quarter of the year and the extension of the implementation of the 2017 budget for capital projects to May, hopes of possible growth in the economy this year prior to the general election are […]
-
Agency alerts on influx of illegal GMO products
The National Biosafety Management Agency (NBMA) has alerted the nation of influx of illegal Genetically Modified (GM) products into the country Dr. Rufus Ebegba, the Director General of NBMA, has therefore given importers of GM seeds a 7-day ultimatum to formalise their dealings or risk closure. He also directed dealers to obtain the necessary biosafety […]
-
Buhari leaves for London Monday
President Muhammadu Buhari will leave Abuja tomorrow (Monday) for an official visit to Britain, ahead of the opening of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meetings on 18 April. Malam Garba Shehu, senior special assistant on media said President Buhari will hold discussions on Nigeria – British relations with Prime Minister Mrs Theresa May. The President will […]
-
Heavy rain destroys Tedder Hall at UI
A heavy downpour on Saturday destroyed a part of the Tedder Hall of Nigeria’s premier University of Ibadan. The residential hall, located west of the university court was opened on 17 November 1952, along with Mellanby Hall. It was named after Lord Tedder (1890 – 1976), Marshal of (1950-1967) who formally opened the present site […]
-
Mavrodi’s death: MMM officially closes shop
Participants in the world’s most popular ponzi scheme Mavrodi Mundial Moneybox (MMM), are counting their losses as administrators of the programme have officially shut down operations worldwide following the death of its founder, Sergey Mavrodi. It would be recalled that Mavrodi died on March 26, after a heart attack. The administrators of the site had […]
-
Bank robbery: 30 killed in Offa
No fewer than 30 people were confirmed killed in the robbery attack that occurred in Offa town in Kwara State. The town was thrown into mourning following Thursday’s deadly raid on five commercial banks along the Owode Market Area of the town in Offa Local Government Area of the state. Nine police officers were among […]
-
Scientists find two combo drugs that kill lung cancer
There is hope for lung cancer sufferers worldwide. A breakthrough research has found that the use of two existing drugs could successfully treat the disease. The study delves deep into the molecular survival kit of lung tumours. Many cancer deaths are driven by the KRAS oncogene. KRAS is an essential gene, but in its mutant […]
-
Nigeria still Africa’s biggest market
Transsion Holdings, giant mobile phone (Tecno Mobile), has described Nigeria as still the biggest market in Africa in spite of some challenges. Mr Andy Yan, Vice President, Transsion Holdings, parent company of Tecno Mobile, made the assertion in Lagos at Tecno’s Global Spring Launch. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Tecno unveiled Camon […]