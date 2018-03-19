" /> //pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js
Published On: Mon, Mar 19th, 2018

TomTom returns as Eagles official candy 

For at least the next three years, popular candy TomTom will play the role of ‘Official Candy of the Super Eagles,’ following a contract agreement publicly presented by chieftains of the Nigeria Football Federation and Cadbury Nigeria PLC in Lagos on Friday.

NFF President Pinnick (third from right) and Cadbury MD Shami (third from left) are joined by Dikko (left), Itemuagbor (right), Yesufu (second left) and Uwadiae (second right).

The leading food beverage and confectioneries manufacturers have been on this route before, but Mike Itemuagbor, CEO of Pamodzi Sports Marketing which is the Sponsorship Agency, told thenff.com that “this is much bigger than what they were doing previously.”

President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Mr. Amaju Melvin Pinnick expressed the football body’s delight and excitement at regaining “a super brand” back into the fold, while pledging that the Federation would abide by every letter of the contract agreement.

“The Nigeria Football Federation is pleased to be publicly presenting this worthwhile agreement with Cadbury Nigeria Plc. We appreciate what Cadbury Nigeria Plc has done for Nigerian Football over the years and we rejoice that they are back with us.

“Candies are for champions. The Super Eagles remain a champion team and Cadbury Nigeria Plc is also a champion establishment. I strongly believe the company will enjoy the new experience even better than its previous romance with Nigerian Football.”

Managing Director of Cadbury Nigeria Plc, Amir Shami confirmed that the agreement would be for three years and that far more than the rights’ fee, the company would be spending a lot of money in activation.

NFF 2nd Vice President and Chairman of Marketing, Sponsorship and TV Rights Committee, Shehu Dikko, said: “What we are doing today is amplifying the relationship. Cadbury had been there before, but now they are back and better. I can disclose that their investment is bigger than the rights’ fee they would be paying, and for us, it is about working together to promote and project Nigerian Football to much higher levels. TomTom will be official candy of the Super Eagles but they will also be around the other National Teams.”

Itemuagbor added: “As a Sponsorship Agency, we have the responsibility to ensure that both organizations derive fulfillment from the relationship, and we are fully committed to doing just that.”

Friday was exactly one year from the day that a new group nicknamed Change Team swept into office following elections into the CAF Executive Committee in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. And fittingly, Dr. Philip Chiyangwa, President of the Zimbabwe FA and also of the COSAFA region, and an arrowhead of that group, was present as the NFF and Cadbury espoused anew in Lagos.

“I congratulate the NFF and Cadbury because it is always great to have multinational companies actively involved in football. I am happy for my friend, Pinnick because I know it must have been a lot of hardwork to get so many companies into Nigerian Football over the past few months. I know also that the Super Eagles have a great chance of doing well at the World Cup in Russia and most companies want to be part of the success,” said Chiyangwa, who is vice chairman in the Pinnick –led AFCON organizing committee.

Pinnick reiterated his belief that the Super Eagles can win the FIFA World Cup in Russia this summer, saying: “There is nothing wrong in having a positive vision and pursuing it. Dreams do come true if you work hard enough and God is with you. In 1994, we came very close to beating Italy, but the same Italians went ahead to play in the Final. At the same tournament, we defeated Bulgaria but they got as far as the semi finals.

“We have put together a plan that will make the Super Eagles arrive in Russia adequately prepared for the challenge.”

Listed on the Nigeria Stock Exchange since February 1976, Cadbury Nigeria Plc is Nigeria’s leading beverages and confectioneries’ manufacturing company.

Also at the public presentation were Aisha Falode (NFF Executive Committee member/Chairman, Nigeria Women Football League); Chidinma Uwadiae (Cadbury’s Category Marketing Leader, West Africa); Bala Yesufu (Corporate and Governance Affairs Director, Cadbury); Yimika Adeboye (Finance Director, Cadbury); Olumide Aruleba (Brand Manager, TomTom); Ademola Olajire (Director of Communications, NFF); Yusuf Tegina (Deputy Director of Audit, NFF); Karim Bako (Assistant Director of Finance, NFF); Alizor Chuks (Head of Marketing, NFF) and; Colin Udoh (Member, NFF Marketing, Sponsorship and TV Rights Committee).

