Tinubu money tears Ikosi INEC adhoc staff apart, threatens to disrupt polls

Saturday morning ,there was mild protest by some INEC ad-hoc staff at a Registration Area Centre (RAC) in Ikosi Senior High School, Ikosi-Ketu, Kosofe-Lagos over money alleged given to them by the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

This newspaper could not confirm as at press time if the money really emanated from Tinubu, as attempt to get his media aides yielded no results as all their telephone lines were switched off.

The protest which they tagged ‘no money, no work’ was targeted at compelling the INEC staff to pay them before they leave for their polling units.

It was learnt that the money was brought in this morning, according to the presiding officer,but they refused to share it ,a development that led to tense highly charged atmosphere which later morphed into mild protest with the slogan : ” No money ,no work.

While addressing the agitated ad-hoc staff, an INEC staff whose name could not be ascertained at the time of filing this report stated that each of them will be given N10,000.

However, the ad-hoc staff turned down the offer and demanded that they should be paid N40,000 while some of them said N20,000.

“Ogudu collected N10,000 but that’s Ogudu, this is Ikosi, no money, no work,” a presiding officer said while addressing his colleagues.

Today, Nigerians vote in their sixth general governorship and state assemblies elections since the country’s return to democracy in 1999.

But, there will not be elections in Kogi, Ekiti, Anambra, Osun, and Anambra , as elections in those States are slated for next year.

