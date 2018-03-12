" /> //pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js
Published On: Mon, Mar 12th, 2018

Tillerson ends African tour, pledges US aid for terror war

United States Secretary of State Rex Tillerson brought his truncated maiden Africa trip to a close on Monday, promising the full backing of his country to Nigeria and Chad, on the frontline of the war on terror.

Tillerson with President Buhari in Abuja

Washington’s top diplomat has been on a five-country tour of east and west Africa but was forced to cut short his visit “due to demands in (his) schedule”, the State Department said.

After stops in Ethiopia, Djibouti and Kenya, which were overshadowed by US President Donald Trump’s surprise announcement on talks with North Korea, he squeezed visits to Chad and Nigeria into just one day.

Before returning to Washington, Tillerson notably promised Nigeria support ranging from equipment to intelligence to help secure the swift release of 110 schoolgirls kidnapped last month by Boko Haram jihadists.

The students were taken from their state-run school in Dapchi, in the northeastern state of Yobe, on February 19. Nothing has been heard from them since.

The abduction brought back painful memories of the kidnapping of 276 girls from Chibok in April 2014 that sparked global outrage and calls for their release, led by then-first lady Michelle Obama.

The Dapchi abduction has yet to garner such support.

Tillerson called it “heartbreaking” and added: “Nigeria has the United States’ full support and we are actively working with our partners in what we can to assist you in this fight.”

READ  Lagosians reject controversial land use charge

Washington was already “very engaged” with Nigeria and its neighbours “in supporting, equipping and training” as well as advising and providing information.

“I think that’s the best way we can help the government of Nigeria secure the release these girls, which we hope will be done in a peaceful manner,” he added.

“We hope something can be worked out and they (Boko Haram) can be persuaded to release these girls quickly. That’s what we pray.”

– Talks not force –

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari benefitted at the polls in 2015 from his predecessor’s handling of the aftermath of Chibok.

But Dapchi and persistent suicide bombings and raids in the northeast have raised questions about the extent of his repeated claim the jihadists are on the verge of defeat.

The United States has agreed to sell Nigeria 12 Super Tucano A-29 ground attack aircraft in a $593 million deal, which the country’s foreign minister Geoffrey Onyeama said on Monday would be a “game-changer”.

The Obama administration blocked the sale on human rights grounds.

Buhari’s office said the president asked Tillerson for further support in terms of training and equipment, without elaborating.

It also said in a statement that Buhari had “chosen negotiation” to secure the return of the Dapchi schoolgirls rather than the use of military force.

READ  Waiting for another Dapchi girls’ abduction

“We are trying to be careful. It is better to get our daughters back alive,” he was quoted as saying.

Buhari is expected to visit Yobe state this week.

– Travel ban –

Tillerson arrived in Abuja from N’Djamena, where he said Washington supported the fight by the so-called G5 Sahel countries against jihadists in the volatile Saharan region.

Chad was an “important partner” in fighting terrorism, Tillerson told a news conference.

Chad last year was stunned to find itself on one of six Muslim-majority countries whose countries are affected by President Donald Trump’s travel ban.

The US military has a drone unit at the N’Djamena airport, Washington backs a multinational force fighting Boko Haram jihadists, helps train Chadian troops and provides military equipment to its armed forces, according to a Chadian military official.

Tillerson said he wanted “to ensure that the people of Chad understand they are welcome in the United States” and argued the country’s inclusion on the list “has never harmed in any way whatsoever the cooperation between our two countries.”

Progress had been made with dealing with what has been cited as the reason for including Chad on the list — problems with its passports, which are not biometric.

He said steps were being taken “to allow us to begin to normalise the travel relationship with Chad”.

*AFP

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Most Shared

Recent posts

  • How securities trading, commissions lift Zenith Bank’s profitability in 2017

    FELIX OLOYEDE Significant improvement in Zenith Bank’s securities trading income and commission on turn-over influenced its better-than-expected performance in 2017. The lender’s just released 2017 financial statement showed its profit-after-tax was up 37 per cent to N177.93 billion in Q4 2017, buoyed by 456 per cent rise in securities trading gains to N157.97 billion compared […]

  • How Access, GTB lead others in keeping low NPL

    By FELIX OLOYODE Access and GT Bank have led their rivals in keeping down non-performing loans (NPLs) as a proportion of their total loan portfolios as the industry delicately recovers from a meltdown that started in 2016. The two banks navigated around a recession (the first in 25 years) that sent manufacturers and other businesses […]

  • Corporate Nigeria sends mixed messages as companies release results

    By OKEY ONYENWEAKU Investors in corporations listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) are having a sense of being between good times and bad times both at the same time as a growing number of companies release their operating results for the year ended December 2017. The heavenly signs looked good for some (Nestle Plc) […]

  • Nigerians groan over high cost of living

    By AYOOLA OLAOLUWA His election as president on May 29, 2015 was greeted with euphoria. Many had hoped that the former general would quickly drag Nigerian out of the economic crisis he had inherited. They can hardly be blamed for having such huge hope, as the ‘Change’ machinery of the All Progressives Congress (APC) that […]

  • Lagosians reject controversial land use charge

    With the introduction of Land Use Charge Law 2018, Lagos State government may have overreached itself, and definitely sailing in troubled waters as Lagosians reject the law, and threatening to vote out anti-people’s party in government behind the edict. Adebayo Obajemu reports Since the  controversial Land Use Charge Law 2018 was signed given legal teeth […]

  • Facebook to assist Nigeria with 2019 general elections

    Facebook will be helping Nigeria with its upcoming 2019 presidential elections scheduled to take place on February 16. This comes after a team from Facebook, led by Facebook’s Public Policy Director for Africa, Ebele Okobi, visited and met with Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu to explore various ways in which […]

  • Group accuse EFCC officials of unlawful harassment of businessman

      A civil right organisation, Save Lagos Group (SLG) say it has dragged some personnel of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) before its chairman,  Mr. Ibrahim Magu over their “undue” harassment of a Lagos based businessman,  Mr .Albert Abani Uduma. In a petition dated Monday 5th of February 2018, the group accused some staff […]

  • Buhari’s integrity gravely compromised by his role in Saraki’s trial – by Prof Ben Nwabueze

    BACKGROUNDS AND FACTS OF THE CASE In all the circumstances of the case, President Buhari’s role and inconsistent action in the prosecution and trial of the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, leave much to be desired, in terms of their compromising impact on his integrity. The background to the case is a relevant circumstance to […]

  • CBN injects $355.43m into currency market

    Central Bank Nigeria (CBN) said on Friday it had injected $355.43 million into the interbank foreign exchange market, as part of its efforts to boost liquidity and alleviate dollar shortages. The bank said in the statement the money was released to “meet requests in the agricultural, airlines, petroleum products and raw materials and machinery sectors”. […]

  • How fruits, vegetables prevent tumour growth

    A Dietician, Mrs Sarah Abagai, has said that regular intake of fruits and vegetables can guard against the growth of tumour in human body. Abagai said this in interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja. According to her, fruits and vegetables contain nutrients which can block the activities that encourage the […]

  • Sterling Bank empowers female entrepreneurs

    In a bid to empower women operating in the Micro, Small Medium Enterprises (MSME) sectors of the Nigerian economy, Sterling Bank Plc, your One-Customer Bank, organised a capacity building to equip them with competencies required to run a better business. The programme was powered by One-Woman, the bank’s robust and exclusive value proposition for women. […]

  • Dapchi Schoolgirls’ Abduction: Senate summons Buratai, IGP 

    The Senate has summoned the Chief of Army Staff, LT General Tukur Buratai and the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, over the abduction of 101 secondary schoolgirls in Dapchi, Yobe state.     They are both expected to appear before the Joint Committee on Security and Intelligence as well as Police Affairs to brief […]

  • Senate to reintroduce 35% affirmation action bill—Oduah

    Former Minister of Aviation and current senator representing Anambra North Senatorial District, Stella Oduah, has disclosed that the Senate will soon reintroduce the 35 per cent affirmative action bill for women. Oduah who stated this on Thursday at a press conference in Abuja, as part of activities commemorating this year’s International Women’s Day noted that […]

  • Western Lotto rewards 2,500 stakers in February

    Over 2,500 players on the Western Lotto Nigeria platform smiled home with various winnings in February 2018, the company has disclosed. Yomi Ogunfowora, managing director, said the company paid out millions in prizes to the winners, representing a range of prizes. Ogunfowora disclosed that there is a steady increment in the number of winners on […]

  • ALATbyWema Launches Quick Loans, Virtual Dollar Card

    ALAT, Nigeria’s only fully digital bank, has released two exciting new features: quick short-term loans and a virtual dollar card for paying online internationally. ALAT Loans are accessible to all ALAT customers through the bank’s Android and iOS apps. The ALAT Virtual Dollar Card is a non-physical, dollar-denominated debit card designed for online payments. Like […]

  • Dangote loses N2b monthly to Apapa traffic jam

    The Management of Dangote Group says its sugar and salt companies lose about N2 billion monthly to the perennial traffic gridlocks on Apapa Port roads  every month. The company’s traffic Manager, Mr  Mohammadu Rabiu, revealed this at a stakeholders meeting called at the instance of the Western Naval Command of the Nigerian Navy in Lagos. […]