Thugs set election materials ablaze at Oshiomhole’s ward

Masked hoodlums on Saturday reportedly set ablaze electoral materials at ward 10, unit 6 Usagbe Primary School, Ogbido, Etsako West local government area of Edo State, home of APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.

The hoodlums numbering about five, emerged from a nearby bush, shot sporadically into the air to scare voters, before setting the materials ablaze.

INEC’s ad-hoc presiding over in the unit, Elechi Chimenumevere, who spoke journalists, said the incident happened at about 11.30 am.

Chimenumevere described the incident as shocking​ to them and the electorate, adding that some of their personal belongings were also burnt while they ran away with ballot papers and result sheets.

“About five masked hoodlums suddenly came out from the bush and shot sporadically into the air to scare voters away.

“Some unused ballot papers were burnt by the hoodlums, including our personal belongings. At the moment I don’ have NYSC uniform as my khaki got burnt inside my bag. I was yet to put on the khaki and other INEC apron before the hoodlums struck.

“With the help of the electorate we were able to secure the other ballot papers and result sheets. Mobile phone of one of the ad-hoc staff is missing,” he said.

“We are very happy that they didn’t kill anybody. The youths of the community were very active and they helped in ensuring that ballot papers and result sheets were safe,” he stated.

The national chairman of APC, Adams Oshiomhole, had also decried the burning of electoral materials in his ward, describing it as “condemnable.”

