Thugs break into INEC office, burn ballot papers in Osun

Thugs in the early morning of Sunday, broke into the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Oriade local government area, Osun state and set it on fire .

The attackers were said to have first opened fire to scare away officials of the commission and party agents before seizing ballot boxes, thumb-printed ballot papers and setting them on fire.

