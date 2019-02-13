Three IPOB members shot dead in Imo

Three members of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) were reportedly killed by the police in Imo on Monday.

A police source told Punch on Tuesday that the IPOB members stormed the Okigwe Road and started destroying billboards of candidates of political parties.

A police detachment was deployed to rescue the situation, but the IPOB members allegedly attacked the operatives.

The source said, “The IPOB members stormed the street and started destroying billboards of candidates of political parties. Policemen quickly rushed to the scene, but on sighting the policemen, the IPOB members attacked them.

“In the ensuing battle, three members of the IPOB lost their lives, while two were rushed to the hospital. Four policemen were also shot and taken to the hospital.”

Southern City News gathered that one AK-47 riffle belonging to one of the policemen was allegedly snatched by members of the separatist group.

Another police source told our correspondent that the Commander of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the command, Victor Geoffery, later mobilised his men to the scene and arrested some of the IPOB members.

© 2019, Hallmarknews. All rights reserved. Reference and link to this site is required if you wish to reuse any article.

Reactions from Facebook