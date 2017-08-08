Do you think that Festac Town can reclaim its glory days? Festac Town has lost its glory and many part of the once clean and enviable community is no longer fit for human habitation. Do you think that Festac Town can reclaim its glory days? Reactions from Facebook comments and opinionsREAD EXCLUSIVE: Senate President Bukola SARAKI ! -- Wealth, Power, Mystique and 2019

First Bank Dopemu bubbles with customers ENIOLA ILORI| At a time of crippling recession some industries have proven to be fairly resilient. The banking sector despite the loud and undisguised anger of economic agents in other sectors of the economy has shown its ability to defy earnings gravity by pulling up corporate profits against the odds. Indeed despite the harsh financial […]

CAKE BAKING DANIEL ZUBAIR| The cake making business is a very lucrative and profitable venture. A lot of people like and appreciate cake. This makes it an easy product to sell. Cake is one of the most consumed snacks and meal by people in Nigeria and all over the world. Reasons Why You should Start Cake Making […]

Visa expands global transaction processing with facilities in Singapore, UK EMEKA EJERE| Global payments technology company, Visa has announced expanded transaction processing capabilities in two state-of-the-art data centres in Singapore and the United Kingdom. According to the company, the new global processing hubs will increase the speed, resilience and geo-diversity of infrastructure, while strengthening the company’s ability to deliver new and more sophisticated ways […]

Wapic Insurance intensifies growth drive EMEKA EJERE| Innovative moves by Wapic Insurance Plc to pat down the adverse effects of recession on its top line earnings has seen the insurer raise its half year (H1) 2017 premium by 31.47 per cent year-on-year. The aggressive drive for new businesses and written premiums helped drive its profit higher, with the company posting […]

Stakeholders seek immediate upgrade of maritime infrastructure By FUNSHO OLOJO Stakeholders in the maritime sector have recommended urgent upgrade of the industry’s infrastructure to make it more productive. They spoke separately during the 2017 African Day of Seas and Oceans in Lagos. The Managing Director, Nigerian Waterways Authority, Mr. Boss Mustapha, in his presentation drew attention to the condition of Nigerian roads, […]

SARAKI! –Wealth. Power. Mystique. 2019 AYOOLA OLAOLUWA| Bukola Abubakar Saraki is a political force of nature. His meteoric rise to national prominence in a relatively short time has left even his most ardent critics grudgingly envious of his achievements that have since overshadowed that of his late father, Abubakar Saraki, who bestrode the politics of the North Central State of […]

APC has let Nigerians down –Nosa Igiebor OBINNA EZUGWU | Award winning journalist and co-president of TELL Communications, Mr. Nosa Igiebor has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of letting Nigerians down by reneging on their promises and performing far below expectations. Igiebor who aired this view in an interview with Business Hallmark at the Tell office in Lagos, pointed out that […]

IBB would have been killed if he didn’t annul June 12 election –Amuta Veteran journalist, author and lecturer, Dr Chidi Amuta has asserted that if former head of state, General Ibrahim Babangida (rtd), had not annulled the June 12, 1993 presidential election adjudged to have been won by late MKO Abiola, both himself, Abiola and many others would have been dead by now as according to him, there […]

BOI : Inside Nigeria’s biggest industrial loans supermarket EMEKA EJERE| The Nigeria Bank of Industry (BoI) last month revealed plans to raise N1trillion to fund industrial activities across all sectors of the Nigerian economy. The Managing Director, Mr. Olukayode Pitan who revealed this at the inauguration of the governing board of the bank in Abuja, said the band is already working with other […]

H1 results: Analysts project rich interim dividends Investors are on the verge of a dividend bonanza as a growing number of banks audit their half year 2017 results. Judging from experience of the recent past banks that audit their half year results typically call for shareholders to approve the payment of interim dividends in the course of the year. Zenith Bank, United […]

CADBURY: Poor results spook investors OKEY ONYENWEAKU| As one time blue chip confectionary giant Cadbury Plc posts another half year loss, shareholders of the company are dumping the stock in droves. The company posted a half year (H1) loss before tax of a staggering N766.3 million or slightly under eight tenth of a billion naira. This contrasts sharply with the […]

UACN: Elegy for an octopus UACN use to be a giant. In another life it was the most highly capitalized company on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), if any stock qualified to be called a blue chip UACN was the bluest of them all; but that was then. In the last two decade the company has unraveled like a poorly […]

IBB would have been killed if he didn’t annul the June 12 1993 Presidential election—Chidi Amuta Excerpts: As a veteran journalist, author among other portfolios, you have followed developments in Nigeria over the years. When you compare Nigeria of today with yesterday, would you say we have made any progress? Yes and no. Yes in the sense that like the rest of the world, we have embraced new culture, new […]

Broad street Watch – UACN: Elegy for an octopus By TESLIM SHITTA-BEY | In the last two decade the company has unraveled like a poorly baked loaf of bread by plunging into a place reserved for corporate grandees and ancient marinas. Thankfully, however, in the last few months something seems to be stirring in the old giant bones as its half year result (H1) […]