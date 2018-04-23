" />
The Sterling Bank spreadsheet… an uppity lenders burden

By TESLIM SHITTA-BEY

Despite not stirring excitement in recent years, Sterling Bank Plc has run a recession gauntlet and come out looking marvelous. The bank in 2017 grew its gross earnings by slightly under twenty per cent to 19.79 per cent between 2016 and 2017. 

The banks gross earnings (a measure of its business volume) rose from N111.4billion in 2016 to 133.5 billion in 2017, recalling that half of the year saw the economy trapped in the last stages of a recession, the tier-II bank pulled off a decent performance.

Perhaps even more impressive was the fact that it grew its profit before tax from N6.0billion in 2016 to N8.6billion in 2017, a rise of 43.3 per cent. ‘’You could easily forget the bank in running a quick mental check of deposit money institutions in the country, but truth be told Sterling is a strong candidate for the finest second tier bank in the country,” says Chuks Nwajei, portfolio manager at Templeton Capital.

Also on the bright side the banks impairment charges have not grown by much, indeed impairments climbed marginally from N11.7 billion in 2016 to N 12.3 billion in 2017, a baby step of 5.1 per cent. This has put some smiles on investor’s faces as loans and advances to customers grew from N468.3 billion in 2016 to N598.1 billion in 2017, a rise of 27.7 per cent.

Besides, the Yemi Adeola-led bank guaranteed its future bank earnings growth by raising retained earnings to a thumping N7.3 billion or 65.3 per cent above the N4.4 billion for 2016. According Nwajei, ‘we have got to give it to the banks management; they have done a great job of steering its balance sheet to safer financial waters’.

When profits taste sweet

Sterling Banks gross earnings growth of 20 per cent above the previous year 2016 was good enough but its profit before tax growth of over 40 per cent would make any shareholder grin with unchained pleasure. The bank appears to have taken a firm hold on its operating expenses and doubled down on other costs, thereby posting after tax margins went from 4.6 per cent in 2016 to a shinier 6.4 percent in 2017. Says Operations Head of Capital Express Securities, Oluwarinu Olawale, ‘’you cannot help but admire the bank, they have dug deep into their business model and dredged up a cost to revenue structure that shows hard work and deliberation action’.    

This is even more impressive given that the bank’s net interest income shrunk from N55.9 billion in 2016 to N50.2 billion in 2017. The major problem seems to have been a 39 per cent rise in it interest cost. The banks management obviously needs to increase cheaper deposits and reduce the proportion of bought funds to overall bank liabilities. This would require a more aggressive approach to retail deposit mobilization, particularly the size of its savings accounts relative to current account liabilities.

The greater stability of savings accounts on average could help Sterling achieve better cost to income ratios. The bank clearly has a challenge of expanding deposits and improving franchise recognition and popularity. To keep other costs down it also needs to do a better job of containing losses on foreign currency operations. Net foreign exchange loss cost the bank a hefty N1.4 billion in 2017.

 Beefing up asset quality

With loans and advances to customers breezing ahead at a sizzling 28 per cent between 2016 and 2017 and loan impairments skipping up by a modest five per cent, analysts believe that the bank is reining in its poor quality risk assets and tidying up its balance sheet and profit and loss statements. How far it goes will depend on its ability to rebalance its loan portfolio across sectors and within industries. It may need to dump assets in the oil and gas sectors and build strength in emerging businesses. The bank would also have to be wary of its exposure to the energy sector as sustained profitability in this sector is not likely to come anytime soon.

Liquidity in love

Bank liquidity appears healthy as customer deposit to customer loans and advances ratio moved from 1.25 in 2016 to 1.15 in 2017 suggesting that the liabilities adequately cover assets but more importantly short term liability by way of customer deposits give a healthy degree of freedom for continued lending activity as the ratio of deposits to loans and advances is considered borderline adequate.

The bank obviously needs to increase passion for deposits but at first blush the love affair between assets and liabilities appears stable.

The banks customer deposits constitutes 71 per cent of its total liabilities which is decent and gives analysts confidence that borrowed funds would not unduly hurt net interest margins going forward. However the overall size of deposits needs to ramp up to enable the bank expand lending activities and grow the size of its balance sheet.

Sterling Bank is generally considered an uppity challenger to first tier rivals and rightly so, it is easily one of the best run of the second string banking institutions in the country. The problem for some observers, however, is that the banks pioneer Chief Executive, Yemi Adeola, has just retired after reaching the statutory period of ten years at the helm, whether the new man can pull off the sterling brilliance of Adeola is yet to be determined, but if he proves worthy, Sterling Banks uppity bravado may end up upstaging a few of its present older competitors.

