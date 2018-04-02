The many troubles of Dino Melaye

193 POST SHARES --- Facebook Twitter

Senator Daniel ‘’Dino’’ Melaye may have been a straight character from Allan Sillittoe’s novel, ‘’The Loneliness of the Long Distance Runner’’, that is as far as his enduring resilience in the midst of troubled public life, is concerned. But essentially as a method actor , he exemplifies the leader of men that took up the barricades in Victor Hugo’s Les Miserables. Combustible, rabble rousing, cerebral and full of brawn, Dino Melaye who started out life as a brave students union leader at the hotbed and hatchery of Northern radicalism, the Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, became not only one of their union leader but also became involved in the politics and unioism of African students. Adebayo Obajemu reports

The Kogi born enfante terrible and a causeless scourge of the establishment became a member of the House of Representatives between 2007 and 2011, but could not won reelection according to reports, because of alleged poor representation.

While in the House, he muscled his way into becoming their spokersperson, and through his visibility as a loquacious floor taker, and his cantankerous relationship with members, and headship of a rebellion against the Speaker, Dimeji Bankole, he came into national limelight as a radical without a cause, an unarmed prophet without vision but sheer posturing.

One of the highlights of his years as representative of Kogi was his many resort to physical fight with colleagues. He was later suspended from the House of anti party and sundry allegations unbecoming of an honourable member.

When his people refused to reelect him, he found new job as human rights activist, a one man squad against what he termed injustices. At this period, he honed his skills as exemplar of Charlie Chaplain in his theatrics, as he was always seen on the streets of Abuja riding bicycles and protesting one official abuse or the other.

As a skilful Machiavellian strategist , he went back home, appealed to them to give him second chance, especially given the lacklustre performance of Samuel Adeyemi, the photo-journalist turned NUJ National President who was senator representing Kogi West. He contested against Adeyemi and defeated him.

At the Senate, as they say, leopard can hardly shed its spot he resumed his radicalism, and found a new cause and avocation in being Dr. Bukola Saraki, the Senate President’s man Friday. It is widely believed that Melaye is one of Saraki’s pillars of support at the Senate, responsible for many of his successes against opponents.

But his career has always been dogged by controversies, ranging from certificate scandal to alleged giving of fake information, to recall move against him by his constituency to his unending battles against his former ally turned foe, the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello.

There was an allegation of certificate forgery against him, but he was cleared by the ABU authorities in kangaroo style. Apparently still basking in the euphoria of being confirmed a university graduate after his academic credential was questioned, Dino Melaye, later appeared at the Senate chamber wearing a purple academic gown.

He entered the Senate chamber before the lawmakers went into closed door session and drew attention of his colleagues who were seen exchange banters with him.

Mr. Melaye’s graduate status was confirmed by the Vice-Chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Ibrahim Garba, at the investigative hearing of the committee on ethics and privileges

Mr. Garba said the controversial Senator graduated from the institution with a Third Class Bachelor of Arts degree in Geography in 2000.

Again, he has been battling the police over alleged gun running after two suspects were paraded were paraded by the Police for illegal possession of firearms; they were alleged to be members of an armed gang terrorising Kogi State.

The police said the suspects had confessed to being provided with weapons and financial support by Dino Melaye. Last week, the suspects allegedly escaped from Police custody prompting the IGP, Idris to remove the commissioner of police.

A statement by police spokesperson, Mr. Jimoh Moshood, said the suspects, identified as Kabiru Saidu and Nuru Salisu, were paraded in Lokoja, the state capital.

Mr. Moshood, an assistant commissioner for police, said the detectives arrested the suspects with a cache of arms that included AK-47 rifles and pump action firearms.

The spokesperson also said the suspects confessed during interrogations that they were being sponsored by Mr. Melaye, who represents Kogi West Senatorial District. The criminal indictments were part of the reasons police were looking for Mr. Melaye, Mr. Moshood added.

Earlier, the police laid an unsuccessful siege to arrest Mr. Melaye two Fridays ago at the High Court of Federal Capital Territory in Maitama, Abuja. The senator managed to sneak out of the court after outmaneuvering operatives of the police special anti-robbery squad who were deployed to arrest him.

Mr. Melaye has denied wrongdoings, saying the police are being used by Mr. Bello, his political arch-rival, to malign his image and destroy his career.

Mr. Bello, in turn, denied any involvement in Mr. Melaye’s ordeal, saying the senator’s bad deeds have caught up with him.

Now outside the country, Melaye has denied fleeing Nigeria over his travails, saying he has no reason to do so.

For sometimes now, he has been enmeshed in bitter political feud with his governor over what many analysts believed to be power struggle for control of Kogi politics. But analysts believed the development was a trumped up charge to finally nail Melaye.

The development could further complicate the ongoing political crisis that has seen Mr. Melaye and Governor Yahaya Bello enmeshed in bitter confrontations over the state’s political structure.

Meanwhile, there was an earlier stalled bid to recall him, which many believed was stage-managed by Governor Bello. Now, the Court of Appeal in Abuja had recently ruled that the recall process of Dino Melaye, the senator representing Kogi West, be restarted.

The senator had approached the appellate court in a bid to stop the process after an Abuja Federal High Court in September 2017 gave the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) the go-ahead to begin Melaye’s recall process.

In the latest judgment delivered recently Justice Tunde Awotoye and two others ruled that there was no cause for action and the Federal High Court that adjudicated the case ought not to have entertained it in the first place.

The Appeal Court held that Mr. Melaye’s claim was ‘hasty, premature and presumptuous. The court ordered INEC to continue with the planned verification of 188,588 who reportedly signed petition for the recall.

Mr. Melaye is facing a recall by his constituents who in a petition on June 23 called on INEC to recall him. Following the petition, INEC issued a timetable and schedule of activities regarding the recall but the senator approached a Federal High Court to stop the process.

The court which initially ordered a suspension of the recall process in September 2017 directed that the process should continue, after deciding that the application lacked merit. Not satisfied, Mr. Melaye approached the Appeal Court to upturn the High Court judgment. The court however ruled against him.

Earlier too, the federal government had dragged the senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye, to court on a two-count charge for alleged false information.

Mr. Melaye last April reported an alleged assassination attempt on his life while he was in his home state of Kogi. The senator and the Kogi governor, Yahaya Bello, are members of the same party, APC, but are sworn enemies.

Mr. Melaye had accused the Kogi governor and his aides of being responsible for the alleged assassination attempt.

In the first count charge filed against him, Mr. Melaye was accused of deliberately giving false information to the police to frame the Chief of Staff to Mr. Bello, Edward David, as the mastermind of the assassination attempt on him at his hometown in Ayetoro-Gbede, Kogi State, last April.

In the second, he was accused of making false statement in a phone conversation with MohammedAbubakar, son of late governor of the state, Abubakar Audu, with the intention of harming David.

On his certificate forgery scandal, an online medium, SaharaReporters, in a series of tweets claimed that Melaye did not graduate from ABU. It further claimed that he bribed his Head of Department who assisted him forge a transcript.

SaharaReporters further claimed that Senator Dino Melaye, has no constituency office in the entire Kogi West that comprises Lokoja, Ijumu, Kaba/Bunu, Koto/Karfi, Mopa/Amuro, Yagba East and Yagba West local government areas, even though he receives funds from the Senate to finance such an office.

The Online medium said “Kaba is the headquarters of Kogi West Senatorial District and there is nowhere here that you will find a Dino Melaye’s Kogi West senatorial office,” a local government worker in Kaba told our correspondent. He added of Mr. Melaye, who is fond of showing off his ostentatious mansions and automobile collection, “Everybody knows the former senator, Smart Adeyemi’s, senatorial office in Odolu area here in Kaba. In fact, Senator Adeyemi also ran annex offices in other local government areas.”

On his official page on the National Assembly’s website, Mr. Melaye lists his constituency address as Iluafon Quarters, Aiyetoro-Gbede, Ijumu local government area, Kogi. But a correspondent of SaharaReporters learnt that there was no such place as ‘Iluafon Quarters’ in Aiyetoro-Gbede. Two places identified as Iluafon, however, are a village of less than ten houses that is about 12 miles away from Aiyetoro-Gbede (where Mr. Melaye has his country home) and an area in Aiyetoro-Gbede called Iluafon because people from the original Iluafon village had migrated there.

“Iluafon Quarters, inside this village? There is nothing like that,” one of the villagers in Iluafon told our correspondent. “And Senator Dino Melaye doesn’t have any office here. Even his family house that used to be in this village before his forefathers moved to Aiyetoro-Gbede has collapsed,” she added.

When BusinessHallmark visited the second place known as Iluafon area inside Aiyetoro-Gbede town, he could not find the ‘Quarters’ where Senator Melaye claims he has his constituency office. The only thing traced to him there was a bungalow the locals told our correspondent belonged to the senator’s father.

“The only place Dino paid for is the APC secretariat for Kogi West. It is along Kaba-Aiyetoro Road, and we don’t expect him to point to that as his senatorial constituency office because he only rented it for the party and the activities done here are for the party,” an APC party member in Kaba told our correspondent. He added: “When we were constituency executives, he wasn’t paying us any allowances.”

“Since he became a senator, what he has done was distributing grinding machines during the last Salah festival, and distributing 10kg bags of rice this Christmas. And then there’s the bus he gave to National Union of Road transport Workers,” one of the locals in Kaba told our correspondent. The source added, “Imagine a senator like him with his fat constituency allowance giving 20 bags per ward where mere local government chairmen are giving 50, and only Melaye’s diehard loyalists even get the rice.”

“Melaye is a betrayal,” a man who identified himself as a youth leader told our correspondent. “We saw him as a young and vibrant politician and that was why we gave him all our support but all he does now is go on social media to announce the purchase of his new cars. And when he comes home (Kaba/Aiyetoro-Gbede), he deliberately drives through popular junctions where boys are seated to show off his cars and shoes and then he would give N1, 000 each saying ‘use that for condom money’. Tell anybody here about condom money and they already know it’s the N1, 000 Melaye gives boys at junctions where he drives around just to show you his new stuffs.”

Another aggrieved supporter of the senator told BusinessHallmark correspondent, “After six months in office, [Senator Melaye] told us he [was] coming to implement some projects especially in Kaba, the so-called senatorial headquarters. He even collected our names, that we will be the ones to supervise the projects. Sadly, we are yet to see him come for the projects.

Look at the road from Ayede garage to Ole/Iluke, so horrible. Look at Kaba/Bunu where we have 39 villages, only four of these villages have electricity. Even the fourth one, Iluke, is just worse than those without light. And this Bunu is an area Melaye used rigorously to campaign, promising to fix the electricity if elected. No good hospitals, dilapidated schools everywhere in his constituency, yet he goes about celebrating his new Ferrari and all.”

When our reporter moved around Kaba/Aiyetoro, the senatorial headquarters, he found no project connected to Senator Melaye. “The things you will see here are his mansion and that of his brother, Samuel, who does nothing. Even the road leading to [Senator Melaye’s] mansion is a dusty one like everywhere in Aiyetoro,” one of the locals in Aiyetoro told our correspondent. Daniel Melaye was born in Kano.

Box profile

He was a Student union leader at the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria before leading the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS). After that he became the Secretary General of African Youth Council and then that of the Commonwealth Youth Council.[ These positions won him the African youth of the year award among many other citizens of 54 competing Commonwealth countries in 2005 after which he was appointed by President Olusegun Obasanjo to chair the Presidential Advisory Council on Youths.

He studied Geography from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria. Over 30 undergraduates are enjoying scholarship under his education empowerment fund, sinking of boreholes in various villages in his constituency, and has donated drugs worth several millions to hospitals in various villages and has instituted a continuous widow empowerment program

Melaye was a member In the House of Representatives, where he openly opposed President Jonathan Goodluck, calling his government the most corrupt one in Nigeria.

In the 2015 Senatorial election he was elected a member of the Senate of Nigeria from the Kogi West Senatorial District.

He seconded the nomination of Senator Bukola Saraki as candidate for the office of President of the Senate following a nomination made by Senator Ahmad Sani Yerima

Melaye’s political career has not been spared of scandals and accusations.

As a senator, it was alleged that Melaye continued to operate a checking and savings account with a US bank, in violation of Nigeria law, a report he has not denied.[ Nigeria’s Code of Conduct Bureau strongly and clearly prohibits the use of foreign accounts by elected and public officials.

One transaction on Melaye’s Bank of America debit card is an approved payment to the New York-based Schweiger Dermatology for $1,000. The company describes itself as a medical and cosmetic dermatology service offering a variety of skin healthcare needs.[

Melaye has repeatedly dodged questions that he operates these bank accounts, despite evidence provided including transaction dates, bank statements, card numbers, and location of the transactions.

Melaye criticised Edo state Governor Adams Oshiomhole for “importing his wife” rather than marrying a Nigerian woman.

Melaye had threatened to beat up Senator Oluremi Tinubu and ‘impregnate’ her on the floor of the Senate.

In June 2017, a process to recall Senator Melaye from the National Assembly was kickstarted.

The Senator characteristically has accused the governor of “shooting the moon and boxing the air.”

Melaye further said, “Spending over N1bn of taxpayers’ money on an unproductive venture, when salaries and pensions have not been paid, is wicked. “I will continue to defend the poor and defenceless masses of Kogi State. If I die, I die. We must rescue the state.”