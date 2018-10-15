Published On: Mon, Oct 15th, 2018

The Buhari era:  How the president is reshaping Nigeria after his own image

President Muhammadu Buhari

 By AYOOLA OLAOLUWA

On May 29, 2015, President Muhammadu Buhari assumed office, and there were great expectations from Nigerians. While campaigning, the Daura-born president centred his campaign on five focal points: building the nation’s infrastructures, job creation, revamping the economy, providing security and fighting corruption.

After 16 years of dashed hopes under successive Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) administrations, Nigerians hinged their hopes on President Buhari, largely because of his much hyped pedigree of integrity, dedication and commitment to the Nigerian project.

However, barely three and half years into his administration, Nigerians have found it difficult to assess the legacies of the president who will be seeking reelection for another four years in office on February 16, 2019.

While his die-hard supporters see him as a miracle worker who has turned around the fortune of the country and directed it back on the path to prosperity, his opponents however depict him as  the worst thing that ever happened to Nigeria. Today, Nigerians are now divided into two groups: the so-called hailers and wailers.

While Business Hallmark can confirm that President Buhari’s administration has impacted on several sectors and on the lives of Nigerians, they are however, largely limited to the advancement of Northern interest.

Contrary to the expectations of Nigerians, President Buhari’s administration’s, with its policies and actions, is pushing for the redistribution of wealth from the South to the North and transforming the nation into an Islamic country. The move, political observers argued, is going to shape the future of Nigeria.

To achieve the goal of perpetuating Northern dominance in the nearest future, several policies are being blatantly implemented. They include lopsided appointments into federal positions, massive concentration of projects and infrastructure in the North, the push for cattle colonies, inequitable implementation of the CBN’s Anchors Borrowers Scheme, the controversial bill on water resources and many others.

The most worrisome facet of the Buhari legacy, according to BH findings, is Nigeria’s gradual decent into an Islamic state. Despite the fact that the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, upon which the Nigeria state is predicated and governed, proclaims unequivocally, the secular status of the Nigerian federation, the federal government has continued to tilt its policies towards Northernization and Islamisation of the country in a move at foisting a state religion on Nigerians.

 BH checks show that there have been brash efforts to position and posture Nigeria as an Islamic state. This is coming as no surprise to many as some top officials in the Buhari administration had severally professed a desire to ensure the application of Shari’a laws across a secular Nigeria.

One of such impetuous actions is the involvement of the Federal Government in promoting, championing and facilitating the SUKUK (Shari’a-compliant) Bonds, an unconstitutional move in itself since the Federal Government was deploying state resources in a discriminatory manner towards the promotion and elevation of a religious faith contrary to the provisions of Nigeria’s constitution.

Rattled by negative reactions that greeted the action, the Buhari government made unconvincing efforts to douse the implications of the Federal Government involvement in a strictly religious financial instrument. One of such is the positioning of the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele (a Christian) as the Chairman of the International Islamic Liquidity Management Corporation (IILMC).

Not done with floating and dealing in the SUKUK Bonds, the president in October 2017 attended a meeting of the ‘D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation’, a group comprised of the following Islamic countries: Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Turkey, Malaysia and Pakistan and, you guessed right, Nigeria.

The Convener, Colloquium against Genocides, War Crimes and Crimes Against Humanity (CAGWCCAH), Eze Eluchie, said that it would take a blind mind not to discern a worrisome pattern of gradual Islamization of the country, which he warned portends dire outcomes if not stemmed early enough.

“There is nothing wrong with a people hobnobbing with whosoever they so desire to be with. When however an entire multi-ethnic and multi-religious contraption is by deceit, subterfuge, sleuth and all manners of vague posturing ensnared into being perceived, seen or become a religious state, a transgenerational catastrophe would have been ignited.

“How and when did Nigeria get into this D-8 group, which in its website affirms that the ‘idea of cooperation among major Muslim developing countries was mooted by Prof. Dr. Necmettin Erbakan, former Prime Minister of Turkey?

“From what sources does the membership fees for such religion-based organizations emanate in a secular Nigeria?

“When the above is juxtaposed alongside a very striking religion-based slant in leadership of state institutions and coming on the heels of Nigeria’s continuing membership of the Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC), it will take a spectacularly blind mind not to discern a worrisome pattern that if not stemmed early enough, portends dire ending.

The Buhari government is also pushing for northern dominance through the Anchor Borrowers Programme. It would be recalled that the Federal Government, through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), launched the Anchor-Borrowers Scheme to finance large production of grains in an effort to boost local production of rice, maize, wheat and sorghum. The program was designed to assist small scale farmers to increase the production and supply of feedstock to agro-processors.

The programme was launched in November 2016 in 14 states of Kebbi, Sokoto, Niger, Kaduna, Katsina, Jigawa, Kano, Zamfara, Admawa, Plateau, Lagos, Ogun, Cross-Rivers and Ebonyi for rice and wheat farmers to advance their status from small holder farmers to commercial or large growers.

However, farmers from the southern part of the country have cried out that the scheme is skewed in favour of northern farmers.

“The scheme is a farce. We were happy when we learnt about it. But we now know better. It was primarily designed to help farmers in the North while their southern counterparts are abandoned. Most of us (southern farmers) have not been able to access funds and farm tools through the scheme. From Ogun to Cross River, to Ebonyi and Anambra, the story is the same. We are getting no support from the government.

“While they gave us stringent conditions to access funds and planting stocks from the CBN’s scheme, Northern farmers easily access their own funds without any difficulty and are always smiling to the bank at the end of every planting season.

“The Federal Government is also pushing billions to reactivate and construct dams and irrigation systems in the North to favour northern farmers. Most farmers in the north can now cultivate their farm throughout the year with the help of irrigation system from government-funded dams. The dams in the South, like the one in Sepeteri, in the Oke-Ogun area of Oyo State and Oyan in Ogun State are in deplorable states.

“Yes, the scheme has recorded some success, but only in the North”, fumed Dr. Moses Ogundimu, the South West Secretary of Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN).

Ogundimu argued that for Nigeria to be self-sustainable in food production, the ABP should be extended to the region as well as every state in the country.

Ogundimu’s expectations are farfetched as the anchor borrowers’ scheme is primarily tailored to benefit the North, it was gathered. Any eventual benefits to southern farmers will be inadvertent

In its quest to perpetuate northern dominance, the Buhari administration is also daily filling federal positions with people of Northern extractions. For example, 81 of Buhari’s 100 first set of appointments in July 2015 were Northerners. Many Nigerians saw the appointments as divisive and heavily tilted in favour of the North and against the South. They pointed out that the appointments violated the Federal Character Principle of the Nigerian Constitution.

The northerners in the first batch of appointments were the sacked Director-General of the Department of State Services, Lawal Daura; former Acting Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Mrs. Amina Zakari (who succeeded Prof. Attahiru Jega, a northerner, and had since been replaced by another northerner (Prof. Mahmood Yakubu); the Director, Department of Petroleum Resources, Mordecai Danteni Baba Ladan and the Accountant-General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris.

 

Also in the batch were the President’s Chief Security Officer, Abdulrahman Mani; State Chief of Protocol, Abdullahi Kazaure; Aide-De-Camp, Lt.-Col. Muhammed Abubakar; and the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu. Only Adesina, who hails from Osun State in the South-West, came from the South.

 

The President would later on June 23, 2016, get another CSO, Abdulkarim Dauda (who replaced Mani), and Officer in Charge of Presidential Movement, Kayode Sikiru Akande, after their promotion from the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police to Deputy Commissioner of Police.

 

Rather than abate, the situation has gone worse. Findings showed that 15 of the nation’s 17 security agencies are currently being headed by northerners; only two are from the South, while the majority of them were appointed by President Buhari.

 

For instance, the current Minister of Interior, Lt.-Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau (retd), under whose purviews are the Nigeria Prisons Service, the Nigeria Immigration Service, the Federal Fire Service and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, hails from Kaduna State.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Yusuf Buratai, is from Borno State. The National Security Adviser, Maj-Gen. Babagana Monguno (retd.), is also from Borno State. Also from Borno State is the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Mr. Ibrahim Magu.

The Minister of Defence, Brig.-Gen. Mansur Dan Ali (retd), hails from Zamfara State, while the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, is from Bauchi State. The Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, hails from Niger State.

Also from Niger State is the Commandant-General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Abdullahi Muhammadu. The Director-General of the Department of State Services, Lawal Musa Daura, is from Katsina State. All of them are from the North.

However, the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Abayomi Gabriel Olonisakin, is from Ekiti State in the South-West. Also from the North are the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Muhammed Babandede, (Jigawa State); the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali (retd.) (Bauchi State); the Controller-General of the Nigeria Prison Service, Ja’afaru Ahmed (Kebbi State); and the Federal Road Safety Commission boss, Corps Marshal Boboye Oyeyemi, is from Kwara State. But the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas (Cross River State) is from the South.

 

Like in the security sector, virtually all major government parastatals are headed by Northerners. They include the NNPC, Nigeria Customs Service, Immigration Service, Nigerian Ports Authority, NHIS, DSS, NDIC, among others. Findings also show that massive recruitments of candidates of northern extraction

© 2018, Hallmarknews. All rights reserved. Reference and link to this site is required if you wish to reuse any article.

Reactions from Facebook

comments and opinions

Got news for us?

Most Shared

Recent posts

  • The Buhari era:  How the president is reshaping Nigeria after his own image

     By AYOOLA OLAOLUWA On May 29, 2015, President Muhammadu Buhari assumed office, and there were great expectations from Nigerians. While campaigning, the Daura-born president centred his campaign on five focal points: building the nation’s infrastructures, job creation, revamping the economy, providing security and fighting corruption. After 16 years of dashed hopes under successive Peoples Democratic […]

  • Economy : IMF forecast signposts tougher times

    By FELIX OLOYEDE  Experts have noted that the reduction in the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) growth outlook for the Nigerian economy in 2018 presages a rise in the jobless rate as the economy head into a new year.  The IMF cut the country’s growth projections for this year from 2.1percent to 1.9 percent, arguing that […]

  • Tinubu launches early start to 2023 bid

    By OBINNA EZUGWU  Having, in his reckoning, secured the structure of the ruling All Progressive Congress with his long time ally, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole as chairman, and President Muhammadu Buhari now guaranteed to run for second term in office, and quite possibly, retain power, former Lagos governor, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu have begun strategic positioning […]

  • 2019: Peter Obi’s choice ruffle feathers

    By OBINNA EZUGWU  The emergence of former vice president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) dominated the political space last week. Many have continued to argue that the former vice president remained the only candidate with the requisite resources, reach and experience to defeat the incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari […]

  • APC primaries: Party crisis may consume Oshiomhole

    By OBINNA EZUGWU National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole did apparently, make a kill with the recently concluded primary elections of the ruling party. Nomination and expression of interest forms were sold at exorbitant prices – ranging from N45million for presidency to N850,000 for state House of Assembly – and many […]

  • PZ Cussons shareholders fate hangs in the balance

    … company posts growing losses By OKEY ONYENWEAKU PZ Cussons, one of Nigeria’s most enduring consumer brand names, had a terrible time at the beginning of the year as the company’s operations ended in a major loss. Not many investors can easily cut emotional attachment to PZ but the company’s recent earnings performance seems to […]

  • Atiku’s VP: Why Buhari may return

    By UCHE CHRIS Nigerian politicians are immeasurably predictable. And the choice of the vice presidential candidate for Atiku Abubakar, the flag bearer of the PDP, manifestly shows this proclivity, essentially because of lack of strategic thinking among the political class. Now what is evidently and strategically obvious and simple has been complicated with this narrow […]

  • Technology will break down old cultures in Banking and Finance- Jubril Aku

    Technology is laying a sledgehammer to the previous sturdy walls of time and space as a growing number of young Nigerians adopt mobile digital methods of taking care of their financial needs. Like a garden with a profusion of flowers, financial service providers are presenting a rainbow of digital solutions to meet the evolving needs […]

  • Youth participation dominate discourse at Recovery House parley

      By OBINNA EZUGWU It was another opportunity to assess the gains and losses in Nigeria’s journey to nationhood as the country turned 58 last week, when various stakeholders gathered at the Recovery House Church, Festac Town Lagos on Monday, October 1, to proffer solutions to the country’s leadership challenges. The colloquium tagged “Politicking in […]

  • SERAP, PDP condemn travel ban on dead judge, 49 other high-profile Nigerians

      By OBINNA EZUGWU Socio-Economic and Rights Accountability Project (SERAP) and the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) have condemned the recent order by President Muhammadu Buhari banning 50 high-profile Nigerians, mostly members of the opposition party,  from leaving the country, describing it as a slap on the constitution. SERAP said the ban was without legal […]

  • FirstBank promotes innovation in banking through Fintech summit

    In line with its corporate strategy to drive transformation through its products, processes, and services, FirstBank has announced a 3-day FINTECH summit themed the future of banking – the role of AI and big data. The event is convened to increase technical support and collaboration with the tech community while deepening the Bank’s technological inclusion […]

  • Wema Bank expands branch networks in Lagos, Ogun, Ekiti

    Wema Bank has announced the opening of three new branches located in Lagos, Town Planning way ilupeju, Lafenwa in Ogun State and ABUAD, Ado Ekiti with a grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting held at the Ilupeju branch, 48a, Town Planning Way Ilupeju.  Present at the opening ceremony, the new Managing Director of Wema Bank, […]

  • SPIP recovers over N6.5trn in cash, physical assets

    The Federal Government has recovered over N6.520 trillion in cash and physical assets through the Special Presidential Investigation Panel for Recovery of Public Property (SPIP). Mr. Okoi Obono-Obla, Chairman of SPIP  who disclosed this in a statement on Friday, explained that the total sum recovered was in N4 billion and $7 million in cash and physical […]

  • Overland aircraft catches fire at Lagos Airport

    A turboprop aircraft belonging to Overland Airways was on Friday severely damaged by fire while parked at the airline’s hanger at the General Aviation Terminal (GAT) of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos. The ATR aircraft, with registration number: 5N-BPE, was being powered by the Ground Power Unit (GPU) when the incident occurred. However, there were […]

  • Banking, consumer goods sector propel equity market to second consecutive gain

     The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) recorded its second consecutive appreciation on Friday on the back of gains made Nigerian Breweries, International Breweries, Unilever, Zenith International Bank, and Access Bank. The All Share Index (ASI) was up by 39.16 absolute points, representing an increase of 0.12 per cent to close at 32,456.98 points, while Market Capitalization increased […]

  • Digitalisation would attract more global business to Nigeria– Ogilvy Group

    An integrated creative company, Ogilvy Group, says digitalisation will birth emergence of more global companies in Nigeria’s business landscape. Abdussamad Abdurrahman, Media Manager, Ogilvy Nigeria, quoted Paul Donnell, the Chief Executive, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) of Ogilvy Group, as saying. Ogilvy is a WPP company listed on the American Stock Market  with 131 […]



read more...