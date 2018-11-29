That the Eagles may soar – Prof Anya’s valedictory speech

The Valedictory speech by Professor Anya O. Anya Ph.D. (Cambridge), D.Litt. (Hon),

D.Sc (Hon), FAS, OFR, NNOM.

President – General, Ndigbo Lagos Foundation on Sunday 25 November 2018 at the AGM at Dover Hotel, Lekki Phase One, Lagos.

Protocols

The Times We Live in

On the 29th of January 2008, Tunji Bello wrote as follows in the ThisDay Newspaper;

‘We are a nation of undisciplined people. We lack a sense of order. We like to trample upon the law, abuse positions, offices and relationships. We can’t wait for our turn in any situation. We are always in a hurry, drive one way, bend the rule, and destroy the city landscape because we want to build our “palaces”, doctor the books, look for shortcuts to success, lack respect for other human beings, neighbours, road users and even children. We are always impatient, very vain, celebrate what is not important and wasteful. We do not believe that things can be done without corrupting the system or knowing someone. We are very loud, boastful and like to destroy any orderly society we visit through credit card, visa and social security scam. This is why people don’t like us abroad….This is why corruption, nepotism and God Fatherism thrive. No society whose people have these traits as history has shown has ever made progress…..’

Can we honestly say that today, ten years later we can see any discernible change even amongst the acclaimed purveyors of change? Rather under this watch, the former Prime Minister of Great Britain three years ago triumphantly announced to the Global community via the BBC that the Head of State of the “fantastically corrupt nation, Nigeria” was visiting the UK. If we remember, the announcement was in the presence of the British Queen.

We are all living witnesses today to the orgy of blood which has overtaken our nation through insurrection, militancy, drug abuse, armed robbery, banditry, kidnapping etc. What is more, the daily litany of sexual immorality including incest and other sexual perversions and unwholesome practices makes the ear tingle. Additionally, there is overwhelming evidence that our youth in the east, in the West, in the North and in the south are in active rebellion. All these represent but only a snapshot of the world we live in presently. Under these awful circumstances can we envision a hopeful future for the youth and for the nation?

Alternative Narratives and Scenarios

Under normal circumstances, the picture painted above should translate into despair and despondency. Nigeria, however, has been a nation of fervent religiousity- Christian, Muslim and Traditional. In the last thirty years there have been fervent paryers over Nigeria from all over the world from such notable prophets as S.G. Elton, the Apostle of Nigeria, Evangelist Reinhard Bonnke, Cindy Jacobs, Adeboye Isaac Eze, John Adegoro-Oluwa and others. These can be summarized as follows;

1. Nigeria is God’s battle axe and weapon of war. The trigger for Africa

even as South Africa is the muzzle with Africa as a gun.

2. Men and Women will arise in Nigeria as chosen vessels for the evangelization of Africa and the world.

3. Nigeria will fulfill God’s mandate for Africa

4. God will visit and purify His church in Nigeria to fulfill His purpose.

5. God will raise Daniels, Josephs and Davids to build, plant, preserve and conserve Nigeria for His purpose.

6. Though Nigeria has passed and will yet pass through the valley of the shadow of death, Nigeria shall not die but live.

7. As Nigeria is destined to be the star of Africa, a revival will emerge through the Eastern Gate and sweep through the Middle belt and the North, through the west and the south

8. Through the Eastern Gate, a David will emerge that will settle Nigeria in righteousness and justice (Isaiah 41 v. 2)

Revelation imposes responsibility hence we all owe an obligation to create the new moral universe in which God can fullfil His purpose through the mystery of the circumstances of these times.

The Challenge of 2017-2019: The Window of Transition

In 1959, Nigeria had a new constitution that prepared the way for our transition into independence. In 1979(twenty years after), we had the 1979 constitution that prepared us for the transition into the first post-military era under Shagari. In 1999(another 20 years) , we had the present constitution which enabled the military under General Abdulsalam Abubakar to hand over to another General Olusegun Obasanjo under the guise of a democratic dispensation. The year 2019 will mark another 20 years from 1999. Is another transition in the offing? What shall we expect from the 2019 transition? It is clear that 2019 will have some surprises for the Nigerian people. Will we see the transition into a new constitution reflecting the work of the Nigerian peoples as codified in the Reports of the National Conference of 2014? Such a constitution can legitimately say: we, the people especially if subjected to a referendum. The overwhelming clamour for restructuring can only presage God’s approval for a democratic, just, righteous and equitable Nigeria. Such an eventuality can only be the appropriate take off point for the New Nigeria of our dreams. Presently it is difficult to see how events will play out but given the divine mystery of circumstance the nation must be prepared for the unexpected despite the planned elections. Ndigbo must be prepared for all eventualities.

The Leadership Question in the Context of Nigeria and Ndigbo.

Nigeria has historically been plagued by a succession of incompetent and “clueless” leadership. This has been worsened by a failed leadership selection process that has jettisoned any consideration of merit and excellence garnished by the nebulous concepts of zoning and federal character.

Hence, the leadership selection process has promoted injustice, inequity and the undermining of the national goal of promoting unity and national integration. Given the cosmopolitan spirit of the Igbo man/woman- we are found all over the nation contributing and investing maximally wherever we find ourselves. The unconscionable manipulation of census and electoral figures has consigned us from a majority tribe

(Whatever that could mean) to a minority. Nigeria has paid dearly for this institutionalized injustice and lack of equity.

Unfinished Business

There are many unfinished businesses in Nigeria from the successive constitutional conferences reports from Babangida, Abacha and even Obasanjo that were not implemented to the extant National Conference of Jonathan. The fervency and implacable promotion of the campaign for restructuring emanates from this neglect. The current administration has made matters worse by its practice of selective amnesia and programmed duplicity. But this clamour will not go away until justice is done.

Apart from Restructuring there is a crying need to return Nigeria to its people – the Nigerian people. Over the years and particularly under the present administration whatever development has been pursued has not impacted on the life of the masses of our people. We are now the second most populous haven of poor people in the world after India. The reason is simple: Nigerian politicians do not care for their constituents except in the electoral season as we have presently. In chapter II of our current constitution there are elaborate discussions of the objectives of governance and the just expectations of the governed. Unfortunately as a result of the self-centered proclivities of the politicians and the elite, these rights of the people are not justiciable. It is therefore a matter of urgency that this section of the constitution is made justiciable so that governance can once more rest on the welfare of the people.

The Envisioned Future

Nigeria has paid a highly unaffordable price for our inexplicable tolerance of incompetent leadership but more to the point the acceptance of values that are against the people and are inconsistent with economic growth and development in the 21st century. There are three problems which we have ignored to our great loss and discomfiture:

The problem of economic development

The problem of national integration and

The lack of an actionable code of values that is conducive to a mindset that is tolerant of merit, excellence, competitiveness and lacking in compassion.

In other words a leadership mindset that is transformative and progressive through innovation is a sine qua non to the emerging knowledge society of the 21st century.

This is necessary because in the new emerging world order arising from the emergence of China and even India, Africa cannot afford to be ignored and Africa cannot exert the necessary influence unless Nigeria can give Leadership to Africa given our potentials in population, economy and societal endowments and culture.

In all this we must cultivate the friendship and cooperation of Israel. A Nigeria leading an Africa responsive to the challenges of the new world order including the attractions of what Israel can bring to the table can only be to the benefit of all Nigerians, all Africans and the world at large.

Thank you for your patience and attention

Lagos

November 25, 2018.

