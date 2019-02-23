Tension in Kaduna as solders block voters from accessing polling units

Tempers rose at Stadium Roundabout, Kaduna, on Saturday morning as soldiers prevented some voters from accessing their polling units, the Cable reports.

The soldiers had stopped residents of the southern part of the Kaduna metropolis whose polling units are located in the various places at the city centre.

At their Roundabout road block, the soldiers stopped people from driving to the city centre, saying they had orders from above not to allow movement.

Displaying their PVCs, the voters started chanting “Buhari must go” and insisted that nobody would stop them from accessing their polling units.

The soldiers also attempted to seize mobile phones from journalists who were taking pictures of the incident, but they stood their ground, insisting that they were performing their constitutional duties like soldiers as well.

The intervention of a senior army officer averted a major situation.

The officer ordered that all those with their PVCs should be allowed to pass.

