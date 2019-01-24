Telecom introduces tax collection platform

Digital Afrique Telecom (DAT), currently operating in over 20 countries in Africa, has launched Tax Collect, an interoperable platform for collecting municipal taxes.

This multi-channel payment gateway allows taxpaying customers to pay their taxes via an EPT (Electronic Payment Terminal), smartphone, standard mobile phone or computer.

This solution incorporates an enrolment module enabling taxpayers to be identified; it also offers various data options, including geo-location.

Simplice Anoh, founder and CEO of DAT, welcomed the launch of this new service and said: “We are excited to launch a service that will simplify tax collection and help to optimise its recovery.’’

“At DAT, we have fostered a wide range of opportunities provided by technology for the benefit of Africans; Tax Collect is part of this new wave of innovative services that we are developing in order to meet market realities.

“Tax Collect is available to municipalities and their collection officers. It aims to facilitate tax collection, secure funds and reduce collection costs.

“The service is fast and secure; the transactions processed via Tax Collect can be made using mobile devices or web portals.

“In 2017, there were 104.5 million mobile money accounts in Africa, an increase of 20.9% compared to 2016,” said Anoh.

“It is essential to create services that actually meet the needs of Africans. This is the mission we have set ourselves at DAT”.

About Digital Afrique Telecom is currently operating in over 20 countries in Africa.

It is industry leader specialising in the development, aggregation, hosting and sales of mobile solutions.

Digital Afrique Telecom has 110 million mobile subscribers and with major industry stakeholders, such as Airtel, MTN, Etisalat and Orange.

