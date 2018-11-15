TCN assures quick restoration of power

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has allayed fears of prolonged power outage in Benin, assuring customers that electricity would be restored immediately after maintenance work.

TCN attributed the outage being experienced by consumers in Benin City to maintenance work being carried out by Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC).

Mrs Ndidi Nba, the General Manager, Public Affairs, TCN, said on Wednesday that the outage was also caused by a tree that fell and tripped the breakers of T21 60MVA transformer during the maintenance work.

According to the general manager, this occurred on Nov. 7 and is caused by BEDC maintenance crew.

“Bulk power supply to the area has been restored and is on load shedding through a back feed from transformer T24 to bring relief to GRA, Etete, Switch Station, Koko, Ikpoba Dam and Nkpenekpen.

“TCN regrets the situation and reassures customers that normal supply will be restored as soon as TCN engineers rectify the damaged breakers,” she said. (NAN)

