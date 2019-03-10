Tambuwal vows to accept election outcome

By YUSUF MOHAMMED

Sokoto State Governor, Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal yesterday, promised to abide by the results of the governorship election in the state.

Tambuwal, who is seeking for reelection under the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, stated this after cast his vote at his Kofar Ajia, polling units 011 in Tambuwal Town, Tambuwal Local Government.

Tambuwal, who arrived the polling unit at about 12:17pm and cast his votes amidst cheers from voters, said he was ready to accept the outcome of the election by the special grace of God.

According to the governor, ” from the reports I get on the field, everything seems to be going on perfectly, except for some few hitches. But generally, the process is going on very well and we hope that both INEC and the security agencies will continue to give their best”.

He also praised the voters, wondering how everyone is happy and being orderly.

In a similar vein, the senator representing Sokoto North, Aliyu Wamakko commended the resilient of the people in the state for turn out in good number to elect their leader.

He stated this after casting his vote at Wamakko in Wamakko local government area of the state.

“I am impressed with the turn out and the manner the electorates conducted themselves. This is welcome development,” he said.

