Suspected herdsmen kill traditional ruler, 9 others in Kogi

Ten persons including a traditional ruler have been killed in an attack by suspected herdsmen in Kogi State.

The suspected herdsmen raided four villages during the attack that spanned two days – Sunday night till Monday afternoon.

The villages affected include Agbenema, Aj’Ichekpa, Opada and Iyade, all in Omala Local Government Area of Kogi State.

Bearing sophisticated weapons, the attackers hid in bushes around the villages from where they launched the deadly attack on their targets.

According to the natives, the suspected herdsmen set houses ablaze and opened fire on the fleeing inhabitants, slit their throats, and cut off vital organs of those killed.

Residents of the villages revealed further that the Administrator of Omala Local Government Area, Honourable Ibrahim Aboh would have been a victim but only escaped the attack by the whiskers.

They also alleged that the soldiers deployed to curtail attacks and killings in the area refused to assist the locals to repel the herdsmen during the two-day attack.

Apart from Omala Local Government area of Kogi State, Dekina Local Government Area in Kogi is also plagued by attacks by suspected herdsmen. Five communities in Dekina was abandoned on Saturday as residents fled due to incessant attacks which reportedly started on Wednesday.

The affected communities in Dekina are Adumu, Aloko, Oganeinugu, Ojuole and Omayege all in Dekina Local Government Area of the state.

Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello had earlier visited the crisis-prone area of Dekina Local Government where over 25 persons were killed.

Many houses were also burnt in the attack in Dekina local government while over 45 motorbikes, food items were carted away by the invading herders.

The governor during the visit promised to make the attack the last across the state.