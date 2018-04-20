Suspected herdsmen kill three in Benue community

225 POST SHARES --- Facebook Twitter

The police in Benue state has confirmed the killing of three persons on Wednesday night by suspected herdsmen in Agasha, a boundary community between Guma local council and Makurdi, the Benue state capital.

The commissioner of police, Mr Fatai Owoseni who confirmed the killings to Channels Television on Thursday afternoon said, the herdsmen attacked Agasha and killing three persons, but the police is following the investigation with a view to bringing the perpetrators to justice.

The police also cleared the air on the alleged burning of houses by personnel of the Nigerian Army in Naka, Gwer West local council on Thursday, noting that there has been no formal report on the alleged military act of arson.

“We got a report about the killing of three persons by suspected herdsmen on Thursday morning an investigation into the killings has begun”.

Mr Owoseni also responded to the alleged military arsonist action against the people of Naka, for allegedly killing a soldier.

He said, “You should find out from the army because they are the ones accused of the act, but there has been no report of the military involvement and I think they are in a better position to respond”.

This attack comes two days after suspected herdsmen stormed Chembe settlement in Ukemberagya/Tswarev Ward of Gaambe-Tiev, in

Logo Local Government Area of the state, killing the village head, Mr Iyongovihi Ninge.

The Benue State Police Command confirmed the attack and killing which occurred 24 hours after men of the command were ambushed by armed herdsmen with seven policemen confirmed killed and several others missing.