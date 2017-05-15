Supreme Court victory: Ikpeazu vows to move Abia forward

…his victory an act of God, Senator T.A Orji

By PETER OKORE (Umuahia) and Obinna Ezugwu

Following his victory over Mr. Uche Ogah at the Supreme Court on Friday, the Abia State governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu has called on all Abians, including his opponents to join hands with him in order to move the state forward. Ikpeazu who dedicated his victory to both his party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), and the good people of Abia State, said he had forgiven all those who were bent on distracting him and wants them to join hands with him since according to him, the time for politics had ended.

“The time for politics is long over, and I have forgiven all those who were bent on distracting me,” he said in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Enyinnaya Apollos.

“Let all well- meaning Abians, including my opponents, come and join us to grow and develop our state as we all have stakes in the growth and development of our state and people.

He noted that there were a lot of work to be done in the state, and in the end, history will judge by the amount of work they were able to do, not the amount of politics they played.

“Today, there is work to do in Abia and history will judge us by how much of that work we do; not by how much politics we play. My doors are open to all and I am ready to receive suggestions on how we can best deliver greater dividends to those who really matter.”

Also reacting, Mr. Oga in a statement through the spokesman of his Campaign Organization, Chief Joshua N.Ogbonna stated that the Supreme Court ruling of last Friday had set aside the judgment of Justice Okon Abang, arguing that if the ruling was to hold, it meant the mode of paying tax by Nigerians should be re-visited and another Law enacted.

The All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) and its candidate, Dr Alex Otti had also been joined in the case at the Supreme Court after losing out to the governor in an earlier judgment by the same court, the party described Ikpeazu victory, Friday, as a ridicule to the judiciary.

Its chairman in the party in the state, Rev. Augustine Ehiemere who spoke to our correspondent, said the Supreme Court ruling was a murder of justice and ridicule to the judiciary. He queried that such a ruling puts a question mark as to the way and manner Nigerians should pay tax, claiming that by PDP-members starting their celebrations in advance meant that the judgment had been written for them, saying there is no trust in the judiciary.

Meanwhile, the immediate past governor of the state, and senator representing Abia Central Senatorial District, Chief Theodore Orji has described Ikpeazu’s victory as divine verdict, while praising the judiciary for contributing to the growth of democracy in the country.

“Of course, it is a divine verdict,” he said in a chat with Business Hallmark. “It is God’s verdict.”

Speaking further in a congratulatory message to the governor signed by his Media Adviser, Don Norman Obinna, he urged Ikpeazu to be magnanimous in victory, not minding the agonizing campaign of calumny he suffered from the oppositions.

Orji said those who seek redress in court of law in a perceived “injustice” did nothing wrong as it is their inalienable right to do so, noting that said there was neither victor nor vanquish in this contest as it was a victory for Ikpeazu is victory for all Abia State indigenes.

He enjoined the oppositions and other aggrieved members of the Peoples Democratic Party to take the judgment of the Supreme Court in good faith and support Ikpeazu in his toil to take Abia State to her next level of development

Several others who commented on last Friday’s Supreme Court judgment on the Abia governorship seat were unanimous that the matter has ended joyfully and Governor Ikpeazu given the chance to prove his mantle. While some described the victory of Ikpeazu as victory for justice and equity, others are of the opinion that the Electoral body should ensure that all litigations entered into after elections, be completed before successful candidates assume office to avoid distractions and wastage of funds

Yet others expressed total lack of interest as according to them, the governor had not done well enough to warrant a celebration of his victory. “I don’t care about his victory, he has been owing my mother’s salaries for months,” said Tochi Aguh.

Another commentator, Okezie Donald said: “Ikpeazu is the Okorocha of Abia State; he went from one who promotes Aba shoes to one who wants to bring the Chinese to run Aba shoes makers out of business.”

In his own comment, Fred Chukwuma advised him to seize the moment and work for Abia people as he will lose out if he fails. “The time for political propaganda is over, Ikpeazu should sit up and work, ” he said.

“He should pay workers salaries and strive to win the hearts of Abians, especially Aba people because 2019 will be fiercely contested and PDP is no longer at the centre to help him.”

