Super Eagles beat Libya, top Group E

The Super Eagles now stay at the top of their group standings as they endured a scare in Tunisia to claim a third consecutive victory

An Odion Ighalo-inspired Nigeria secured a 3-2 victory over Libya to move to the top of Group E in their 2019 African Cup of Nations qualifiers in Sfax.

Goal.com reports that South Africa’s goalless draw against Seychelles earlier on Tuesday had opened up the chance for the Super Eagles to move into a commanding position in the log and Ighalo’s clinical showing helped the west Africans’ hold off a much improved Meditteranean Knights side.

The visitors scored two quick-fire goals via the former Watford attacker and stand-in captain, Musa before the Omar Al-Maryami’s charges fought back through Mohamed Zubya and Ahmad Benali.

