Super Eagles beat Libya, top Group E

Afrinvest set to release 2018 Banking Sector Report on Oct. 22
Afrinvest (West Africa) Ltd will on October 22, 2018, in Abuja present the 2018 edition of its Annual Nigeria Banking Sector Report to the public. The report titled “An Economic Agenda for a New Government” presents a viable economic roadmap for Nigeria in 2019 and will be launched at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja. […]
UBA posts N79bn pre-tax profit for Q3 2018
United Bank of Africa Plc retained a remarkable growth in profitability for the unaudited nine months financial result and accounts September 30, 2018, with profit before tax closing at N79 billion. The pan-African financial institution reported N78 billion amid a challenging environment. The financial institution in its result to The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Tuesday also […]
Inflation rate accelerates to 11.28% in Sept
The Consumer Price Index, (CPI) which measured inflation for September increased to 11.28 per cent (year-on-year) from 11.23 per cent recorded in August, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Tuesday. Latest inflation data from for September released by the NBS in Abuja showed that inflation rate was 0.05 per cent points higher than […]
Medium, large capitalized stocks return bulls to equity market
Gains recorded by medium and large capitalized stocks helped the Nigerian Stock market to reverse Monday’s negative sentiment, appreciating 0.95 per cent on Tuesday. The All Share Index (ASI) increased by 308.70 absolute points, representing an increase of 0.95 per cent close to 32,722.18 points. Also, the Market Capitalization was up N112.70 billion, which was […]
NSE Wins Best Use of Technology for Efficiency Award
The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) has received the 2018 Best Use of Technology for Efficiency Award from Nigeria Tech Innovation & Telecom Awards 2018 (NTITA). The NTITTA is the most celebrated industry awards for the Technology and Telecom industries attracting top decision makers in the sectors. The annual event is held to showcase excellence and celebrate the continued growth […]
Super Eagles beat Libya, top Group E
The Super Eagles now stay at the top of their group standings as they endured a scare in Tunisia to claim a third consecutive victory An Odion Ighalo-inspired Nigeria secured a 3-2 victory over Libya to move to the top of Group E in their 2019 African Cup of Nations qualifiers in Sfax. Goal.com reports […]
NDLEA FCT nabs 147 drug dealers, seizes $1.9m in one month
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), FCT Command, said on Tuesday that it arrested 147 suspected drug dealers and seized various consignment of drugs. Mrs Chinyere Obijuru, Commander, NDLEA FCT Command, told newsmen in Abuja that the command in its sting operation that commenced on September 1, also seized fake 100 dollar bills amounting […]
PENGASSN tasks govt on quick minimum wage resolution
The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) has urged the Federal, state governments and organised private sector to resolve the differences in the ongoing negotiation for a new minimum wage in the country. The National President of the Union, Mr Olabode Johnson made the appeal while addressing newsmen on its planned […]
Court nullifies Unity Bank Executive Director’s sack
The National Industrial Court, sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos State, on Monday voided the termination of employment of Mrs Arese Alonge, declaring her a subsisting Executive Director of Unity Bank. The court ordered the bank to pay all entitlements and benefits that pertain to her office. Alonge had on Feb. 11, 2015 instituted a suit against […]
Traders tasks politicians on accountability
The National Association of Nigerian Traders (NANTS) has called for accountability from in-coming governments, insisting that they must keep their promises. President of the association, Mr Ken Ukaoha, made the call at the public presentation of “Framers Manifesto and Traders Charter Demands’’ in Abuja on Monday. “We are gradually coming back to our senses to […]
Kayode Fayemi and the Ekiti conundrum
By TESLIM SHITTA-BEY Ekiti state’s newly elected governor Kayode Fayemi is a brilliant conversationalist and an engaging debater. Nevertheless, with the state he is about to take over as governor locked within a time capsule of slow growth; the usually voluble gentleman will have no time for banter. According to Emmanuel Aremu indigene of Ondo […]
The Buhari era: How the president is reshaping Nigeria after his own image
By AYOOLA OLAOLUWA On May 29, 2015, President Muhammadu Buhari assumed office, and there were great expectations from Nigerians. While campaigning, the Daura-born president centred his campaign on five focal points: building the nation’s infrastructures, job creation, revamping the economy, providing security and fighting corruption. After 16 years of dashed hopes under successive Peoples Democratic […]
Economy : IMF forecast signposts tougher times
By FELIX OLOYEDE Experts have noted that the reduction in the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) growth outlook for the Nigerian economy in 2018 presages a rise in the jobless rate as the economy head into a new year. The IMF cut the country’s growth projections for this year from 2.1percent to 1.9 percent, arguing that […]
Tinubu launches early start to 2023 bid
By OBINNA EZUGWU Having, in his reckoning, secured the structure of the ruling All Progressive Congress with his long time ally, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole as chairman, and President Muhammadu Buhari now guaranteed to run for second term in office, and quite possibly, retain power, former Lagos governor, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu have begun strategic positioning […]
2019: Peter Obi’s choice ruffle feathers
By OBINNA EZUGWU The emergence of former vice president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) dominated the political space last week. Many have continued to argue that the former vice president remained the only candidate with the requisite resources, reach and experience to defeat the incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari […]
APC primaries: Party crisis may consume Oshiomhole
By OBINNA EZUGWU National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole did apparently, make a kill with the recently concluded primary elections of the ruling party. Nomination and expression of interest forms were sold at exorbitant prices – ranging from N45million for presidency to N850,000 for state House of Assembly – and many […]