Stock market reverses three consecutive gains, loses 0.08%

The three consecutive uptrends the Nigerian equity market had recorded since last week, came to a halt on Tuesday as it shed 0.08 per cent due to investors’ sell-offs.

The All Share Index (ASI) dropped 28.19 absolute points, representing a decrease of 0.08 per cent to close at 33,167.88 points, the Market Capitalization lowered by N10.29 billion, representing 0.08 per cent dip to close at N12.11 trillion.

Presco gained 9.43 to emerg the top gainer among 16 other advancers, while Meyer declined -9.68 per cent to top the 24 losers’ chart.

The downturn was impacted by losses recorded in medium and large capitalized stocks, amongst which are; Dangote Flour (-9.52 per cent), FBNH (-8.33 per cent), SEPLAT (-4.56 per cent), ETI (-4.18 per cent), WAPCO (-4.11 per cent), etc.

GTBank was the most active equity in terms of volume and value, accounting for 19 per cent of the 309,155,395 of stocks sold and 37 per cent of the N5.99 billion worth of stock sold.

All the indices of the market were down except the Lotus Islamic section, which appreciated 0.86 per cent.

