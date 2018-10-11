-
Naira firms up in Investors’ FX window, exchanges $/N364.02
The Naira appreciated slightly by 0.07 per cent to N364.02 per dollar at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) foreign exchange window on Thursday. At the I&E FX window a total of $135.47mn was traded in 399 deals, with rates ranging between $/N358.00 – $/N365.00. The local currency at the Interbank remained stable at N306.45 at […]
Medium, large capitalized stocks halt downtrend in Equity market
After downtrend of two consecutive trading days, the Nigerian Stock Exchange closed on a positive note on Thursday on the back of appreciation recorded by medium and large capitalized stocks. the All Share Index (ASI) increased by 35.24 absolute points, representing an increase of 0.11 per cent to closed at 32,417.82 points. Also, the Market […]
British American Tobacco Certified Top Employer in Africa
The British American Tobacco (BAT) has been certified as one of the best companies to work for in Africa by the globally-recognised Top Employers Institute at a certification dinner held in South Africa on October 4, 2018. The giant tobacco company got the recognition as a top employer in Nigeria and six other African countries, […]
NIMASA won’t give cabotage waivers to oil firms
Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), will no longer encourage the application of any form of waivers under the Cabotage Act, particularly from the oil firms. Director general of the agency, Dr. Dakuku Peterside said the practice of granting waivers does not help the growth of the Nigerian maritime sector and economy at large. […]
Stanel CEO speaks on Nigerian economy at Sunderland University
The Chief Executive Officer of Stanel Group, Dr Stanley Uzochukwu, has been invited by Sunderland University, UK, to feature as a Guest Speaker in the ongoing “Nigeria @58 Edition” of the university. Uzoochukwu, a young Nigerian entrepreneur, was invited based on his impact on Nigerian economy. He also delivered a lecture on “Nigerian Youth Population: […]
2019: Obasanjo endorses Atiku for President
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has endorsed former vice president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar for the 2019 presidential election, noting that he is much better than the incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari. Abubakar, who served as Obasanjo’s deputy between 1999 and 2007, is the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Accompanied by top members of […]
Grazing reserves: Again, Afenifere bombs Tinubu …tells him to stop digging inside the ditch
By OBINNA EZUGWU Yoruba sociocultural group, Afenifere has once again, lampooned the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu over his suggestion that unoccupied lands be given to herdsmen for cattle grazing, advising the former Lagos governor to stop digging while he is already in the ditch. The group’s latest […]
How court case halts insurance recapitalization exercise
Litigation filed by some insurance stakeholders has forced the government to suspend the planned recapitalization of insurance firms operating in the country. The Insurance Shareholders Association of Nigeria (ISAN) last month instituted a legal case against NAICOM, asking the court to bar it from commencing the implementation of the Tier-Based Minimum Solvency Capital (TBMSC) model […]
LSETF Collaborates with IBM to build digital skills for youths
In line with its commitment to help build a stronger, viable and sustainable technology ecosystem in the state, the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) through its technology driven initiative, ‘Lagos Innovates’, has collaborated with IBM to build a new digitally-skilled generation. The collaboration will focus on building the skills of young Africans who have […]
FG disburses N15.18bn interest-free loans
The Federal Government through Government Empowerment & Enterprise Programme (GEEP) has disbursed N15.183 billion in interest-free loans to over 300,000 market women, traders, artisans, farmers across all 36 States of the country and the FCT, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has disclosed. Speaking at the 9th presidential quarterly business forum, in Abuja, he noted 56 per cent […]
Fidelity Bank unveils a novel account opening initiative
Fidelity Bank Plc has unveiled a novel account opening initiative, just as it launched a new savings promotion campaign aimed at rewarding new and existing customers of the bank. The new account opening initiative, the first of its kind in the Nigerian banking industry, enables members of the public to open online savings accounts through […]
Labour insists on N30,000 minimum wage
The Organised Labour has insisted that the Tripartite Committee on the new National Minimum Wage has concluded its assignment for onward submission to President Muhammadu Buhari. Mr Joe Ajaero, President, United Labour Congress (ULC), said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja. Ajaero was reacting to the […]
Fidelity: Okonkwo raises the bar
By OKEY ONYENWEAKU The recent liquidation of Skye Bank Plc by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has raised apprehensions about the safety of customer deposits in the various banks as a growing number of bank customers make a bid for the door, migrating from banks that appear high risk to those with larger asset […]
Union Bank introduces Edu360
Union Bank has announced the first edition of an annual education fair – Edu360, as part of its efforts to support education as a critical sector for Nigeria’s growth and development. The 2-day event themed: ‘Investing in the Future’ has been designed to attract audiences across the education ecosystem including investors, parents, school owners, teachers and students who will benefit […]
Google displays New Pixel Phone, Speaker, set to wrestle Apple
Google showed off a pair of new Pixel phones, a tablet computer and a speaker with a screen in a deluge of new products aimed at competing with the latest gadgets from big technology rivals. The Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL phones offer significant upgrades to prior models by adding a nearly edge-to-edge screen […]
Buhari seeks NASS nod on $2.78 Eurobond
President Muhammadu Buhari has requested a National Assembly resolution to raise 2.78 billion dollars from the International Capital Market for part-funding of the 2018 budget. Buhari’s request came in a letter dated July 23, and read by President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, at plenary on Tuesday. The president said the amount, approved in the […]