Stanel CEO speaks on Nigerian economy at Sunderland University

The Chief Executive Officer of Stanel Group, Dr Stanley Uzochukwu, has been invited by Sunderland University, UK, to feature as a Guest Speaker in the ongoing “Nigeria @58 Edition” of the university.

Uzoochukwu, a young Nigerian entrepreneur, was invited based on his impact on Nigerian economy.

He also delivered a lecture on “Nigerian Youth Population: A Catalyst for Recalibrating Nigerian’s Debt Profile and Economy” in the University.

Uzochukwu in his lecture extensively emphasised the role of Nigerian youths in the development of Nigeria economy under the auspices of entrepreneurship in the areas of agriculture, entertainment, recreation, among others.

The entrepreneur enjoined Nigerian youths to embrace entrepreneurship and stop over dependence on government.

He also received the 2017 African Achievers Award, after which top management of the prestigious university took him on a tour of the institution’s facilities and commended him for honouring the event.

The school’s management also lauded Uzochukwu for being `a great ambassador of Nigeria’.

