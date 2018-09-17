Stanbic IBTC, Vetiva, PZ Come Tops at 5th NSE Corporate Challenge

Austin Ani of Stanbic IBTC emerged the overall winner with a completion time of 18.45 minutes at the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) annual 5km race, tagged NSE Corporate Challenge, after coming second in the 2017 edition, held on Saturday at Muri Okunola Park, Lagos, with the purpose of raising funds and creating awareness on the fight against cancer.

Paul Alabi of Aluko & Oyebode and Danladi Verheijen of Vetiva came second and third, finishing the race in 19.57 minutes and 20.04 minutes respectively. Paul, who is also not new at the NSE Corporate Challenge, was the overall winner in the 2016 edition.

This year’s edition of NSE Corporate Challenge, themed, “e-Race Cancer”, saw Ngozi Dozie-Madubiuke of Vetiva, with a completion time of 22.48 minutes, emerged the fastest female while Sadhisha Dave of PZ Cussons, also female, emerged the winner of the Senior Citizen category for runners aged 50 and above, with a race time of 29.10 minutes.

The over 500 runners at the race were joined by outstanding race ambassadors such as Ikechukwu Onunaku, Immaculate Dache, Monica Ogah, Wole Arole the Prophet, Asiri Comedy to mention a few.

Explaining the NSE’s rationale for throwing its weight behind the race, Mr. Oscar N. Onyema, CEO, NSE, who was represented by Ms Tinuade Awe, Executive Director, Regulations, NSE, said during the event that “the cancer epidemic in Nigeria is huge and is set to rise if urgent actions are not taken to raise awareness about early detection of the disease, and to develop practical strategies to address the increasing cancer burden. The NSE Corporate Challenge was birthed to minimize cancer and maximise life by stimulating additional awareness about cancer, advocating for the importance of early testing/detection and more importantly raising funds towards the purchase of Mobile Cancer Centres to provide free screening and treatment in Nigeria”.

Started in 2014, the NSE Corporate Challenge is a one-day competitive and fun-filled 5 kilometre walk, jog and run event aimed at promoting health and wellbeing in the Exchange’s operating environment. It is a professionally organized and volunteer-driven initiative involving companies listed on the Exchange, broker dealer firms, non-listed companies and individuals who identify with the initiative.

© 2018, Hallmarknews. All rights reserved. Reference and link to this site is required if you wish to reuse any article.

Reactions from Facebook