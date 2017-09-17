STANBIC IBTC constructs recovery after a storm

224 POST SHARES --- Facebook Twitter

Stanbic IBTC Holdings came to being as a result of a merger between Stanbic Bank Nigeria Limited and IBTC Chartered Bank Plc. On 24 September 2007, IBTC Chartered Bank Plc merged with Stanbic Bank Nigeria Limited. Stanbic Africa Holdings Limited on behalf of Standard Bank tendered an offer for the acquisition of additional IBTC shares in order to attain majority shares in the merged business. This resulted in SAHL having a majority shareholding of 50.75% up from 33.33% as at the merger date. The business name was subsequently changed to Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc and resumed trading on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE). In the last two years StanbicIBTC has been in a running battle over corporate governance with the Financial Reporting Council (FRC). Since 2017 the storm seems to have settled but investors and customers still have a sense of foreboding.

Our across the counter team visited some branches of the Stanbic IBTC within the Lagos metropolis to assess the quality of service being rendered despite its earlier travails. Our criteria were based on the bank’s level of professionalism, its customer care efficiency, security consciousness,and corporate environment and ATM efficiency. Here is a report on their branches at Agege and ikeja axis of Lagos.

OKO OBA BRANCH

This branch is sited along the old Abeokuta road Okooba Agege Lagos. It is beside the Mobile filling station. When the Hallmark crew visited the branch, the environment was calm with two security men standing at both sides of the security doors welcoming customers, the automated teller machine (ATM) gallery is at the left side to the main entrance to the bank, which has three ATMS and only two of was dispensing cash as at the time of our visit. The branch has a medium-sized parking lot that can accommodate 12 cars at a time with the help of security staff on duty.

There were few customers in the banking hall that is also of medium size and has two Tellers in a caged counter attending to the customers on the queue taking each Teller a minimum of five minutes to attend to each customer. There were three customer care representatives at the right side of the banking hall, going about their jobs dutifully attending to the customer’s one after the other, they appeared friendly as they worked with a smile on their faces.

The banking hall was calm and neat with the cleaners waiting nearby carrying out their job, as at the time of our visit. There was also a water dispenser by the left side of the entrance in the banking hall which was filled with water and stocked with disposable cups for the use of both staffers and customers. The branch has a clean convenience which was separated between Gents and Ladies. It was really clean with a pleasant fragrant

AGEGE BRANCH

This branch is located along the busy old Abeokuta road, Agege, Lagos. It is beside an MRS filling station. This branch has a very small-sized parking lot which accommodates at most three cars, so customers going to this branch with their cars will definitely have problems with parking. There were two security officers at the branch; one was outside in charge of the car park and the (ATMs) while the other was inside directing customers on where to go. There were two (ATMs) in the bank premises which were both dispensing as at the time of our visit at this branch there were six customers on each machine, taking a customer five minutes in completing their transaction.

The banking hall was neat and small. It has two Tellers at the counter attending to the customers on the queue; transaction took about eight to ten minutes across the counter depending on the kind of transaction. There were three customer care representatives desk but only one staffer was seated. We were led by the security man to one of the customer care desks with no branch representative and we waited for more than 15 minutes and still did not get attended to before we took our leave. The branch has a water dispenser filled with water and was well stocked with disposable cups

Another thing that was disappointing about this branch was their toilet; we were told by the security man that the toilet was outside the banking hall around a stair case at a corner, going through the stairs it was very dirty like it hadn’t been cleaned for weeks. The toilet was also dirty and so messy that our crew had to turn back and couldn’t make use of it, which were really bad showing signs that there was obviously no active cleaner working in the branch.

AKOWONJO BRANCH

This branch of Stanbic IBTC is located in an intensely competitive retail stretch of Akowonjo axis of Lagos. Our team noticed that this branch has a medium-sized parking lot that can accommodate ten cars on the average and has two security personnel working at the branch directing cars on where to park. The Automated Teller Machine (ATM) was in the bank premises, there were three (ATM)s in this branch in which only one of it was dispensing and the other two were out of service and couldn’t dispense cash.

The banking hall was very spacious and has just one desk in it which was even meant for the customer service with an empty chair, it has two Tellers across the counter who was active with their job and in attending to the customers taking them five minutes in completing transaction with a customer. Our crew also observed that this branch has no customer service representative, when we asked one of their staffs who was just sitting down he said we should go to the counter and meet with the lady at the enquiry line, which was next to the Tellers and talk to her.

The bank was very neat and tidy and has a water dispenser which had in it a refreshing water with disposable cups for getting some water. Their convenience was on the upper floor of the banking hall which had a large open office with just a woman sitting in front of one of the desk. The branch has a separated Toilet for the Gents and Ladies. The toilet wasn’t just neat but well tidied up with a nice smell.

Abule Tailor Branch

This branch is located at the Abeokuta express road, Abule Tailor bus/stop. Its parking lot was small and could only take in five cars on the average. There was only one Automated Teller Machine (ATM) that was seen outside the bank’s branch which was working properly and dispensing cash while customers took their turn as they carried out transactions, taking five minutes to complete each operation. There was also two security staff at the entrance of the entrance door doing their job and also chatting with each other.

The banking hall was of medium size with two tellers who were having smooth interactions with customers, taking them about ten minutes to attend to each customer, there were few customers in this branch as at the time of our arrival, five of them were on the queue patiently waiting for their turn to be attended. On the other hand there was a lady in charge of the customer care service, who was taking her time in attending to customers sitting across the desk.

The branch has a water dispenser which was filled with water and some disposable cups in it. It has a clean environment with for chairs for waiting customers by a side. It has only one convenience for both male and female which was dirty also with toiletries on the floor, even though a cleaner was sited moving out of the banking hall.

