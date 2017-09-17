" /> Stakeholders pressure for interest rate reduction as MPC meets | Hallmarknews
Published On: Sun, Sep 17th, 2017

Stakeholders pressure for interest rate reduction as MPC meets

FELIX OLOYEDE

Manufacturers, haunted by falling operating margins, have made strident calls for the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to immediately reduce local interest rates. The plaintive appeal is coming on the sidelines of the CBN’s monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting for the month of September 2017. According to results of a 2017 Manufacturing Sector Survey conducted by NOI Polls and Centre for the Study of Economies of Africa (CSEA), which was released last week, the clamour for the scaling down of interest rate has been on an upswing as CBN holds its meeting on Monday and Tuesday in Abuja.

Private sector operators said it was critical for the Committee to reduce the monetary policy rate from 14 per cent to between 10 and 12 per cent as a way of stimulating economic recovery, following the country’s recent exit from recession at the end of the second quarter of the year.

The result of the 2017 manufacturing Sector Survey indicated that 85 per cent of the 496 manufacturing companies interviewed between February and May 2017 across the six geo-political zones of Nigeria, were operating below 75 per cent of their installed capacities. And 45 per cent of them claimed that limited access to credits was one of the major contributors to the unfavourable business climate in the country. According to the survey, 74 per cent of the manufacturing companies said the business environment has been unsupportive in 2017 against 60 per cent who made the same assertion in the corresponding period of 2016. Larger percentage of the interviewees (55 percent) believed unfavourable foreign exchange rate and bad road made the operating environment harsher for them, while 47 per cent stated that it was unavailability of fuel that worsened the business climate during this period.

The loan portfolios of many commercial lenders declined in H1 2017, because many manufacturers and SMEs shied away from obtaining credits due to lack of access and high cost of funds in the country, said Dr Vincent Nwani, Director, Research and Advocacy, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and industry (LCCI) in a telephone conversation with Business Hallmark. “We hope the MPC will use the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) report which says we are out of recession and we can only grow a little as a baseline and factor it into their decision. And the only way is to moderate monetary aggregates not only Monetary Policy Rate (MPR).

READ  Anambra 2017: The godfathers confront power of incumbency

“We believe it is time for the private sector to return to the banking hall to collect loans, that is the only way we will have confidence that the monetary authorities are not working at variance with other stakeholders to move the country towards economic recovery, ” he added.

The CBN has pegged benchmark interest rate at 14 per cent since July 25, 2017 due to rising inflation, which hit 18.72 per cent in January 2017 highest since September 2005, but has slowed to 16.01 per cent in August, according to the latest Consumer Purchase Index data, which the country’s statistics agency released on Friday.

Private sector credit in Nigeria increased 0.88 per cent toN22.17 trillion in July from N21.98 trillion in June 2017, having reached anall-time high of N23.07 trillion in October of 2016 and a record low of NGN440.87 billion in January of 2000.

Professor Leo Ukpong, dean, School of Business, University of Uyo and a financial economist, noted that though Nigerian core inflation rate which accelerated while the economy was contracting, which was an unusual trend, since the country has returned to growth, it was expected that the CBN would lower its interest rate benchmark. “I believe the committee should drop interest rate, even if it just 50 basis points. If you look at it historically, they would probably retain the rates, but that would be a bad policy,” he argued.

In the same vein, Dr Adi Bongo, Faculty member, Lagos Business School, explained that the country’s inflationary trend was the backlash of government policies, not due to increased money supply. He asserted that the government has left interest rate very high to attract investors to subscribe to its treasury bills and bonds, which it has been issuing continuously to enable it fund capital projects since price of crude oil, which is the major source of government revenue, has been down, though it appreciated to $55.70 last Friday. The government has been issuing treasury bills and bonds at the rate of between 10-18 per cent, which has encouraged commercial lenders to reduce their loan risk appetite and embrace the fixed income market, thereby denying the real sector credits.

READ  Mama Taraba: A vote of no confidence on President Buhari

“Companies margin is about 10 per cent; there was no way they would be able to borrow as high as 25 per cent. They can’t cover their costs let alone make profit. This is the real challenge confronting the real sector. This is why Non-performing loan has been increasing.

“May be CBN has to find a way of tempering with rate, but right now I don’t see them doing anything, especially now the NBS has said that the economy has turnaround by 0.55 per cent growth. They may likely continue in the same rationale. So, I don’t see it changing rates,” the economist opined.

Mr Robert Omotunde, financial analyst, Afrinvest West Africa limited told Business that the economy is very fragile, MPC is more likely to maintain status quo with regards to monetary aggregate rates, because the economy is just beginning to grow against after contraction in five consecutive quarters. “It will be too soon to reduce interest rate. More so, the CBN is pursuing tightening monetary objectives,” he claimed.

Mr Andrew Esene, analyst, Futureview Financial Services limited also argued that the MPC would use the meeting to further appraise the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange window, which was introduced in April and review the Q2 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report recently released by the NBS. “Call for the reduction of MPR won’t be visible at this time, because of the threat increase liquidity may pose on the naira,” he reasoned.

Meanwhile, Foreign Trade in Goods Statistics for Q2 2017 showed that the country’s total imports value was 13.51 per cent higher to N2.6 trillion in Q2 2017 than Q1 2017 and 9.97 per cent higher than Q2 2016. But Nigeria’s total export value increased 3.2 per cent to N3.10 trillion in Q2, 2017 compared Q1 2017 and 73.48 per cent better than Q1 2016.

Nigerians imported 16.01 per cent more agricultural goods in Q2 2017 than in Q12017 and 61.02 per cent higher than Q 2 2016. The country’s raw material exports value, however, increased by 31.8 per cent in Q2 2017 against the level in Q1 2017 but 206.4 per cent higher than Q2 2016.

Reactions from Facebook

comments and opinions

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Recent posts

  • STANBIC IBTC constructs recovery after a storm

    Stanbic IBTC Holdings came to being as a result of a merger between Stanbic Bank Nigeria Limited and IBTC Chartered Bank Plc. On 24 September 2007, IBTC Chartered Bank Plc merged with Stanbic Bank Nigeria Limited. Stanbic Africa Holdings Limited on behalf of Standard Bank tendered an offer for the acquisition of additional IBTC shares […]

  • How PZ makes investors beg for more but….

    Full year results for PZ-Cussons ended on a happy note in May as the company’s profit after tax soared by a hefty 73 per cent rising from N2.1 billion in 2016 to N3.7billion in 2017. The company’s fairy tale result has had several investors emptying their piggy banks as the company’s share price jumps on […]

  • Mama Taraba: A vote of no confidence on President Buhari

    Obinna Ezugwu At Wednesday’s Federal Executive Council meeting, Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Senator Aisha Jummai Al-Hassan, alias Mama Taraba was the cynosure of eyes. It was only a week prior that she rattled not only President Muhammadu Buhari, but the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) when she spoke these words: “Your excellency, […]

  • Military don’t have power to control social media —Tony Momoh

    Prince Tony Momoh is the former Minister of Information between 1986 and 1990 under the military administration of Gen. Ibrahim Babaginda and was instrumental to the establishment of the Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON) by Decree 55 of 1988. In this interview with UCHE AKOLISA, Momoh traces the history of the body that regulates […]

  • Maritime experts petition President Buhari over arms import

    By Funso Olojo A maritime expert, Lucky Amiwero, has decried the destination inspection regime of cargo inspection as the cause of the proliferation of arms imports into the country. It would be recalled that the Nigeria Customs Service made a huge arm seizure at the Tin Can Island port last week Monday with the discovery […]

  • Stakeholders pressure for interest rate reduction as MPC meets

    FELIX OLOYEDE Manufacturers, haunted by falling operating margins, have made strident calls for the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to immediately reduce local interest rates. The plaintive appeal is coming on the sidelines of the CBN’s monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting for the month of September 2017. According to results of a 2017 Manufacturing Sector […]

  • Cloud over Oando AGM; Auditors query accounts

    By Okey Onyenweaku   Controversy has continued to trail Oando Nigeria’s 40th Annual General Meeting which was held last week at the Ibom Hall in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State. While the company’s resolutions which re-elected its directors were seemingly successful, shareholders were divided over the continued leadership of the management. Shareholders have expressed mixed feelings over […]

  • Planned rehabilitation of refineries challenges past experience of state control

              The state of the country’s refineries is so decrepit that any attempt to delay in selling them would amount to a desire to sell scraps. Though the senate agreed that it should be repaired, and the group managing director has already set up seven committees for total turn around at optimum capacity by 2019, […]

  • Anambra 2017: The godfathers confront power of incumbency

    Obinna Ezugwu   Last week at a People’s Democratic Party (PDP) stakeholders meeting in Awka, the Anambra State capital, the immediate past governor of the state, Mr. Peter Obi vowed to aggressively prosecute the November 18 governorship election in the state. “I will be at the forefront of the Anambra governorship election, and we will […]

  • Nigerian pastors: The call of God or mammon?

    ADEBAYO OBAJEMU Obafemi Ayoade, a dealer in building materials has no kind words for Nigerian pastors. He justifies his uncomplimentary view of ‘’these men’’ of God by sharing his experiences with BusinessHallmark.  Ayoade had been married for 10 years without a child, a Muslim he went from one Alfa (Muslim preacher) to another in search […]

  • How Nigeria is shared: Buhari vs Jonathan

    OBINNA EZUGWU   Few days ago, Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari appointed 15 individuals into managerial positions in the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), ten of them from the North- mostly Hausa/Fulani from the North West and North East; five from the South – three from the South West, two from the South South and none […]

  • Rising NPL: Banks cut loans, opt for fixed income in H1 2017

    FELIX OLOYEDE Nigerian economy which has struggled to exit recession may be sitting on a keg of gun power as banks cut down credits to the private sector in the bid to push down soaring non-performing loans (NPLs). Review of the 2017 half year financial results of commercial lenders in the country showed that the […]

  • Economy searches for growth…as recovery remains fragile

    FELIX OLOYEDE Edging out of recession in the second quarter of 2017 has left economic analysts deeply divided over the significance of the 0.55 per cent rise in the country’s gross domestic product (GDP), which had remained negative over the previous five straight quarters. The GDP figure flipped up from -0.9 per cent in the […]

  • Nestle defies the odds, grows profit by 67%

    First half year (H1) 2017 results for a slew of companies listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) under the Food and Beverages category have continued to gradually underscore the resurgence of the Nigerian economy. Nestle Nigeria Plc, the country’s largest composite food and beverages behemoth, for example posted half year earnings after tax growth […]

  • Only the growth of the real sector can address unemployment in Nigeria – Abia Chamber boss

    Sir Emma Nwakpadolu is the President of  Aba Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines & Agriculture (ACCIMA). He says  the  growth and development of any organization depends  largely  on the business activities within the nation.  He has taken a critical look  at the 2016 and 2017  respective Federal Government annual budgets and what they portend,  saying […]

  • Nigerian economy rebounds after five consecutive contractions

    FELIX OLOYEDE |   The Nigerian economy recorded its first growth since the first quarters of  2016 when it slipped into recession. The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) rose 0.55 Per cent in the second quarter of 2017 from -0.52 per cent contraction recorded in Q1 2017, data released on Tuesday by the National Bureau of […]


Categories

Visit us on Google+