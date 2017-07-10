Stakeholders flay changes in the school curriculum

OBINNA EZUGWU|

The tactical change in the school curriculum and the relegation of religious studies to the background and the inclusion of Arabic Language by the Federal government, as an optional language to be taught in schools, has been described as an affront on the people of Nigeria and infringement on the constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria.

The controversy on the issue has been raging since the past three months with accusations and counter accusations from different quarters, depending on the angle Nigerians from all divide looked at it. While some people are indifferent about the policy, others believed that the government is dabbling into issues which it could not control and which could lead to chaos if not properly handled.

It was also argued in some quarters that the actions and steps of the present APC government on education would spark off fresh constitutional crisis and argument, which could eventually lead to series of litigations, as the move believed to be usurpation of the powers of the states’ and infringement on the rights of Nigerians.

It was also viewed by some Nigerians that, for the Federal government to dabble into education, especially secondary education, which is outside its jurisdiction is suspicious and an attempt by some people in government to put Nigeria under a specific religion, which they maintained could be a time bomb ready to explode any moment.

The argument of most of the people who spoke with the Business Hallmark was that the policy could not work and it would soon explode and could cause an unprecedented religious crisis, more dangerous than the Boko Haram insurgency.

Although the Federal government kept denying that it has no ulterior motive behind the policy, there are some schools of thoughts which believed that there are some fundamentalists in government who may be working to please some foreign countries that Nigeria is in a way sympathetic to their religion.

It was also believed by some people that this could be a bait and weapon of negotiation by the government to end terrorism. But others believe that the government was just being naïve and confused, saying that the style of governance in Nigeria is to introduce new things to show that the government in power is in control, rather that ensuring continuity and allow the status quo to be maintained.

With the situations and the new mind sets of the people, it was argued that, time has come for the government to come out with a position to douse the tension and allay the fears of many people especially Christians, who are still not sure about the intention of government over the matter.

Speaking on the policy which put Arabic Language as an option to French in schools, the Chairman of the Christians Association of Nigeria ((CAN) in Oyo state, Pastor Benjamin Olayiwola Akanmu told Business Hallmark in his office at Yemetu Ibadan that the government was wrong to have made Arabic Language as one of the compulsory Languages to be taught in schools. He said Nigeria is a secular state, and there are three dominants religions – Christianity, Islam and Traditional religion, which came before the last two.

He said the government should understand that if Arabic Language is introduced in schools, people who practice other religions too could advocate that the language from where their religion originates from should be taught in schools. He asked why government should pick Arabic studies and French as an alternative. The government he said should as well introduce other languages like Jewish, Latin, German, Dutch etc. He argued that with the way things are now, Christians could call on government to introduce Jewish language and any attempt to ignore it could be interpreted to mean that the government is partial.

According to Pastor Akanmu, government should not do anything that would disrupt the peace of the country. All religions should be accorded the same priority and government should be seen to be fair to all.

”If they employ Islamic teachers in secondary school, the same should be accorded Christian teachers that would teach Bible knowledge and not do anything to maginalise Christianity on this issue.’’

”Let us be sincere to ourselves, if the government insist that it is only Arabic language and French as alternatives that would be taught in schools, it is calling for problem and I can assure you that this cannot work. In all honesty, it was the missionaries that brought western education to Nigeria and virtually all our leaders both in the south and the North passed through these schools established by the missionaries and to now say that you want to give preference to one religion over the other, to me, is unfair.

“It cannot work and I believe that God will not allow it to work. The Christian Association of Nigeria is looking at the issue critically and that is why we are saying that if the government have nothing to hide and there is no ulterior motives behind their actions, they should come out with papers that would spell out the policy on the reforms of education, which they said they are making or which they have made. This would enable all stakeholders to talk and debate on it, for the progress, peace and unity of the country.”

On the issue of teachers to teach religious studies being rejected by some states in the North, Pastor Akanmu said this development is not healthy for the country.

“With this, the whole thing has become suspicious and it is because the government has given room for this by not coming out clearly about the matter.”

However, an Islamic cleric Alhaji Samsudeen Ishola said that as far as he was concerned the stand of government on this should not become an issue. He said that Arabic Language is different from Islamic religion, saying that if a Christian child wants to be vast in Arabic language he or she could learn it because it is a language and not a religion.

”It is a language you learn like German, French, Greek; Latin etc. There should not be any problem with that. The government has not declared that it is compulsory at least there is an alternative. It has become a question of choice and preference. I would not want our Christian brethren to think otherwise because there is freedom of choice. What people don’t understand is that, this would widen the knowledge of our children and they would be able to have better understanding of the language which Muslim use in worshiping.

“This does not mean that they would be Muslims. It would also bring good rapport between the Christians and the Muslim and the country would enjoy religious peace and unity”

He argued that for instance those who study religious studies in the Universities and even in Theological institutions are taught different kinds of religion which exist all over the world and that have not changed their religious beliefs.

He said that the Muslims too share the same opinion about religious studies which has been relegated to the background by incorporating it into subject of National value.

”Government should allow things to be the way they were and let there be Bible knowledge and Islamic studies” With this, people would be able to see clearly that there is a sharp difference between Islamic studies and Arabic language”

In his own reaction, the Secretary General of the Yoruba Council of Elders, Dr. Kunle Olajide told Business Hallmark that although, he has not seen the circular to show that the Federal government has made French and Arabic Langue as the major languages to be taught in schools, the federal government has no business in determining the curriculum in schools. He pointed out that if he had seen the circular and documents on this, he would have been able to analyse the issue and give very wide comment on it.

”Despite this, it is not the duty of the federal government to draw the curriculum in school. Education is on the concurrent list and as such the federal government does not determine education of states. For me that is no issue. I don’t have any fact but I don’t believe it, it is not possible”

A legal Practitioner, in Ibadan, Barrister Peter Idowu, in his own comment, said since there was no document or law to back that action up; it was difficult to believe and to comment seriously on it, saying that the document on the issue would have determined what to say in details.

He pointed out ”if it is true I don’t think it would see the light of the day because it cannot be possible. They cannot make Arabic language as one of the compulsory languages in schools and for anybody. There should be freedom of education. Education is on the concurrent list which makes it the prerogative of the states to legislate on education. It is also a constitutional matter because no one can infringe on the rights of others. There is freedom of opinion, association and interest. That policy on the curriculum cannot work. ”

He asked,” is there any law supporting the document, which I doubt? To me what we are hearing is based on speculations not until when the government comes out with the document and the laws backing it up before people like us can give full comment. Nigerians should wait till government comes out with details and pronouncement on it”.

Facebook Comments