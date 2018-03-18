South-East States forge common front to grow their economy

289 POST SHARES --- Facebook Twitter

From PETER OKORE, Umuahia

Abia state Deputy-Governor, Sir Ude Oko Chukwu has said that the precarious state of the nation’s economy calls for the reform of the processes and laws that would stabilize the enabling environment for private- sector growth and industrial development. Oko Chukwu who spoke in Aba, the commercial hub of Abia state, during the recent South- East Regional Stakeholders interface- brainstorming session on the topic:” Ease of doing business”, said that the forum provided a platform for governments and private sector to interface and formulate appropriate benchmarks and reforms needed to create conducive environment for business and economic growth in the region.

Chukwu , who is also the Chairman of the Abia State Enabling Business Environment Council (the organizers of the Forum) in his address listed the reforms the Abia state government had put in place which were targeted at easing the way of doing and facilitating businesses. Some of such measures include reforming the tax regimes, land-use administration, fast-registering of businesses and conducive operational environment, including security, among others”.

According to him, one of the state’s most outstanding achievements in this area is the establishment of, what he called, a One-Stop-Shop for any investor or businessman in Abia. In his words: “this means that all an Investor needs to do is to arrive with his idea and a briefcase; under one roof, all the processes are completed within a record time”

In his own remarks, the Abia State governor Dr Okezie Ikpeazu stressed the imperativeness of enforcing consumer protection guidelines. He urged the south-East region to leverage on its strength and key into federal government’s plans geared towards easing doing business.

“Southeast should rise above the prevailing challenges of doing business and sort- out these issues before we can achieve a good business environment” he said.

In his contribution, the Director General of South-East Governors Forum, Prof. Simeon Otuanya urged region’s stakeholders to participate actively in discussing the Forum’s areas of concentrations. He stated that at its inception, the Forum listed easing way of doing business, infrastructure development, agriculture, education, among others, as its cardinal objectives, stressing that “to develop the region, easing way of doing business was very paramount.

Speaking also, Mrs. Jumoke Oluwole, Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President, commended the South-East region for its known energetic enterprising spirit and possessing the wherewithal to advance Nigeria’s business environment. She said the forum was a challenge to the region to find its strength and leverage on it, for the growth and development of the region.

According to her, the numerous SME’s, manufacturing industries, various forms of fabrications, including automobile plants that abound in the South-East, have made the region a higher contributor to the nation’s GDP.

“Aba ( Abia State ) hosts various Micro,Small and Medium-scale Enterprises(MSME’), especially, in garment, shoe and leather clusters among others. The federal government remains committed to a friendly business environment that would promote local and foreign investments, aimed at creating jobs for the teeming population and would sustain support for export promotion to enhance local products through consistent economic policy”.

In a keynote address, the state Commissioner for Finance, Mr Obinna Oriaku underscored the state’s sustained commitment to the growth of Small and Medium Enterprises. He, therefore, beckoned on the South-East region to unite and facilitate the growth of MSME’s across the region.