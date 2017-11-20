" /> Why South East should ignore President Buhari | Hallmarknews
Published On: Mon, Nov 20th, 2017

Why South East should ignore President Buhari

By UCHE CHRIS

 

President Buhari’s last week visit to the south east on APC campaign for Anambra governorship poll and his promise to give more appointments to the region is a clear and abundant proof that he is either a bad politician or he takes the Igbo for a fool. It is sad and insulting to the people for Buhari to think that after what he had said and done to the region since assuming power in May 2015 he could just turn around to woo them because PDP is back and election is coming.

Buhari made no qualms about his position regarding where he stood with the Igbo as far as government benefit was concerned. He made no pretense about it; and to now assume that he didn’t know about the skewed appointments and the near ethnic cleansing of the Igbo in his government apart from the basic and statutory is evidence of his hypocrisy and insincerity. As a politician he knew what he was doing and therefore should accept the responsibility and face the consequences.

Buhari came to power for a purpose and that purpose has been served; yet he wants to run away from its expected backlash – talk of appropriating and reprobating. Buhari and his northern constituency were angry with the south and 16 years of PDP, which had opened up the economy and empowered the private sector by privatizing some state owned firms and boosting entrepreneurship, which arguably encouraged growth in the south and shrunk northern economy because of its dependence on government.

So, his immediate mandate for power was to empower his people who had been denied access to power by southern leaders since 1999 by redressing the economic imbalance. Secondly he wanted to ensure that power was firmly entrenched in the north for as long as they deem fit by seizing all the key security and strategic positions in the country with minimal southern presence.

READ   Nigeria: The disquieting nuisance of elitism

Buhari’s policies manifested very early in the day that he was insecure and angry with certain parts of the country especially the Igbo who have become the scape goat for the nation’s ills for supporting Jonathan. Former Adamawa state governor Muritala Nyako had warned the Igbo against their support for former president Jonathan because it would cost them a pound of flesh. Buhari was only acting the script already written.

In an early interview with a foreign media, he had no apology about how to favour those who voted 90 percent for him and punish those who rejected him at the polls. He never refuted the assertion but followed it up with his strategic appointments, which excluded the Igbo. His first 28 appointments, which were the most important positions in the government, both security and economic, had no Igbo presence.

To worsen matters he even suspended work on the Second Niger Bridge – the only legacy project the last administration left for them. However, what the Igbo got for protesting was a jack-boot measure which put the entire region on complete locked down and a proscription of an organisation with an avowed pacifist objectives and strategy.

Meanwhile his kinsmen marauding as herdsmen have been raiding different parts of the country leaving in their trails tales of deaths and destruction. Yet no major policy position has been taken on them as terrorists. Buhari should tell the Igbo his position on restructuring, because anyone opposed to it cannot be their friend.

A Buhari confident lamented the efforts put into making him understand the absurdity and political foolhardiness of denying a major group presence in his kitchen cabinet by conceding secretary to the government to the Igbo to no avail. When Babachir Lawal was removed many people thought such open sore would be healed; again Buhari disappointed them by appointing Boss Mustapha as replacement – which makes sense as it runs according to tradition of replacing officials with people from their geopolitical zones.

READ  GTBank doubles stock value as investors go bullish

But in the case of Mrs Chinelo Amazu –Anuhu, former DG of the PenCom, who transformed the institution and secured its multi trillion assets, this tested tradition was jettisoned. Buhari not only removed her mid term but replaced her with a northern, who was later removed by then acting president and brought his own person. Fifteen top management appointments were made in the NNPC – 10 from north, three south west, and two south south – and none from south east; yet it did not come to the president as odd and discriminatory.

Official propaganda justifies Buhari’s anti Igbo policies on the basis of Igbo population now put at 16 million. Nothing could be more obnoxious and vindictive against the Igbo than such blatant distortion of facts and history. We may be entitled to our opinions but nobody has the liberty to be entitled to his own set of facts.

Now election is coming and he wants to make promises to us; I think he should be ignored. People like Okorocha and Umahi, governors of Imo and Ebonyi states respectively should hide their faces in shame for betraying their people. Buhari cannot become an Igbo lover suddenly and want us to forget all the injustice and insult of his government. Let him complete his term and he can make amend if he wins again. His first term is already over.

Appointments means little to the Igbo; they have achieved their envious development without much of government assistance and giving one or two of their people appointments cannot obviate the total absence of federal establishments in the region and the structural marginalization of having the least number of states in the country.  Buhari should keep his appointments to know whether he needs the Igbo more than they need him.

It is better for him to win again without Igbo support than otherwise; it is pay- back time.

 

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Recent posts

  • PDP in fresh crisis over chairmanship zoning, threatens 2019

    By Obinna Ezugwu The December 9 Convention of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) will be the most critical in its history; it is a convention that would, to a large extent, determine its fate and course for action ahead of the much awaited February 2019 general election and may also determine its chances of returning […]

  • Why South East should ignore President Buhari

    By UCHE CHRIS   President Buhari’s last week visit to the south east on APC campaign for Anambra governorship poll and his promise to give more appointments to the region is a clear and abundant proof that he is either a bad politician or he takes the Igbo for a fool. It is sad and […]

  • GTBank doubles stock value as investors go bullish

    By OKEY ONYENWEAKU GT Bank’s share price has doubled in the last one year, leading investors to grin satisfactorily as there gambit on the stock seems to have panned out. The stock’s price has risen from N24.00 in January 2017 to N43.00 as at November 17, 2017, creating a capital gains opportunity of 79.2 per […]

  • Moody’s rating exposes poor state of banks

      .           Experts predict more recapitalization next year FELIX OLOYEDE Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) in the country have been caught in the web of liquidity squeeze, capital adequacy challenge and the encumbrance of raising fresh funds  as Moody’s Investors Service (Moody’s) downgraded their long-term local currency deposit and issuer ratings. The credit rating agency lowered […]

  • Brain drain: Doctors, nurses’ exodus cripples Nigeria’s health sector

    By AYOOLA OLAOLUWA The mass emigration of health care professionals, especially doctors, pharmacists and nurses, is on the verge of crippling the nation’s health sector, Business Hallmark findings have revealed. Though, the mass exodus of these skilled health workers abroad for greener pasture has been on unabated over the years, it has now reached an […]

  • S&P rates UBA highly, affirms ‘B/B’ credit ratings

    FELIX OLOYEDE S&P Global Ratings has given United Bank for Africa (UBA) a B/B rating based on the rating agency’s interpretation of UBA’s competitive strength in the Nigerian banking market. The agency’s latest report released on Friday showed that the bank has benefited from a strong brand franchise in the corporate and retail segments of […]

  •  Nigeria: The disquieting nuisance of elitism

    By TESLIM SHITA-BEY   At the heart of Nigeria’s social and economic dysfunction is not just the usual suspects of tribe and religion but also, and quite disturbingly, the self-preening and self-adulation of Nigeria’s elite. The failure of the educated leaders of the country to bring about a collective sense of nationhood and build a […]

  • (Across the counter) University of Ibadan banking services waiting for relief

    Banks within university environment usually have a large turnout of customers. It wasn’t any different when our across the counter team visited some banks within the University of Ibadan environment to review the quality of service being rendered. Our criteria included bank professionalism, customer care efficiency, security consciousness, corporate environment and ATM efficiency. Here is […]

  • Time is ripe for rates cut, says Rewane as inflation slows further in Oct.

    FELIX OLOYEDE This is the appropriate time for the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to cut benchmark monetary rates after inflation rate slows down for the ninth consecutive time in October, said Mr Bismarck Rewane, Managing Director, Financial Derivatives. The National Bureau of Statistics on Tuesday released Consumer Price […]

  • ELAN National Lease Conference Focuses on Revamping Nigerian Economy

    FELIX OLOYEDE In furtherance of its objective of promoting the business of leasing in Nigeria, Equipment Leasing Association of Nigeria (ELAN) has concluded plans to organise the 15th Annual National Lease Conference with focus on revamping the Nigerian economy. The conference which is the biggest gathering of stakeholders in the leasing industry is expected to […]

  • Nigeria-centric restaurant, Labule, opens new outlet in Lagos

    Labule, Nigeria-centric restaurant, operated by an indigenous company, Roots Foods Limited, offering real Nigerian local delicacies in a unique environment that combines the setting of a modern quick service restaurant with that of an African setting of a local ‘buka’, has opened a new outlet on Admiralty Road in Lekki Phase 1, Lagos. The brand […]

  • Nigerian banks shine in Ghana

    By JOHNMARK UKOKO Nigerian banks have been credited with “revolutionizing “the banking sector in Ghana, due to the many innovations they brought to Ghana’s banking sector. The Ghana Deputy Minister of Trade and Investment Hon. Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah said in Lagos that the innovation and transformation of the Ghana’s banking sector is credited to the […]

  • Ajimobi moves to save Oyo APC from disintegration

    By OLUSESAN LAOYE The seeming crisis in Oyo APC has now forced the Governor of the state, Abiola Ajimobi, to begin consultations with stakeholders to convinced members on why they must come together as a body to face the 2019 general elections, Although the internal crisis is yet to break open as the aggrieved party […]

  • YolaDisCo sale stalled as no potential buyers emerge

    By ADEBAYO OBAJEMU Two years after the core investors of the Yola Electricity Distribution Company, YolaDisCo, declared a force majeure owing to their inability to operate under the reign of terror unleased by Boko Haram, the Federal Government is yet to find any investor interested in operating the utility company, it has been learnt. In […]

  • Company Analysis: Much Ado about Seplat

      By TESLIM SHITA-BEY The oil and gas sector has had a bumpy since the beginning of 2017 with local oil major, Seplat, seeing its financials whipped raw by prior year liabilities despite rising revenues over the nine months (9M). The company in the last two years has moved from being distinctively bad to singularly […]

  • How to start a photography business

    By ZUBAIR DANIE While photography could be accounted for as a full blown course in any offering institution of learning for professionalism, the field equally provides a platform for individuals whose passion it is to project images as a form of livelihood. The socio-cultural aspect of Nigerians that play host of events like: wedding, naming, […]


Categories

Visit us on Google+