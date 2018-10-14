Published On: Sun, Oct 14th, 2018

SERAP, PDP condemn travel ban on dead judge, 49 other high-profile Nigerians

 

President Muhammadu Buhari

By OBINNA EZUGWU

Socio-Economic and Rights Accountability Project (SERAP) and the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) have condemned the recent order by President Muhammadu Buhari banning 50 high-profile Nigerians, mostly members of the opposition party,  from leaving the country, describing it as a slap on the constitution.

SERAP said the ban was without legal basis as it lacked judicial authorisation.

The rights group which stated this in a statement signed by its deputy director, Timothy Adewale on Saturday, described the move as “clearly arbitrary, repressive and illegal,” noting that it “breaches constitutional rights and the country’s international obligations, which the rights to freedom of movement, to leave one’s country, to privacy, and due process of law.”

The organisation further said: “A travel by its nature is an interference with the right to leave one’s country. It is neither necessary nor proportionate to prevent dissipation of stolen assets or stop politically exposed persons from tampering with any such assets. The ban should be immediately lifted and the order rescinded.

“Rather than performing its declared objective of preventing dissipation of stolen assets, the travel ban would seriously undermine the government’s expressed commitment to grand corruption and violate the country’s international human rights obligations.

“The travel ban will play right into the hands of high-profile corrupt officials by feeding into the narrative that the fight against corruption is targeted at political opponents.”

The statement further said that “the travel ban and mass surveillance will detract the authorities from taking legitimate action to recover stolen assets, affectively punish high-ranking corrupt officials and portray the government as unwilling to embrace the rule of law in its fight against corruption, thereby making it difficult to obtain the necessary support and cooperation of other countries keeping stolen assets.

“The travel ban will win also strain the government’s relationship with partner countries, on whom it will inevitably rely on for vital asset recovery cooperation, undermining the effort to bring them closer.”

SERAP insisted that “judicial affirmation of the legality of the Executive Order 6 doesn’t grant the government arbitrary powers to impose travel ban on anyone without following due process of law. Rather than imposing travel ban the authorities should take advantage of of the provisions of the UN Convention against corruption to seek mutual legal assistance with countries where investigations and litigation are ongoing by requesting them to apply preventive measures regarding assets covered by the travel ban.”

Similarly, the PDP in a statement by its spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan said the ban was a draconian step targeting members of the party.

“This is a draconian step is clearly targeted at members of the opposition parties, perceived political enemies of President Muhammadu Buhari, well-meaning Nigerians, including members of the business community, religious leaders, former political leaders and traditional rulers, who are perceived to be averse to President Buhari’s re-election bid,” he said.

President Buhari had on Saturday, imposed travel ban on 50 high-profile Nigerians, citing it as part of the implementation of the Presidential Executive Order Number 6.

Presidential media aide, Garba Shehu, who announced the decision said that President Buhari mandated the Attorney-General of the Federation and the Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, to implement the EO6 in “full force”.

“A number of enforcement procedures are currently in place by which the Nigeria Immigration Service and other security agencies have placed no fewer than 50 high profile persons directly affected by EO6 on watch-list and restricted them from leaving the county pending the determination of their cases,” the statement said.

“It is instructive to note that EO6 was specifically directed to relevant law enforcement agencies to ensure that all assets within a minimum value of N50 million or equivalent, subject to investigation or litigation are protected from dissipation by employing all available lawful means, pending the final determination of any corruption-related matter,” the statement added.

Interestingly among those banned is Innocent Umezulike, former chief judge of Enugu state who has been deceased since June. Umezulike passed away even before the executive order in question was signed by Buhari in July.

The deceased judge, who was arraigned in 2017 for alleged corruption, was laid to rest in September.

Also affected are former National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki (rtd) who is still under detention, 13 former governors and seven former ministers.

According to TheNation, some of those on the list are Dasuki; ex-governors Saminu Turaki (Jigawa), Murtala Nyako (Adamawa), Adebayo Alao-Akala (Oyo), Gabriel Suswam (Benue), Rasheed Ladoja (Oyo), Orji Uzor Kalu (Abia), Danjuma Goje (Gombe), Attahiru Bafarawa (Sokoto), Muazu Babangida Aliyu (Niger), Chimaroke Nnamani (Enugu); Sule Lamido (Jigawa); Gbenga Daniel (Ogun) and Ibrahim Shehu Shema (Katsina).

The ex-ministers are Nenadi Usman, Bashir Yuguda, Jumoke Akinjide; Bala Mohammed; Abba Moro; Femi Fani-Kayode; and Ahmadu Fintiri.

Others include a former Chief of Defence Staff, Air Marshal Alex Badeh; ex- Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral A. D. Jibrin; a former Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Mohammed Dikko Umar; a former Inspector-General of Police, Sunday Ehindero; and a former Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Adesola Amosu; Chairman Emeritus of AIT/ Raypower, High Chief Raymond Dokpesi; Waripamowei Dudafa (a former Special Assistant to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan); a former Chief Judge of Enugu State, Justice Innocent Umezulike; a former judge of the Federal High Court, Justice Rita Ofili-Ajumogobia.

Also on the list are a former national publicity secretary of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olisa Metuh; Chief Jide Omokore; Ricky Tarfa; and Dele Belgore (SAN).

© 2018, Hallmarknews. All rights reserved. Reference and link to this site is required if you wish to reuse any article.

