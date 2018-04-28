" />
Published On: Sat, Apr 28th, 2018

Senator in mess over Buhari’s impeachment move

Some youths manhandled Senator Mathew Uroghide and removed his cap at the Benin Airport on Friday for allegedly moving a motion for the impeachment of President Muhammadu Buhari.

President Buhari

The Senator representing Edo South Senatorial District is the Chairman of Senate Committee on Public Accounts promptly denied moving such a motion.

Uroghide denied on Saturday evening in Benin-City that he moved a motion for the impeachment of Buhari, the Sun reported.

He had come under attack from several groups in Edo State since he was reported to have moved the motion.

But speaking to journalists afterwards, the embattled Senator explained that he never moved a motion for the impeachment of the President on account of his anticipated approval of the sum of $496 million for the purchase of Military equipment.

He said that he only called for the invocation section 143 of the Constitution, which according to him requires investigation before impeachment.

‎“I hope you people understand the working of the Senate and the positions you are talking about. I am the Chairman, Senate Committee on Public Accounts.

Every government expenditure falls on my table. If I have to do what I have to do. The President had a good intention of buying those equipment but the procedure was wrong and he has accepted that it was wrong.

“We have sworn to oath that we will uphold the decision of the constitution. A good intention of buying something and a procedure that is wrong. What do we do?

Senator Mathew Uroghide

“The only thing that concerned the President office is Section 143. If you check Section 143, it is a long process. The first thing you have to do is investigation and correspondences will be entered into.

“The President has to be written and reply. We have not reached the issue of impeachment. Nobody on the floor of the Senate moved motion that the President should be impeached.

“If the papers said somebody said the President should be impeached, it is out of ignorance with these ignorant youths that are misled by ignorant persons. It is unfortunate.

“I am proud to be a Senator. All revenues fall on my table. They should be proud that this is what it is. The Constitution is above every other person.

“We have not reached the point of impeachment that was why the Senate President said it should be referred to the judiciary so that they will advice on what to do.

“If is said the President should be impeached, then I am ignorant. Section 143 is a very long process. It will take a lot of time and actions to impeach the President. Move a motion for the President to be impeached, then I must be stupid. I only said invoke Section 143 so that processes should be followed”, Sun quoted the senator as saying.

Meanwhile, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that following Friday’s attack on Urhoghide, Edo state police command has beefed up security around his Benin residence.

NAN further reports that two police hill lux vans were stationed outside while heavily armed policemen were seen outside.

Party supporters were at the residence to show solidarity with him.

Speaking to newsmen, Urhoghide said he does not have any regret for what he said at the floor of the Senate.

Urhoghide who said that he would seek redress in court, stressed that he would report back to the Senate that he was humiliated for what he said during plenary.

He said it was a shame on Nigeria for a boy to hit a serving senator and representative of the people.

He stated that he expected political practitioners to educate people that he was not talking about impeachment when he moved a motion that Section 143 of the Nigeria Constitution should be invoked.

Urhoghide fingered the Chief of Staff to Gov Godwin Obaseki, Mr Taiwo Akerele, as being responsible for the mobilisation of thugs that attacked him at Benin Airport on Friday.

He said President Buhari should have submitted a supplementary budget for the purchase of the aircraft.

According to him, “They have promised to deal with me. If not for the state Commissioner of Police. I obeyed the Police Commissioner.

“I remained where I was until the Governor came. We were walking side by side talking when a boy hit my head and the Governor walked away.

“Before I left Abuja, I knew what was happening and the person responsible for it. I called him to tell him that it was unnecessary but he didn’t pick his calls.

“It would be cowardice for me to abort the journey. I want to see what will happened and they displayed their thuggery, I am not cowed by it.

“I will represent my constituency and do whatever I want to do. Those who beat the PDP State Youth leader were not arrested but he was arrested

“If this game is not played along the direction that some people want it, then they see you as a deviant.

“That is what you saw yesterday, asking a riffraff, a boy of no consequence to lay his hands on me, an elected representative of the people, a serving Senator, it is a shame on this country.

“They should realised I am a PDP senator. I am in the opposition, I am not a member of the APC.

“I am liberty to say anything against the APC government. I am just being objective.

“They had ample time to bring the requests but they didn’t. We could have said more aircraft should be bought. What they have done is rumble jumble.

“The President has violated the constitution, that is the truth. If anybody is pretending that nothing has been done, the person should go to a mental home. Section 80 has been violated.

“Couldn’t I have spoken? That is what miscreants have misunderstood. I don’t have any regret for what I said. I stand on it.

“Where did I embarrass the President? Because of selfish interest here and they want to show to the President that everybody could be cowed in Edo.

“This is not a war I want to fight on partisan basis. I have immunity on what I said at the floor of the Senate.

“I am being crucified outside for what I said during plenary. I am going to report back to the Senate.

“All the security agencies must see the threat I am subjected to because I performed my duty as a Senator.”

Meanwhile, Chief of Staff to Gov Obaseki, Mr Taiwo Akerele, has denied sponsoring thugs to attack Mr Matthew Urhoghide for moving a motion to impeach President Mohammadu Buhari.

Akerele told Urhoghide to face members of his constituents that protested against his motion.

The Chief of Staff said he could not have concerned himself with what a senator from Edo South said when he hails from Edo North.

He advised Urhoghide to look out for the people of Edo South that did the protest

“It was obvious to the public that the people that protested are from Edo South I am not from Edo South. Am I from Edo South.

“I have nothing to do with him. I have no business with me. He should go and ask him people who protested from Edo South,” he said.

Source: Sun with Agency report

