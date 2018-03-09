Senate probes alleged plot to remove Saraki

225 POST SHARES --- Facebook Twitter

The Senate has asked its ethics committee to probe an alleged plot against the Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

At Thursday’s plenary, a Federal Lawmaker; Senator Obinna Ogba accused Senator Abdullahi Adamu of allegedly planning to destabilize the Senate.

He further alleged that Senator Adamu is planning to organize protests against the Senate President at the National Assembly.

Ogba laid his evidence, backing his allegations at the Senate Chamber.

Thereafter, the Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu who is presiding at plenary directed the Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions to investigate the allegations.

This comes days after the Northern Senators Forum removed Senator Adamu, as the Chairman of the Forum, for allegedly mismanaging N70m belonging to it.

Earlier, the Senate had made a decision to change the sequence of elections in the Electoral Act, a move which Adamu had opposed, claiming it was targeted at Buhari.

While the reordering had led to a division in the Senate, one of the senators, Omo-Agege, who also opposed the move, later made a U-turn and apologised but Adamu has insisted that he stands by his actions.

The presidential and National Assembly elections have always been conducted first on the same day, followed by that of the governorship and State Houses of Assembly.

However, the Senate adopted a new sequence such that the National Assembly polls would be conducted first, followed by the state lawmakers, and the governors while the presidential election should take place last.