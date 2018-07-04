Senate plans state police

Senate President Bukola Saraki has said the senate plans to amend the 1999 constitution to allow for the creation of state and community police as a major strategy in combating insecurity.

Saraki said on Tuesday: “Today, my colleagues and I in the eighth Senate resolved to begin the process of amending the Constitution to allow for the creation of State and Community Police. This is following our debate on solutions to the killings across the country.”

He told the Conference of State Assembly Speakers that he and his colleagues in the 8th have resolved to begin the process of amending the Constitution to allow the creation of State and Community Police.