Senate invasion: FG orders probe

The Federal Government has ordered an enquiry into the invasion of the National Assembly and the subsequent snatching of the Senate mace byBthugs on Wednesday

The government also expressed shock about the incident.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said the security agencies have been directed to immediately unravel the circumstances surrounding the

breach of security that led to the invasion.

He said the security around the National Assembly complex would also be reinforced to prevent a recurrence.

Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, on suspension by his colleagues, had led hoodlums into the Senate, while holding plenary. One of the hoodlums grabbed the mace from the Sergeant-at-Arms and ran away with it.