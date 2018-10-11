Senate approves N234.51bn for INEC

The Senate has been its nod to N234.51 billion for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the conduct of the 2019 general elections.

The approved sum is about 3.26 per cent (N7.9 billion) lower than the N242.45 billion request President Buhari submitted to the Senate.

Also, the upper chamber approved N189 billion which will be for the funding of the 2019 elections be moved from both recurrent and capital components of the special intervention programme.

