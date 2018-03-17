Sen. Wakili’s death an incalculable loss-Buhari

193 POST SHARES --- Facebook Twitter

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the death of Senator Ali Wakili from Bauchi State as “an incalculable loss to Nigeria’s democracy whose dedication to duty was remarkable and worthy of emulation.”

Wakili, 58, and a member of the All Progressives Congress, was the chairman of the Senate Committee on Poverty Alleviation and represented Bauchi South.

The President said that the death of the senator came as a great shock to him, adding that his dedication to duty would remain one of the greatest virtues for which the deceased would be remembered.

According to President Buhari, “the passion for duty was one of the finest qualities of late Senator Wakili,” as he urged other democratically elected leaders to borrow a leaf from the deceased’s record of dedication.

The President, while praying to Allah to bless the soul of the departed senator, also extended his condolences to his family, his colleagues in the National Assembly, as well as the government and people of Bauchi State over this great loss to the country.

Wakili was educated at Government Secondary School in Damaturu, Bauchi School of Arts and Science and Bayero University, in Kano, where he passed out with a Bachelor of Arts in 1982.

He was a retired controller of Customs before he joined politics.