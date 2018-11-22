Sell-off in Banking, Industrial Sectors Cause Nigerian Equities Market to Moderates by 0.78% 

The Nigerian stock market continued resumed its downturn after the public holiday on Wednesday, on the back of sell-off banking and industrial sectors.

At close of trading, NSE All Share Index (ASI) fell by 252.45 absolute points, representing a decrease of 0.78 per cent, closing at 31,969.79 points as speculators resumed selling their holdings for short term profit.

Guaranty Trust Bank and Dangote Cement Plc, dragged the NSE Banking and NSE Industrial Sectors by 1.55 per cent and 2.58 per cent respectively.

Market Capitalization decreased by N92.17 billion representing a dip of 0.78 per cent, closing at N11.89 trillion.

Mobil added 10 per cent to lead other nine gainers, while Unity Bank shed -8.6 per cent to top 22 losers chart.

The bourse has dipped -16.40 per cent year-to-date, after gaining 42. 3 per cent in 2017

