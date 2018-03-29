" /> //pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js
Published On: Thu, Mar 29th, 2018

Seeking elusive truce in NASS, Presidency Cold War

Saraki, Buhari

By OBINNA EZUGWU

Recently, President Muhammadu Buhari met with Senate President, Abubakar Bukola Saraki; speaker of the House of Reps, Hon. Yakubu Dogara as well as other principal officers of both chambers of the All Progressive Congress (APC) led National Assembly at the state house, Abuja, but members of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) stayed away.

The meeting came after weeks of uncertainty between the two arms, and already suggestions are that it could mark the beginning of an improved relationship, to end the perpetual cold war between them, a war that had intensified in recent weeks over a number of issues and had contributed to the country’s economic woes.

Principal among topics discussed at the meeting, according SGF, Boss Mustapha were security issues and the need to expedite action on the 2018 budget.

“The President gave them update on security, economy, job creation, processes in the National Assembly especially with regards to the budget and the need to conclude on it,” Mustapha said while addressing state house correspondents after the meeting.

“Mr. President has given instruction that all ministers and parastatals should ensure that they appear before the National Assembly to defend their submissions so that we can get this out of the way.

“You know this is a very dynamic year and there are preparation for elections and we are having quite a lot of security challenges and so if we don’t appropriate, where will the money come from?”

Earlier on Tuesday, the Senate backed down on its decision not to screen any nominee of the president and decided in favour of confirming nominees for the CBN board to enable Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the bank which had not met in months on account of their inability to form a quorum, to meet on Sunday.

Buhari-Saraki-Dogara

Positive developments, obviously in a country now riddled with crisis on many fronts, but it does appear too insignificant in the face of the enormous issues at hand, and the extent to which the stand off has gone.

“There is little doubt the rift will continue,” noted Aremo Oladotun Hassan, President, Yoruba Council of Youths Worldwide (YCYW. “But is is most unfortunate that from inception, the 8th National Assembly has chronically found itself in a web of power tussle with the Executive over issues that could easily be trashed out amicably.”

It has indeed been weeks of mutual undermining of efforts. Last week Tuesday, President Buhari vetoed a bill for the reordering of the country’s electoral sequence passed by the National Assembly on February 14 under Section 25 of the Principal Act 2010, noting that the amendment infringed on the discretion of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to “organise, undertake and supervise elections.”

His decision was widely expected, but many has continued to pick holes in it.

“It is most absurd,” noted Hassan, “I condemn the decision of President Buhari to withhold his assent on the amendment bill.”

The proposed bill seeks arrange the election sequence such that National Assembly would come first, governorship second and presidential election last. Some noted that the arrangement may not work well for his chances of reelection.

There had been debates over the thinking behind such move, with many insisting that it was targeted at the president. Perhaps, not precisely so, but the lawmakers are out to ensure that the President’s eroded goodwill does not jeopardize their own ambitions. In their thinking if the presidential election is held first, and Buhari fails to get reelected, it would rub off on them too.

“Buhari vetoed the bill most likely because he fears that he will loose the election if he goes first,” noted Chief Abia Onyike, Ebonyi State based analyst.

“Elections in Nigeria thrives on bandwagon. So he might feel that he can use all the state apparatus to railroad himself back to power through political manipulation despite his failures which are evident.

READ  Wema Bank secures $35m from international lenders to fund SMEs

“Buhari belongs to the caliphate North, and the Northern caliphate is not democratic. That’s why rigging started from there. He doesn’t want anybody to query his right to rule.”

When they agreed on the bill last month, some of Buhari’s loyalists in the red chamber cried blue murder. It was Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, Delta Central, who along with nine others, including Senator Abdullahi Adamu, Nasarawa West, declared that it was targeted at the president.

Others in the group included, Abu Ibrahim, Benjamin Uwajumogu, Ali Wakil, Abdullahi Gumel, Binta Masi, Yahaya Abdullahi, Andrew Uchendu and Umaru Kurfi.

But it was Omo-Agege who voiced the allegation, and soon faced the heat from other senators. He was compelled to apologize when it became obvious that his outburst would land him suspension.

Apparently, with Buhari’s popularity fading rapidly, and a number of the lawmakers having rifts with governors of their respective states, the thinking must have been first, so that a possible defeat of the president would not adversely affect their own chances. And second, so that the state governors would not be in good position to interfere with their elections.

War over the sequence has continued, and will surely be a clog on the wheel of any peace effort that goes beyond discussions around budget and security. Last week, both the House of Reps and the Senate began moves to override the president’s veto. It is the second vetoed bill that the lawmakers are working to override, the first being the president’s veto of the bill for the establishment of Mr. Dickson Akoh led paramilitary outfit, Peace Corps.

In the upper chamber, the move is spearheaded by the “Like Minds,” a group of senators loyal to Saraki and principally opposed to Buhari. Its most vocal member being Senator Dino Melaye, Kogi West.

The power to override the president’s veto, they do have under Section 58(5) of the 1999 Constitution, but only if they can achieve a two-third majority. And this seems quite unlikely with senators loyal to the president constituting a significant number.

The president’s loyal senators led by Senator Adamu have also began mobilising to counter moves for the override.

And indeed, in a move that came as a surprise, Federal High Court Abuja, on Wednesday, gave an order restraining the National Assembly from proceeding with the move.

Justice Ahmed Mohammed who gave the order asked the lawmakers to maintain the status quo pending a March 20 adjournment. He gave the order while delivering ruling on an oral application by Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN), lawyer to the plaintiff, Accord Party.

But it is unlikely that the last of the case has been heard. the Senate on Thursday, charged the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Walter Onnoghen, to caution judicial officers against granting court orders capable of truncating parliamentary operations.

The lawmakers had also faulted the president’s grounds for the veto in a submission by a legal team of both chambers led by Senator Ike Ekweremadu.

“The correct legal position, however, is that by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 First Alteration Act 2010, Act No. 1, specifically, Section 5 provides that Section 76 of the Principal Act is altered thus (a) subsection (1) in line 2, by inserting immediately after the word ‘commission’ ‘the words’ in accordance with the Electoral Act,” they noted.

“From the above amendment, it is crystal clear that the power to regulate the principal elements of all federal electoral processes were by the above amendment removed from the Independent National Electoral Commission and vested in the Assembly, which has the power to make laws for peace, order and good governance of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

It has been weeks of accusations and counter accusations between senators on both sides of the divide.

Senator Adamu had alleged for instance, that the Senate was taking steps to deliberately sabotage the workings of the Executive, an allegation that was severely rebutted by them.

READ  Banks to roll out 0.5 million shared Agent Networks by 2019

Few days ago, Senator Obinna Ogba, Ebonyi Central alleged, with “evidences” of phone conversations between Mr. Adamu and some other people that they were planning to remove Saraki and other members of the senate leadership.

There has never been a day of harmony since the 8th National Assembly came into effect with the APC at the helm. But it was to be expected judging by the ruling party’s pedigree.

In 2013, the party was birthed when prominent politicians from different backgrounds came together, united by the one goal of ousting former president, Goodluck Jonathan. They did, but ever since, they have hardly agreed on anything else.

It was a big irony that a party promoted as progressive, chose a core conservative as presidential candidate. And once he emerged, he threw the much hyped progressive leaning manifesto over the window.

The consequence of which is what has remained visible in the cat and dog relationship between the executive and the legislature. And indeed, within different factions that the party had broken into.

Once in power, and with Jonathan out, things began to unravel in the party. It all started with the election of principal officers of the legislature. Backed by the opposition PDP, Saraki and Hon. Dogara emerged as president of the Senate and Speaker of the House respectively, against the wishes of acclaimed APC national leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The former Lagos governor had wanted Senator Ahmed Lawan and Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila in that order.

A divided house, APC could not not hold its foot down and take charge. Buhari, obviously was not keen on letting Tinubu have his way with regard to influencing the outcome of national assembly leadership election, he stood aloof, allowing Saraki and Ike Ekweremadu to emerge in spite of himself.

The president would later declare that Ekweremadu’s emergence as deputy senate president was “not acceptable” to him. The Economic

The seat soon became hot for the duo as they were accused, alongside others, of forging the Senate standing orders and consequently arraigned before an Abuja High Court in June 2016; a charge for which they maintained their innocence and excoriated the executive for using the apparatus of the state to intimidate them.

They were granted bail under terms spelt out by the court. The case has remained pending. But a battle line had been drawn. Within the ruling party, senators broke into two facrions: the Like Minds who were pro Saraki and had the sympathy of PDP senators, and the Unity Forum led by Senator Lawan.

Meanwhile, Saraki who in the aftermath, was already standing trial at Code of Conduct Tribunal over false asset declaration, vowed to rather go to jail than surrender the leadership of the Senate to the “nefarious agenda of a few individuals.”

In March last year, Ekweremadu raised an alarm that an insider in the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) informed him of a “grand plan from the cabal in the Presidency, using (the) EFCC as an anti-graft agency to indict and remove him from office.” The presidency would deny the allegation as baseless.

But things only got to a head when Buhari submitted Ibrahim Magu’s name to the Senate for confirmation as substantial chairman of the EFCC and the lawmakers, citing a petition by the DSS which alleged him of engaging in unlawful enrichment among others, turned down the confirmation.

Buhari, however, insisted that Magu would continue as the agency’s head, and in response, the Senate vowed not to confirm any appointee of his going forward. It had not until last week when it decided to confirm CBN board members so that the MPC meeting could hold. A welcome truce, but not by any chance an end to the bad blood.

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Most Shared

Recent posts

  • Seeking elusive truce in NASS, Presidency Cold War

    By OBINNA EZUGWU Recently, President Muhammadu Buhari met with Senate President, Abubakar Bukola Saraki; speaker of the House of Reps, Hon. Yakubu Dogara as well as other principal officers of both chambers of the All Progressive Congress (APC) led National Assembly at the state house, Abuja, but members of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) […]

  • NSE market indices loses 441.16 points

    Transactions on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Wednesday extended downward trend with the All-Share Index losing 441.16 points in one trading day. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the index which opened at 41,243.24 shed 441.16 points or 1.07 per cent to close at 40,802.08 amid loses by some highly capitalised equities. […]

  • Wema Bank secures $35m from international lenders to fund SMEs

    Wema Bank Plc. has signed a Line of Credit Agreement with the African Development Bank (AfDB) to grow financial support to small and medium scale businesses in Nigeria. The innovative bank, which pioneered Africa’s first fully digital bank ALAT, confirmed that AfDB has already disbursed the $15 million agreed with the multilateral development finance institution. […]

  • ALATbyWema wins ‘Best Digital Bank in Africa’ Award

    ALATbyWema, Africa’s first fully digital bank, has been named ‘Best Digital Bank in Africa’ at the 2018 Asian Banker Awards. Wema Bank launched ALAT in May 2017 to provide digital banking services for students, entrepreneurs and professionals in Nigeria. Over 200,000 ALAT accounts have been opened since May 2017, accounting for more than 1 billion […]

  • Banks to roll out 0.5 million shared Agent Networks by 2019

    FELIX OLOYEDE As part of efforts to drastically reduce the numbers of unbanked adults in the country, commercial lenders have concluded plans to roll out 500,000 Shared Agent Networks by 2019. The Shared Agent Networks would enable about 50 million Nigerians in rural areas who are largely financially excluded, have access to basic financial services, […]

  • Stock market won’t repeat 2017 performance this year- Johnson Chukwu

    The management of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) recently carried out reforms of the system to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the stock trading platform ; Johnson Chukwu, Managing Director of Cowry Asset Management Company Ltd, a major market trader, x-rays some of the reforms and reveals factors that may impact both positively and […]

  • Mavrodi, MMM founder dies of heart attack at 62

    Russian Controversial entrepreneur, businessman and founder of the Ponzi Pyramid scheme, MMM, Sergei Mavrodi has died. According to Russian media, Mavrodi whose MMM pyramid scheme made or marred thousands of Nigerians between 2015 and 2017 died of a heart attack. Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reports Monday that the 62-year-old was rushed to the hospital late […]

  • PIGB : Stakeholders advocate 2 regulators for petroleum industry

    Oil marketers and the Organised Private Sector (OPS), have suggested  two regulatory bodies to regulate the oil industry under the Petroleum Industry Governance Bill (PIGB) currently  before the National Assembly. The oil marketers disclosed this at a joint media briefing with the OPS in Lagos, on Sunday. Mr. Obafemi Olawore, the Executive Secretary of the […]

  • High NPLs hobble banks’ 2017 performance

    By FELIX OLOYEDE The non-performing loans (NPLs) of commercial lenders in the country maintained an upward trajectory in 2017, despite Nigeria’s exit from recession at the end of the first half of the year. A review of the 2017 full year financial statements of Stanbic IBTC, EcobankTransinternational, Access Bank, Zenith Bank and GTBank, who have […]

  • Nigerian Customs re-strategize operations to curb smuggling—Oyo/Osun Comptroller

    By OLUSESAN LAOYE The comptroller of Nigeria Customs Service for Oyo and Osun Command, Comptroller Christopher Ogar Odibu, has said that the Nigerian Customs has re–strategized to deal decisively with smugglers and increase the revenue profile of the service especially that of the Oyo and Osun State command under him. He gave this hint while […]

  • Role of human capital investment in supporting pro-poor and economic growth agenda

    By BILL GATES Your Excellency Muhamadu Buhari, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; Professor Yemi Osinbajo, Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; Senator Bukola Saraki, Senate President; Honorable Yakubu Dogara, Speaker of the House; Your Excellencies, executive governors of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; Royal fathers; Distinguished ladies and gentlemen; and as […]

  • Whistleblowers fetch Nigeria N143billion

    The Federal Government said it recovered more than N143. 89 billion from corrupt officials through the implementation of the Whistleblower policy. The Presidential Initiative on Continuous Audit (PICA) disclosed this in a report made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja. The report showed that government had successfully recovered N7.8 […]

  • Dangote wows Lagos with super duper marriage

    By AYOLA OLAOLUWA Her father is the world’s richest black man, so it’s little surprise that Fatima Dangote’ wedding was a lavish, no-expense spared, fairy-tale affair. Fatima, who is one of 57-year-old industrialist Aliko Dangote’s three daughters, last Friday, married the pilot son of former Inspector General of Police, MD Abubakar, Jamil in the mother […]

  • GT in Spreadsheet…beyond the magic

    BY TESLIM SHITTA-BEY Guaranty Trust Bank (GT Bank) is one of Nigeria’s most profitable commercial lending institutions and one of its most enigmatic. The bank spawned by two dreamy-eyed bankers, Fola Adeola and the late Tayo Aderinokun, posted a 2017 earnings per share of N6.03 or 29.1 per cent higher than the N4.67 posted a […]

  • Heat over T. Y. Danjuma’s damning verdict on Nigerian Army

    OBINNA EZUGWU Nigerian government, Army and the Taraba State government have engaged in a war of words over remarks by former Chief of Army Staff, General Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma (rtd), who while delivering a lecture at the maiden convocation ceremony of the Taraba State University on Saturday, alleged that there was an ethnic cleansing happening […]

  • Int’l friendly: Eagles pip Poland 1-0

    Nigeria’s Super Eagles on Friday demonstrated their intention to impress at the 2018 FIFA World Cup by defeating Poland 1-0 at the Stadion Miejski, Wroclaw. Victor Moses’ 61st minute penalty kick made the difference as the Eagles fought hard to earn a win over world number eight Poland. Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr made the […]